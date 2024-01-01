Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Canberra, Nonthaburi, Noumea e Oeiras: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

01/01/2024 10:00 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Giustino nella foto - Foto Antonio Fraioli
Lorenzo Giustino nella foto - Foto Antonio Fraioli

CHALLENGER Canberra 🇦🇺 (Australia) – Td Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
2. [WC] Pavle Marinkov AUS vs [7] Luca Nardi ITA
ATP Canberra
Pavle Marinkov
6
6
Luca Nardi [7]
4
1
Vincitore: Marinkov
3. Brandon Nakashima USA vs [2] Alexandre Muller FRA

ATP Canberra
Brandon Nakashima
5
7
7
Alexandre Muller [2]
7
6
6
Vincitore: Nakashima
4. [WC] Adam Walton AUS vs [6] David Goffin BEL

ATP Canberra
Adam Walton
4
5
David Goffin [6]
6
7
Vincitore: Goffin
5. [6] Yafan Wang CHN vs [WC] Emerson Jones AUS (non prima ore: 07:30)

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
2. Gabriel Diallo CAN vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG

ATP Canberra
Gabriel Diallo
4
6
6
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
6
3
0
Vincitore: Diallo
3. Jakub Mensik CZE vs Benjamin Hassan GER

ATP Canberra
Jakub Mensik
6
7
Benjamin Hassan
3
5
Vincitore: Mensik
5. [5] Michael Mmoh USA vs Duje Ajdukovic CRO (non prima ore: 07:30)

ATP Canberra
Michael Mmoh [5]
6
6
Duje Ajdukovic
2
4
Vincitore: Mmoh
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alex Bolt AUS vs [8] Rudolf Molleker GER

ATP Canberra
Alex Bolt
4
2
Rudolf Molleker [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Molleker
2. [5] Daniel Rincon ESP vs [10] Alexander Ritschard SUI

ATP Canberra
Daniel Rincon [5]
3
6
Alexander Ritschard [10]
6
7
Vincitore: Ritschard
3. [WC] Casey Hoole AUS vs [11] Timofey Skatov KAZ

ATP Canberra
Casey Hoole
6
7
Timofey Skatov [11]
2
5
Vincitore: Hoole
4. Lloyd Harris RSA vs Filip Misolic AUT

ATP Canberra
Lloyd Harris
7
7
Filip Misolic
5
6
Vincitore: Harris
5. [4] Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs Andrew Harris AUS / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS (non prima ore: 07:30)

ATP Canberra
Anirudh Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth [4]
6
4
8
Andrew Harris / Matthew Christopher Romios
4
6
10
Vincitore: Harris / Romios
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Matteo Gigante ITA vs Matthew Dellavedova AUS

ATP Canberra
Matteo Gigante [3]
6
6
Matthew Dellavedova
1
2
Vincitore: Gigante
2. [1] Andrea Vavassori ITA vs [7] Abdullah Shelbayh JOR

ATP Canberra
Andrea Vavassori [1]
6
6
Abdullah Shelbayh [7]
2
4
Vincitore: Vavassori
3. [6] Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs [9] Nerman Fatic BIH

ATP Canberra
Denis Yevseyev [6]
6
6
Nerman Fatic [9]
2
2
Vincitore: Yevseyev
4. [WC] Patrick Harper AUS / Edward Winter AUS vs Francesco Maestrelli ITA / Andrea Vavassori ITA (non prima ore: 04:30)

ATP Canberra
Patrick Harper / Edward Winter
6
6
10
Francesco Maestrelli / Andrea Vavassori
7
4
2
Vincitore: Harper / Winter
5. [WC] Thomas Nicholas Gadecki AUS / Hugh Winter AUS vs [3] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Cristian Rodriguez COL

ATP Canberra
Thomas Nicholas Gadecki / Hugh Winter
1
4
Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodriguez [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Hidalgo / Rodriguez
CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 🇹🇭 (Thailandia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

COURT A – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs [10] Lucas Pouille FRA
ATP Nonthaburi 1
Chun-Hsin Tseng [6]
2
2
Lucas Pouille [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Pouille
2. Rio Noguchi JPN vs [8] Kaichi Uchida JPN (non prima ore: 05:30)

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Rio Noguchi
6
6
6
Kaichi Uchida [8]
7
1
2
Vincitore: Noguchi
3. [WC] Maximus Jones THA vs [8] Marco Cecchinato ITA (non prima ore: 07:00)

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Maximus Jones
7
6
Marco Cecchinato [8]
5
4
Vincitore: Jones
4. [1] Dennis Novak AUT vs Evgeny Donskoy

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Dennis Novak [1]
7
4
4
Evgeny Donskoy
5
6
6
Vincitore: Donskoy
COURT B – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Valentin Vacherot MON vs [9] Manuel Guinard FRA

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Valentin Vacherot [3]
6
6
Manuel Guinard [9]
2
3
Vincitore: Vacherot
2. [5] Bernard Tomic AUS vs Marat Sharipov (non prima ore: 05:30)

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Bernard Tomic [5]
0
Marat Sharipov
0
Vincitore: Sharipov per walkover
3. Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Mate Valkusz HUN (non prima ore: 07:00)

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
3
6
Mate Valkusz
3
6
1
Vincitore: Hsu
4. Lucas Poullain FRA vs [5] Kimmer Coppejans BEL

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Lucas Poullain
6
1
2
Kimmer Coppejans [5]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Coppejans
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Christian Langmo USA vs [12] Arthur Weber FRA

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Christian Langmo
2
3
Arthur Weber [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Weber
2. [1] Seongchan Hong KOR vs [7] Hady Habib LIB

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Seongchan Hong [1]
4
6
6
Hady Habib [7]
6
3
2
Vincitore: Hong
3. Clement Tabur FRA vs Brandon Holt USA (non prima ore: 07:00)

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Clement Tabur
4
3
Brandon Holt
6
6
Vincitore: Holt
4. Gauthier Onclin BEL vs Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Gauthier Onclin
7
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama
5
2
Vincitore: Onclin
CHALLENGER Noumea 🇳🇨 (Nuova Caledonia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Court N’Godrela – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Blake Mott AUS vs Charlie Camus FRA
ATP Noumea
Blake Mott [3]
1
7
6
Charlie Camus
6
5
3
Vincitore: Mott
2. [6] Makoto Ochi JPN vs [8] Jake Delaney AUS

ATP Noumea
Makoto Ochi [6]
6
6
Jake Delaney [8]
3
3
Vincitore: Ochi
3. [3] Hugo Gaston FRA vs [WC] Maxime Chazal FRA (non prima ore: 06:00)

ATP Noumea
Hugo Gaston [3]
6
7
7
Maxime Chazal
7
5
6
Vincitore: Gaston
4. [1] Richard Gasquet FRA vs Illya Marchenko UKR (non prima ore: 08:00)

ATP Noumea
Richard Gasquet [1]
7
6
Illya Marchenko
6
2
Vincitore: Gasquet
5. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [4] Benoit Paire FRA

ATP Noumea
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
0
5
5
Benoit Paire [4]
0
7
2
Court Morault – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Mikalai Haliak vs Jesse Delaney AUS

ATP Noumea
Mikalai Haliak [1]
0
0
0
Jesse Delaney
0
6
2
Vincitore: Delaney
2. [2] Hiroki Moriya JPN vs [12] Calum Puttergill AUS

ATP Noumea
Hiroki Moriya [2]
5
6
6
Calum Puttergill [12]
7
2
0
Vincitore: Moriya
3. Harold Mayot FRA vs Ugo Blanchet FRA (non prima ore: 06:00)

ATP Noumea
Harold Mayot
6
6
Ugo Blanchet
2
0
Vincitore: Mayot
4. Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Titouan Droguet FRA

ATP Noumea
Raul Brancaccio
3
6
4
Titouan Droguet
6
0
6
Vincitore: Droguet
5. Enzo Couacaud FRA vs [6] Marc Polmans AUS

ATP Noumea
Enzo Couacaud
6
6
Marc Polmans [6]
1
2
Vincitore: Couacaud
Court Hertz – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Thomas Fancutt AUS vs [9] Moerani Bouzige AUS

ATP Noumea
Thomas Fancutt [5]
7
6
2
Moerani Bouzige [9]
5
7
6
Vincitore: Bouzige
2. [4] Rubin Statham NZL vs [PR] Masamichi Imamura JPN

ATP Noumea
Rubin Statham [4]
6
7
Masamichi Imamura
3
6
Vincitore: Statham
CHALLENGER Oeiras 🇵🇹 (Portogallo) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Jay Clarke GBR vs Daniil Glinka EST
ATP Oeiras 1
Jay Clarke [3]
15
2
Daniil Glinka
0
2
2. [1] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA vs Federico Iannaccone ITA

3. Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [4] Maxime Janvier FRA

4. [3] Cem Ilkel TUR vs Sebastian Fanselow GER

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [PR] Noah Rubin USA vs [9] Vadym Ursu UKR

ATP Oeiras 1
Noah Rubin
30
2
Vadym Ursu [9]
40
2
2. Pedro Vives Marcos ESP vs [12] Kenny De Schepper FRA

3. [5] Adrian Andreev BUL vs Maks Kasnikowski POL

4. Toby Kodat USA vs [7] Mathias Bourgue FRA

Court 6 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pedro Rodenas ESP vs [Alt] Alastair Gray GBR

ATP Oeiras 1
Pedro Rodenas
40
1
Alastair Gray
15
3
2. [2] Egor Gerasimov vs [11] Garrett Johns USA

3. [6] Valentin Royer FRA vs Charles Broom GBR

4. Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Michael Vrbensky CZE

