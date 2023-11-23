Challenger Valencia, Yokohama e Brasilia: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
CHALLENGER Valencia (Spagna) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Pista Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Denis Yevseyev
vs [7] Pedro Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [8] Fabio Fognini vs [Alt] Jozef Kovalik (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs [Q] Adrian Andreev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Daniel Rincon / Oriol Roca Batalla vs [4] Anirudh Chandrasekar / Ivan Liutarevich (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Marco Bortolotti / Alexandru Jecan vs [2] Victor Vlad Cornea / Philipp Oswald
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Andrea Pellegrino / Andrea Vavassori vs Sergio Martos Gornes / Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs Scott Duncan / Kelsey Stevenson (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Daniel Rincon vs [WC] Martin Landaluce
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Yokohama (Giappone) – 2° Turno, cemento
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Kalin Ivanovski
vs [6] Luca Nardi
ATP Yokohama
Kalin Ivanovski
2
4
Luca Nardi [6]
6
6
Vincitore: Nardi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Ivanovski
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
K. Ivanovski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
L. Nardi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
K. Ivanovski
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
K. Ivanovski
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Nardi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
K. Ivanovski
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
L. Nardi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
K. Ivanovski
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
L. Nardi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
K. Ivanovski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
L. Nardi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
K. Ivanovski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Yosuke Watanuki vs [LL] Mathys Erhard (non prima ore: 04:00)
ATP Yokohama
Yosuke Watanuki [1]
6
6
Mathys Erhard
4
3
Vincitore: Watanuki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Erhard
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Erhard
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Erhard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
3. [7] Marc Polmans vs Yuta Shimizu
ATP Yokohama
Marc Polmans [7]
4
4
Yuta Shimizu
6
6
Vincitore: Shimizu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-5 → 4-5
M. Polmans
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-4 → 3-4
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
M. Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Ray Ho / Calum Puttergill vs [3] Karol Drzewiecki / Zdenek Kolar
ATP Yokohama
Ray Ho / Calum Puttergill
7
6
Karol Drzewiecki / Zdenek Kolar [3]
5
4
Vincitore: Ho / Puttergill
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho / Puttergill
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
R. Ho / Puttergill
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
4-2 → 4-3
R. Ho / Puttergill
3-2 → 4-2
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
3-1 → 3-2
R. Ho / Puttergill
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ho / Puttergill
0-1 → 1-1
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho / Puttergill
6-5 → 7-5
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Ho / Puttergill
4-5 → 5-5
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
3-5 → 4-5
R. Ho / Puttergill
2-5 → 3-5
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
R. Ho / Puttergill
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Ho / Puttergill
1-2 → 1-3
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
1-1 → 1-2
R. Ho / Puttergill
0-1 → 1-1
K. Drzewiecki / Kolar
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Evan King / Reese Stalder vs Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer (non prima ore: 04:00)
ATP Yokohama
Evan King / Reese Stalder [1]
3
4
Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer
6
6
Vincitore: Bergevi / Veldheer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
4-5 → 4-6
E. King / Stalder
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
3-4 → 3-5
E. King / Stalder
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
3-2 → 3-3
E. King / Stalder
2-2 → 3-2
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
E. King / Stalder
15-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
1-0 → 1-1
E. King / Stalder
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
3-5 → 3-6
E. King / Stalder
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
E. King / Stalder
1-4 → 2-4
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
E. King / Stalder
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
E. King / Stalder
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
0-0 → 0-1
3. Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi vs Seongchan Hong / Fajing Sun
ATP Yokohama
Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi
6
5
10
Seongchan Hong / Fajing Sun
3
7
3
Vincitore: Matsui / Uesugi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Hong / Sun
1-0
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
2-4
2-5
3-5
3-6
df
3-7
3-8
3-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Hong / Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
ace
ace
3-4 → 4-4
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Hong / Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
T. Matsui / Uesugi
1-2 → 2-2
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
15-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
S. Hong / Sun
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
T. Matsui / Uesugi
3-1 → 4-1
S. Hong / Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-0 → 1-0
4. Yun seong Chung / Ruben Gonzales vs [2] Andrew Harris / JiSung Nam
ATP Yokohama
Yun seong Chung / Ruben Gonzales
7
6
Andrew Harris / JiSung Nam [2]
6
3
Vincitore: Chung / Gonzales
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
5-3 → 6-3
A. Harris / Nam
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Harris / Nam
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
3-1 → 4-1
A. Harris / Nam
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
df
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
df
6-6 → 7-6
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
A. Harris / Nam
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Harris / Nam
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Harris / Nam
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Harris / Nam
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. seong Chung / Gonzales
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Michael Mmoh vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
ATP Yokohama
Michael Mmoh [3]
6
5
7
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
4
7
6
Vincitore: Mmoh
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
M. Mmoh
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
M. Mmoh
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Mmoh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Mmoh
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Mmoh
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Mmoh
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Mmoh
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [LL] Giovanni Fonio vs [8] Leandro Riedi (non prima ore: 04:00)
ATP Yokohama
Giovanni Fonio
4
7
6
Leandro Riedi [8]
6
6
4
Vincitore: Fonio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Riedi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
L. Riedi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Riedi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
G. Fonio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
L. Riedi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
L. Riedi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
L. Riedi
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 4-4
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Riedi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
G. Fonio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Riedi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Riedi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Fonio
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
3-3 → 4-3
L. Riedi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
L. Riedi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
G. Fonio
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
3. Chak Lam Coleman Wong vs [4] James Duckworth
ATP Yokohama
Chak Lam Coleman Wong
0
James Duckworth [4]
0
Vincitore: Wong per walkover
CHALLENGER Brasilia (Brasile) – 2° Turno, cemento
Quadra Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Pablo Ficovich
vs Gustavo Heide
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Joao Fonseca vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Marcelo Demoliner / Rafael Matos vs [WC] Gustavo Heide / Gilbert Klier Junior
ATP Brasilia
Marcelo Demoliner / Rafael Matos [1]
30
0
Gustavo Heide / Gilbert Klier Junior•
30
0
4. [1] Marcelo Demoliner / Rafael Matos OR [WC] Gustavo Heide / Gilbert Klier Junior vs Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann OR Nicolas Moreno De Alboran / Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Thiago Agustin Tirante vs [WC] Gilbert Klier Junior
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [LL] Mateus Alves vs [Q] Alejandro Tabilo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Valentin Vacherot vs Bernard Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ignacio Carou / Thiago Agustin Tirante OR Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez vs Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna OR [2] Nicolas Barrientos / Andre Goransson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 3 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs [2] Nicolas Barrientos / Andre Goransson
ATP Brasilia
Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
0
0
Nicolas Barrientos / Andre Goransson [2]
0
0
2. [3] Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva / Eduardo Ribeiro
ATP Brasilia
Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran [3]
0
5
Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva / Eduardo Ribeiro•
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro
G. Andreozzi / Duran
4-4 → 5-4
J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro
4-3 → 4-4
G. Andreozzi / Duran
3-3 → 4-3
J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Andreozzi / Duran
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro
2-1 → 2-2
G. Andreozzi / Duran
1-1 → 2-1
J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Andreozzi / Duran
0-0 → 1-0
3. Ignacio Carou / Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez
ATP Brasilia
Ignacio Carou / Thiago Agustin Tirante
15
3
Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Agustin Gomez / David Martinez
I. Carou / Agustin Tirante
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
F. Agustin Gomez / David Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
I. Carou / Agustin Tirante
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Agustin Gomez / David Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
I. Carou / Agustin Tirante
30-40
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
F. Agustin Gomez / David Martinez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
I. Carou / Agustin Tirante
0-0 → 1-0
4. [3] Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran OR Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva / Eduardo Ribeiro vs [WC] Mateus Alves / Gabriel Decamps
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 4 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran / Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Orlando Luz / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs [4] Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
