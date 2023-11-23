Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Valencia, Yokohama e Brasilia: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
ESP CHALLENGER Valencia (Spagna) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Pista Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs [7] Pedro Martinez ESP
2. [8] Fabio Fognini ITA vs [Alt] Jozef Kovalik SVK (non prima ore: 12:30)

Pista 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs [Q] Adrian Andreev BUL

2. Daniel Rincon ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs [4] Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Ivan Liutarevich (non prima ore: 16:00)

Pista 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Marco Bortolotti ITA / Alexandru Jecan ROU vs [2] Victor Vlad Cornea ROU / Philipp Oswald AUT

2. [1] Andrea Pellegrino ITA / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Sem Verbeek NED

3. [3] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs Scott Duncan GBR / Kelsey Stevenson CAN (non prima ore: 15:00)

Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Daniel Rincon ESP vs [WC] Martin Landaluce ESP

JPN CHALLENGER Yokohama (Giappone) – 2° Turno, cemento

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Kalin Ivanovski MKD vs [6] Luca Nardi ITA
ATP Yokohama
Kalin Ivanovski
2
4
Luca Nardi [6]
6
6
Vincitore: Nardi
2. [1] Yosuke Watanuki JPN vs [LL] Mathys Erhard FRA (non prima ore: 04:00)

ATP Yokohama
Yosuke Watanuki [1]
6
6
Mathys Erhard
4
3
Vincitore: Watanuki
3. [7] Marc Polmans AUS vs Yuta Shimizu JPN

ATP Yokohama
Marc Polmans [7]
4
4
Yuta Shimizu
6
6
Vincitore: Shimizu
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Ray Ho TPE / Calum Puttergill AUS vs [3] Karol Drzewiecki POL / Zdenek Kolar CZE

ATP Yokohama
Ray Ho / Calum Puttergill
7
6
Karol Drzewiecki / Zdenek Kolar [3]
5
4
Vincitore: Ho / Puttergill
2. [1] Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA vs Filip Bergevi SWE / Mick Veldheer NED (non prima ore: 04:00)

ATP Yokohama
Evan King / Reese Stalder [1]
3
4
Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer
6
6
Vincitore: Bergevi / Veldheer
3. Toshihide Matsui JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN vs Seongchan Hong KOR / Fajing Sun CHN

ATP Yokohama
Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi
6
5
10
Seongchan Hong / Fajing Sun
3
7
3
Vincitore: Matsui / Uesugi
4. Yun seong Chung KOR / Ruben Gonzales PHI vs [2] Andrew Harris AUS / JiSung Nam KOR

ATP Yokohama
Yun seong Chung / Ruben Gonzales
7
6
Andrew Harris / JiSung Nam [2]
6
3
Vincitore: Chung / Gonzales
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Michael Mmoh USA vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

ATP Yokohama
Michael Mmoh [3]
6
5
7
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
4
7
6
Vincitore: Mmoh
2. [LL] Giovanni Fonio ITA vs [8] Leandro Riedi SUI (non prima ore: 04:00)

ATP Yokohama
Giovanni Fonio
4
7
6
Leandro Riedi [8]
6
6
4
Vincitore: Fonio
3. Chak Lam Coleman Wong HKG vs [4] James Duckworth AUS

ATP Yokohama
Chak Lam Coleman Wong
0
James Duckworth [4]
0
Vincitore: Wong per walkover
BRA CHALLENGER Brasilia (Brasile) – 2° Turno, cemento

Quadra Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG vs Gustavo Heide BRA
2. [WC] Joao Fonseca BRA vs Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG

3. [1] Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Rafael Matos BRA vs [WC] Gustavo Heide BRA / Gilbert Klier Junior BRA

ATP Brasilia
Marcelo Demoliner / Rafael Matos [1]
30
0
Gustavo Heide / Gilbert Klier Junior
30
0
4. [1] Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Rafael Matos BRA OR [WC] Gustavo Heide BRA / Gilbert Klier Junior BRA vs Fernando Romboli BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA OR Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA / Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA

Quadra 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs [WC] Gilbert Klier Junior BRA

2. [LL] Mateus Alves BRA vs [Q] Alejandro Tabilo CHI

3. Valentin Vacherot MON vs Bernard Tomic AUS

4. Ignacio Carou URU / Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG OR Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Luis David Martinez VEN vs Luca Margaroli SUI / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG OR [2] Nicolas Barrientos COL / Andre Goransson SWE

Quadra 3 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Luca Margaroli SUI / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs [2] Nicolas Barrientos COL / Andre Goransson SWE

ATP Brasilia
Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
0
0
Nicolas Barrientos / Andre Goransson [2]
0
0
2. [3] Guido Andreozzi ARG / Guillermo Duran ARG vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA / Eduardo Ribeiro BRA

ATP Brasilia
Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran [3]
0
5
Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva / Eduardo Ribeiro
40
4
3. Ignacio Carou URU / Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Luis David Martinez VEN

ATP Brasilia
Ignacio Carou / Thiago Agustin Tirante
15
3
Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez
15
4
4. [3] Guido Andreozzi ARG / Guillermo Duran ARG OR Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA / Eduardo Ribeiro BRA vs [WC] Mateus Alves BRA / Gabriel Decamps BRA

Quadra 4 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Fernando Romboli BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA / Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA

2. Orlando Luz BRA / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs [4] Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL

