Challenger Valencia, Yokohama e Brasilia: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Valencia (Spagna) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1. [Q] Denis Yevseyevvs [7] Pedro Martinez

2. [8] Fabio Fognini vs [Alt] Jozef Kovalik (non prima ore: 12:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pista 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [Q] Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs [Q] Adrian Andreev



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Daniel Rincon / Oriol Roca Batalla vs [4] Anirudh Chandrasekar / Ivan Liutarevich (non prima ore: 16:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pista 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Marco Bortolotti / Alexandru Jecan vs [2] Victor Vlad Cornea / Philipp Oswald



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Andrea Pellegrino / Andrea Vavassori vs Sergio Martos Gornes / Sem Verbeek



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs Scott Duncan / Kelsey Stevenson (non prima ore: 15:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pista 2 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)

1. Daniel Rincon vs [WC] Martin Landaluce



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CHALLENGER Yokohama (Giappone) – 2° Turno, cemento

ATP Yokohama Kalin Ivanovski Kalin Ivanovski 2 4 Luca Nardi [6] Luca Nardi [6] 6 6 Vincitore: Nardi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 L. Nardi 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 K. Ivanovski 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 L. Nardi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 K. Ivanovski 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 L. Nardi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 1-4 → 1-5 K. Ivanovski 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-3 → 1-4 L. Nardi 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 K. Ivanovski 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 L. Nardi 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 K. Ivanovski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 L. Nardi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 K. Ivanovski 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 2-4 → 2-5 L. Nardi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 K. Ivanovski 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 L. Nardi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-2 → 2-2 K. Ivanovski 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 L. Nardi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 0-1 → 0-2 K. Ivanovski 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

1. [Q] Kalin Ivanovskivs [6] Luca Nardi

2. [1] Yosuke Watanuki vs [LL] Mathys Erhard (non prima ore: 04:00)



ATP Yokohama Yosuke Watanuki [1] Yosuke Watanuki [1] 6 6 Mathys Erhard Mathys Erhard 4 3 Vincitore: Watanuki Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Y. Watanuki 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 M. Erhard 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 5-3 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 M. Erhard 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Erhard 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Watanuki 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 M. Erhard 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Erhard 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Erhard 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 Y. Watanuki 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Erhard 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Y. Watanuki 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Erhard 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Watanuki 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Erhard 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Watanuki 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

3. [7] Marc Polmans vs Yuta Shimizu



ATP Yokohama Marc Polmans [7] Marc Polmans [7] 4 4 Yuta Shimizu Yuta Shimizu 6 6 Vincitore: Shimizu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Y. Shimizu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-5 → 4-5 Y. Shimizu 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 M. Polmans 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 2-4 → 3-4 Y. Shimizu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Shimizu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Shimizu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Polmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Y. Shimizu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 4-6 M. Polmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 Y. Shimizu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Shimizu 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Polmans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Shimizu 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Shimizu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Polmans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)

1. Ray Ho / Calum Puttergill vs [3] Karol Drzewiecki / Zdenek Kolar



ATP Yokohama Ray Ho / Calum Puttergill Ray Ho / Calum Puttergill 7 6 Karol Drzewiecki / Zdenek Kolar [3] Karol Drzewiecki / Zdenek Kolar [3] 5 4 Vincitore: Ho / Puttergill Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 R. Ho / Puttergill 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 5-4 → 6-4 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 R. Ho / Puttergill 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 R. Ho / Puttergill 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 R. Ho / Puttergill 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Ho / Puttergill 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 R. Ho / Puttergill 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 5-5 → 6-5 R. Ho / Puttergill 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 3-5 → 4-5 R. Ho / Puttergill 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-4 → 2-5 R. Ho / Puttergill 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-3 → 1-4 R. Ho / Puttergill 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 R. Ho / Puttergill 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 K. Drzewiecki / Kolar 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [1] Evan King / Reese Stalder vs Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer (non prima ore: 04:00)



ATP Yokohama Evan King / Reese Stalder [1] Evan King / Reese Stalder [1] 3 4 Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer 6 6 Vincitore: Bergevi / Veldheer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 E. King / Stalder 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-5 → 4-5 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-4 → 3-5 E. King / Stalder 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-3 → 3-4 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 E. King / Stalder 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 E. King / Stalder 15-40 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 E. King / Stalder 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 E. King / Stalder 30-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 2-5 → 3-5 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 E. King / Stalder 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 E. King / Stalder 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 0-2 → 0-3 E. King / Stalder 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-1 → 0-2 F. Bergevi / Veldheer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

3. Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi vs Seongchan Hong / Fajing Sun



ATP Yokohama Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi 6 5 10 Seongchan Hong / Fajing Sun Seongchan Hong / Fajing Sun 3 7 3 Vincitore: Matsui / Uesugi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 10-3 S. Hong / Sun 1-0 1-1 2-1 2-2 2-3 2-4 2-5 3-5 3-6 df 3-7 3-8 3-9 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 T. Matsui / Uesugi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 5-6 → 5-7 S. Hong / Sun 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 4-5 → 5-5 S. Hong / Sun 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 4-4 → 4-5 T. Matsui / Uesugi 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 S. Hong / Sun 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Hong / Sun 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 S. Hong / Sun 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 T. Matsui / Uesugi 0-15 15-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 S. Hong / Sun 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 S. Hong / Sun 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 4-2 → 5-2 S. Hong / Sun 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-1 → 4-2 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 S. Hong / Sun 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 3-1 T. Matsui / Uesugi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Hong / Sun 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Matsui / Uesugi 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

4. Yun seong Chung / Ruben Gonzales vs [2] Andrew Harris / JiSung Nam



ATP Yokohama Yun seong Chung / Ruben Gonzales Yun seong Chung / Ruben Gonzales 7 6 Andrew Harris / JiSung Nam [2] Andrew Harris / JiSung Nam [2] 6 3 Vincitore: Chung / Gonzales Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 A. Harris / Nam 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Harris / Nam 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 4-1 → 4-2 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 4-1 A. Harris / Nam 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 2-1 → 3-1 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 A. Harris / Nam 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* df 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 7*-6 7*-7 8-7* df 6-6 → 7-6 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 A. Harris / Nam 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 5-5 → 5-6 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Harris / Nam 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Harris / Nam 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 A. Harris / Nam 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Harris / Nam 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 Y. seong Chung / Gonzales 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Harris / Nam 15-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)

1. [3] Michael Mmoh vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux



ATP Yokohama Michael Mmoh [3] Michael Mmoh [3] 6 5 7 Geoffrey Blancaneaux Geoffrey Blancaneaux 4 7 6 Vincitore: Mmoh Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 M. Mmoh 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 6-6 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-2 → 4-3 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 3-1 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Mmoh 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 2-0 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Mmoh 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Mmoh 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 M. Mmoh 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 2-2 → 3-2 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

2. [LL] Giovanni Fonio vs [8] Leandro Riedi (non prima ore: 04:00)



ATP Yokohama Giovanni Fonio Giovanni Fonio 4 7 6 Leandro Riedi [8] Leandro Riedi [8] 6 6 4 Vincitore: Fonio Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 G. Fonio 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 L. Riedi 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 G. Fonio 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 L. Riedi 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Fonio 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 L. Riedi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 G. Fonio 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 L. Riedi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 G. Fonio 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 L. Riedi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 1-4* 2-4* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 L. Riedi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 G. Fonio 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 L. Riedi 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 G. Fonio 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 L. Riedi 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-3 → 4-4 G. Fonio 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 L. Riedi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 3-3 G. Fonio 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 L. Riedi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 G. Fonio 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 L. Riedi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 G. Fonio 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Riedi 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 G. Fonio 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 L. Riedi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 G. Fonio 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 3-3 → 4-3 L. Riedi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 G. Fonio 15-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 2-3 L. Riedi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 G. Fonio 0-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 L. Riedi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 G. Fonio 15-0 15-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. Chak Lam Coleman Wong vs [4] James Duckworth



ATP Yokohama Chak Lam Coleman Wong Chak Lam Coleman Wong 0 James Duckworth [4] James Duckworth [4] 0 Vincitore: Wong per walkover Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Tiebreak 0-0

CHALLENGER Brasilia (Brasile) – 2° Turno, cemento

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1. Juan Pablo Ficovichvs Gustavo Heide

2. [WC] Joao Fonseca vs Roman Andres Burruchaga



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Marcelo Demoliner / Rafael Matos vs [WC] Gustavo Heide / Gilbert Klier Junior



ATP Brasilia Marcelo Demoliner / Rafael Matos [1] Marcelo Demoliner / Rafael Matos [1] 30 0 Gustavo Heide / Gilbert Klier Junior • Gustavo Heide / Gilbert Klier Junior 30 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 G. Heide / Klier Junior 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 0-0

4. [1] Marcelo Demoliner / Rafael Matos OR [WC] Gustavo Heide / Gilbert Klier Junior vs Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann OR Nicolas Moreno De Alboran / Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quadra 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [5] Thiago Agustin Tirante vs [WC] Gilbert Klier Junior



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [LL] Mateus Alves vs [Q] Alejandro Tabilo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Valentin Vacherot vs Bernard Tomic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Ignacio Carou / Thiago Agustin Tirante OR Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez vs Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna OR [2] Nicolas Barrientos / Andre Goransson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quadra 3 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs [2] Nicolas Barrientos / Andre Goransson



ATP Brasilia Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna 0 0 Nicolas Barrientos / Andre Goransson [2] Nicolas Barrientos / Andre Goransson [2] 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Tiebreak 0-0

2. [3] Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva / Eduardo Ribeiro



ATP Brasilia Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran [3] Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran [3] 0 5 Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva / Eduardo Ribeiro • Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva / Eduardo Ribeiro 40 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 G. Andreozzi / Duran 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro 15-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 G. Andreozzi / Duran 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 G. Andreozzi / Duran 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 G. Andreozzi / Duran 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Lucas Reis Da Silva / Ribeiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 G. Andreozzi / Duran 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

3. Ignacio Carou / Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez



ATP Brasilia Ignacio Carou / Thiago Agustin Tirante Ignacio Carou / Thiago Agustin Tirante 15 3 Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez • Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez 15 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 F. Agustin Gomez / David Martinez 0-15 15-15 3-4 I. Carou / Agustin Tirante 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 F. Agustin Gomez / David Martinez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 2-3 → 2-4 I. Carou / Agustin Tirante 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 2-3 F. Agustin Gomez / David Martinez 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 I. Carou / Agustin Tirante 30-40 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 F. Agustin Gomez / David Martinez 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 I. Carou / Agustin Tirante 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

4. [3] Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran OR Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva / Eduardo Ribeiro vs [WC] Mateus Alves / Gabriel Decamps



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quadra 4 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran / Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Orlando Luz / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs [4] Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos



Il match deve ancora iniziare