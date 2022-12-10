Angers 125 WTA 125 | Hard | $115000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato10 Dicembre 2022
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
[7] Amr Elsayed vs [2] Samuel Vincent ruggeri ore 10:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
A. Elsayed [7]
6
6
S. Vincent Ruggeri [2]
0
2
Vincitore: A. Elsayed
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
A. Elsayed
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
4-1 → 4-2
A. Elsayed
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
A. Elsayed
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
A. Elsayed
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-0
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
A. Elsayed
0-15
15-15
30-15
4-0 → 5-0
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
A. Elsayed
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
S. Vincent Ruggeri
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Elsayed
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Antalya 15000 – Semi-final
Fabrizio Andaloro vs [7] Savva Polukhin ore 11:30
ITF Antalya
F. Andaloro
4
3
S. Polukhin [7]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Polukhin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
F. Andaloro
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Polukhin
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
F. Andaloro
0-15
0-30
0-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Polukhin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
F. Andaloro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
S. Polukhin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
F. Andaloro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
S. Polukhin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
F. Andaloro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
S. Polukhin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
F. Andaloro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
S. Polukhin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
F. Andaloro
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Polukhin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Andaloro
0-15
0-30
0-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Polukhin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Andaloro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Polukhin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Andaloro
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
