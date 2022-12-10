Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato10 Dicembre 2022

10/12/2022 08:02 Nessun commento
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA, 22-05-2002
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA, 22-05-2002

EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
[7] Amr Elsayed EGY vs [2] Samuel Vincent ruggeri ITA ore 10:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
A. Elsayed [7]
6
6
S. Vincent Ruggeri [2]
0
2
Vincitore: A. Elsayed
Mostra dettagli




TUR M15 Antalya 15000 – Semi-final
Fabrizio Andaloro ITA vs [7] Savva Polukhin RUS ore 11:30
ITF Antalya
F. Andaloro
4
3
S. Polukhin [7]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Polukhin
Mostra dettagli

TAG: