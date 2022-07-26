Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 26 Luglio 2022

26/07/2022 08:04 Nessun commento
Fausto Tabacco nella foto
Fausto Tabacco nella foto

USA M25 Edwardsville 25000 – 2nd Round Q
[7] Kweisi Kenyatte USA vs [14] Tommaso Carnevale-miino ITA 2 incontro dalle 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ROU M25+H Bacau 25000 – 3rd Round Q
[3] Radu Mihai Papoe ROU vs [13] Alessandro Bellifemine ITA 3 incontro dalle 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare



SRI M15 Colombo 15000 – 1st Round
[3] Manish Sureshkumar IND vs Simone Agostini ITA ore 13:00

ITF Colombo 7
M. Sureshkumar
5
6
6
S. Agostini
7
0
3
Vincitore: M. Sureshkumar
Mostra dettagli



TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Alexey Shtengelov AUS vs Gabriele Maria Noce ITA Non prima delle 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[2] Leonardo Rossi ITA vs [16] Yujiro Onuma GBR Non prima delle 11:00

ITF Monastir
L. Rossi [2]
0
Y. Onuma [16]
0
Mostra dettagli



AUT M15 Kottingbrunn 15000 – 3rd Round Q, 1st Round Md
Marko Andrejic AUT vs Luca Giacomini ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Battaglino ITA vs Matthew Dellavedova AUS 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Michael Gloeckler AUT vs Lorenzo Rottoli ITA 3 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kalin Ivanovski MKD vs Fausto Tabacco ITA ore 10:00

ITF Kottingbrunn
K. Ivanovski
0
3
F. Tabacco
0
4
Mostra dettagli

Andrea Guerrieri ITA vs [8] Fajing Sun CHN ore 10:00

ITF Kottingbrunn
A. Guerrieri
0
3
F. Sun [8]
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Alessio Zanotti ITA vs Tomislav Podvinski CRO ore 10:00

ITF Kottingbrunn
A. Zanotti
0
T. Podvinski
0
Mostra dettagli



POL M15 Lodz 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[1] Federico Campana ITA vs [13] Piotr Grynkowski POL Non prima delle 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



SRB M15 Novi Sad 15000 – 3rd Round Q
[7] Franco Roncadelli URU vs Giuseppe La vela ITA Non prima delle 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dusan Milanovic SRB vs Tommaso Roggero ITA ore 10:00

ITF Novi Sad
D. Milanovic
30
6
3
T. Roggero
15
4
1
Mostra dettagli




DEN M15 Vejle 15000 – 1st Round
[7] Mick Veldheer NED vs Andrea Del federico ITA Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: