Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 26 Luglio 2022

Fausto Tabacco nella foto
M25 Edwardsville 25000 – 2nd Round Q
[7] Kweisi Kenyatte vs [14] Tommaso Carnevale-miino 2 incontro dalle 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25+H Bacau 25000 – 3rd Round Q
[3] Radu Mihai Papoe
vs [13] Alessandro Bellifemine 3 incontro dalle 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Colombo 15000 – 1st Round
[3] Manish Sureshkumar vs Simone Agostini ore 13:00
ITF Colombo 7
M. Sureshkumar
5
6
6
S. Agostini
7
0
3
Vincitore: M. Sureshkumar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
S. Agostini
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
S. Agostini
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
S. Agostini
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Agostini
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Agostini
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Agostini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Agostini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M15 Monastir 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Alexey Shtengelov vs Gabriele Maria Noce Non prima delle 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[2] Leonardo Rossi vs [16] Yujiro Onuma Non prima delle 11:00
ITF Monastir
L. Rossi [2]
0
Y. Onuma [16]
0
M15 Kottingbrunn 15000 – 3rd Round Q, 1st Round Md
Marko Andrejic vs Luca Giacomini 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Battaglino vs Matthew Dellavedova 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Michael Gloeckler vs Lorenzo Rottoli 3 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kalin Ivanovski vs Fausto Tabacco ore 10:00
ITF Kottingbrunn
K. Ivanovski•
0
3
F. Tabacco
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Ivanovski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
F. Tabacco
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
K. Ivanovski
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Andrea Guerrieri vs [8] Fajing Sun ore 10:00
ITF Kottingbrunn
A. Guerrieri•
0
3
F. Sun [8]
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Guerrieri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Alessio Zanotti vs Tomislav Podvinski ore 10:00
ITF Kottingbrunn
A. Zanotti
0
T. Podvinski
0
M15 Lodz 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[1] Federico Campana vs [13] Piotr Grynkowski Non prima delle 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Novi Sad 15000 – 3rd Round Q
[7] Franco Roncadelli vs Giuseppe La vela Non prima delle 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dusan Milanovic vs Tommaso Roggero ore 10:00
ITF Novi Sad
D. Milanovic
30
6
3
T. Roggero•
15
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Roggero
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Milanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Roggero
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
D. Milanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M15 Vejle 15000 – 1st Round
[7] Mick Veldheer
vs Andrea Del federico Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
