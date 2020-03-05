Italiane nel World Tour: I risultati del 05 Marzo

Martina Caregaro nella foto
W15 Cairo – 2nd Round
Izabela Gabriela Novac vs Elisa Andrea Camerano 2 incontro dalle 11:00
W15 Heraklion – 2nd Round
[4] Corinna Dentoni vs Martha Matoula 2 incontro dalle 11:30
[1] Martina Colmegna vs Andreea Amalia Rosca ore 11:30
Martina Biagianti vs [7] Romy Koelzer ore 11:30
ITF Heraklion
M. Biagianti
40
1
R. Koelzer [7]•
15
0
W25 Antalya – 2nd Round
Marion Viertler vs [2] Maiar Sherif ahmed abdelaziz ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
M. Viertler
2
1
M. Abdelaziz [2]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Abdelaziz
Set 2
M. Viertler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Viertler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Viertler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Viertler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Set 1
M. Viertler
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Abdelaziz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
M. Viertler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Viertler
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Abdelaziz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Viertler
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
W25 Potchefstroom – 2nd Round
Joanne Zuger vs [6] Martina Caregaro ore 10:30
ITF Potchefstroom
J. Zuger
0
5
0
M. Caregaro [6]•
0
7
1
Set 2
J. Zuger
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Set 1
J. Zuger
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
M. Caregaro
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
J. Zuger
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Caregaro
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Zuger
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Caregaro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
M. Caregaro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Zuger
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-0 → 2-1
J. Zuger
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
4 commenti
Ecco perche’ sempre meglio dirla tutta su avversarie battute come ho fatto ieri,non per sminuire ma per collocare nel posto giusto.
@ Diddi (#2531694)
Sono d’accordo. E’ già importante essersi conquistata un MD in un 25.000$, senza WC, come invece è accaduto in altri casi…
La Abdelaziz era ancora troppo forte per la Viertler.
Però è molto importante di giocare con delle persone più forti, così l’orizzonte per Marion si allarga
Forza Marion!