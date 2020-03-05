Italiane nel World Tour Copertina, WTA

Italiane nel World Tour: I risultati del 05 Marzo

05/03/2020 08:22 4 commenti
Martina Caregaro nella foto
Martina Caregaro nella foto

EGY W15 Cairo – 2nd Round
Izabela Gabriela Novac ROU vs Elisa Andrea Camerano ITA 2 incontro dalle 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


GRE W15 Heraklion – 2nd Round
[4] Corinna Dentoni ITA vs Martha Matoula GRE 2 incontro dalle 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[1] Martina Colmegna ITA vs Andreea Amalia Rosca ROU ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Martina Biagianti ITA vs [7] Romy Koelzer GER ore 11:30

ITF Heraklion
M. Biagianti
40
1
R. Koelzer [7]
15
0
Mostra dettagli


TUR W25 Antalya – 2nd Round
Marion Viertler ITA vs [2] Maiar Sherif ahmed abdelaziz EGY ore 11:00

ITF Antalya
M. Viertler
2
1
M. Abdelaziz [2]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Abdelaziz
Mostra dettagli


RSA W25 Potchefstroom – 2nd Round
Joanne Zuger SUI vs [6] Martina Caregaro ITA ore 10:30

ITF Potchefstroom
J. Zuger
0
5
0
M. Caregaro [6]
0
7
1
Mostra dettagli

TAG:

4 commenti

Gaz (Guest) 05-03-2020 09:44

Ecco perche’ sempre meglio dirla tutta su avversarie battute come ho fatto ieri,non per sminuire ma per collocare nel posto giusto.

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Brisbane (Guest) 05-03-2020 09:17

@ Diddi (#2531694)

Sono d’accordo. E’ già importante essersi conquistata un MD in un 25.000$, senza WC, come invece è accaduto in altri casi…

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Diddi (Guest) 05-03-2020 09:14

La Abdelaziz era ancora troppo forte per la Viertler.
Però è molto importante di giocare con delle persone più forti, così l’orizzonte per Marion si allarga

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Andika
arrivodopo (Guest) 05-03-2020 08:28

Forza Marion!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!