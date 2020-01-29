Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Quimper: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Sconfitta per Andrea Arnaboldi (Video)

29/01/2020 18:24 Nessun commento
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
FRA Challenger Quimper CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 2° Turno

Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Romain Arneodo MON / Andre Begemann GER vs Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Quimper
Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann [1]
3
4
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
6
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
2. [13] Constant Lestienne FRA vs Altug Celikbilek TUR

CH Quimper
Constant Lestienne [13]
6
6
Altug Celikbilek
4
4
Vincitore: C. LESTIENNE
3. [6] Alexey Vatutin RUS vs [WC] Kyrian Jacquet FRA

CH Quimper
Alexey Vatutin [6]
15
6
6
1
Kyrian Jacquet
0
7
2
0
Vincitore: A. VATUTIN per ritiro
4. [4] Enzo Couacaud FRA vs Arthur Rinderknech FRA

CH Quimper
Enzo Couacaud [4]
0
4
5
Arthur Rinderknech
0
6
2
Vincitore: E. COUACAUD per ritiro
5. Manuel Guinard FRA vs [14] Zdenek Kolar CZE

CH Quimper
Manuel Guinard
5
6
0
Zdenek Kolar [14]
7
2
6
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
6. [WC] Jerzy Janowicz POL vs [11] Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

CH Quimper
Jerzy Janowicz
0
Quentin Halys [11]
0
Vincitore: Q. HALYS per walkover
7. [WC] Manuel Guinard FRA / Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs [3] Purav Raja IND / Adil Shamasdin CAN (non prima ore: 20:00)

CH Quimper
Altug Celikbilek / Cem Ilkel
4
7
9
Purav Raja / Adil Shamasdin [3]
6
5
11
Vincitori: RAJA / SHAMASDIN
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Matthias Bachinger GER vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

CH Quimper
Matthias Bachinger [9]
7
5
6
Teymuraz Gabashvili
6
7
4
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
2. [1] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP vs Tobias Kamke GER

CH Quimper
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [1]
1
6
6
Tobias Kamke
6
3
4
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
3. Cem Ilkel TUR vs [2] Danilo Petrovic SRB

CH Quimper
Cem Ilkel
0
7
3
Danilo Petrovic [2]
0
6
1
Vincitore: C. ILKEL per ritiro
4. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Mischa Zverev GER vs Scott Clayton GBR / Lloyd Glasspool GBR

CH Quimper
Teymuraz Gabashvili / Mischa Zverev
1
6
Scott Clayton / Lloyd Glasspool
6
7
Vincitori: CLAYTON / GLASSPOOL
5. Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs [3] Lukas Lacko SVK

CH Quimper
Andrea Arnaboldi
6
6
3
Lukas Lacko [3]
7
4
6
Vincitore: L. LACKO
6. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP vs [2] Tomislav Brkic BIH / Ante Pavic CRO

CH Quimper
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
6
6
Tomislav Brkic / Ante Pavic [2]
4
4
Vincitori: GARCIA-LOPEZ / ORTEGA-OLMEDO
7. Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL / Daniel Masur GER

CH Quimper
Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov
6
6
Ruben Bemelmans / Daniel Masur
2
4
Vincitori: SABANOV / SABANOV
Mostra dettagli