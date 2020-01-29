Challenger Quimper: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Sconfitta per Andrea Arnaboldi (Video)

Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Challenger Quimper CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 2° Turno
Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann vs Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
CH Quimper
Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann [1]
3
4
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
6
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
4-5 → 4-6
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Arneodo / Begemann
3-3 → 4-3
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
3-2 → 3-3
R. Arneodo / Begemann
2-2 → 3-2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-0 → 1-1
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
3-5 → 3-6
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
R. Arneodo / Begemann
1-2 → 2-2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-1 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-1 → 1-1
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-0 → 0-1
2. [13] Constant Lestienne vs Altug Celikbilek
CH Quimper
Constant Lestienne [13]
6
6
Altug Celikbilek
4
4
Vincitore: C. LESTIENNE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Celikbilek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Celikbilek
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
C. Lestienne
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
C. Lestienne
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
C. Lestienne
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Lestienne
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
A. Celikbilek
0-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
C. Lestienne
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Celikbilek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
A. Celikbilek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [6] Alexey Vatutin vs [WC] Kyrian Jacquet
CH Quimper
Alexey Vatutin [6]
15
6
6
1
Kyrian Jacquet•
0
7
2
0
Vincitore: A. VATUTIN per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Vatutin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
K. Jacquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
K. Jacquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
ace
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
df
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
K. Jacquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Vatutin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
K. Jacquet
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
K. Jacquet
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
4. [4] Enzo Couacaud vs Arthur Rinderknech
CH Quimper
Enzo Couacaud [4]
0
4
5
Arthur Rinderknech•
0
6
2
Vincitore: E. COUACAUD per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
ace
4-2 → 5-2
A. Rinderknech
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
E. Couacaud
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rinderknech
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
E. Couacaud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
E. Couacaud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
5. Manuel Guinard vs [14] Zdenek Kolar
CH Quimper
Manuel Guinard
5
6
0
Zdenek Kolar [14]
7
2
6
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Guinard
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Guinard
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-1 → 3-2
M. Guinard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Z. Kolar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Z. Kolar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Guinard
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
M. Guinard
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
M. Guinard
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Guinard
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Kolar
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-0 → 0-1
6. [WC] Jerzy Janowicz vs [11] Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 18:30)
CH Quimper
Jerzy Janowicz
0
Quentin Halys [11]•
0
Vincitore: Q. HALYS per walkover
7. [WC] Manuel Guinard / Arthur Rinderknech vs [3] Purav Raja / Adil Shamasdin (non prima ore: 20:00)
CH Quimper
Altug Celikbilek / Cem Ilkel
4
7
9
Purav Raja / Adil Shamasdin [3]
6
5
11
Vincitori: RAJA / SHAMASDIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
1-0
2-0
2-1
2-2
3-2
3-3
3-4
3-5
4-5
4-6
4-7
5-7
ace
6-7
7-7
7-8
ace
8-8
ace
9-8
9-9
9-10
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Raja / Shamasdin
6-5 → 7-5
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
5-5 → 6-5
P. Raja / Shamasdin
5-4 → 5-5
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
P. Raja / Shamasdin
4-3 → 4-4
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
P. Raja / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
P. Raja / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
1-1 → 2-1
P. Raja / Shamasdin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Raja / Shamasdin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
P. Raja / Shamasdin
3-4 → 3-5
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Raja / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
P. Raja / Shamasdin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
1-1 → 1-2
P. Raja / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Celikbilek / Ilkel
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Matthias Bachinger vs Teymuraz Gabashvili
CH Quimper
Matthias Bachinger [9]
7
5
6
Teymuraz Gabashvili
6
7
4
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Gabashvili
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Gabashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Gabashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Bachinger
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Gabashvili
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
M. Bachinger
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
T. Gabashvili
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
df
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
ace
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
T. Gabashvili
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
T. Gabashvili
15-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
T. Gabashvili
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs Tobias Kamke
CH Quimper
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [1]
1
6
6
Tobias Kamke
6
3
4
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
T. Kamke
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Kamke
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 6-3
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
T. Kamke
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Cem Ilkel vs [2] Danilo Petrovic
CH Quimper
Cem Ilkel•
0
7
3
Danilo Petrovic [2]
0
6
1
Vincitore: C. ILKEL per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Ilkel
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
ace
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
ace
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
ace
7*-6
df
6-6 → 7-6
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
D. Petrovic
15-0
ace
30-0
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
D. Petrovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
C. Ilkel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
D. Petrovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
ace
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Petrovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. Teymuraz Gabashvili / Mischa Zverev vs Scott Clayton / Lloyd Glasspool
CH Quimper
Teymuraz Gabashvili / Mischa Zverev
1
6
Scott Clayton / Lloyd Glasspool
6
7
Vincitori: CLAYTON / GLASSPOOL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
10*-9
10*-10
10-11*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Clayton / Glasspool
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
5-5 → 6-5
S. Clayton / Glasspool
5-4 → 5-5
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
4-4 → 5-4
S. Clayton / Glasspool
4-3 → 4-4
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Clayton / Glasspool
3-2 → 3-3
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
2-2 → 3-2
S. Clayton / Glasspool
2-1 → 2-2
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Clayton / Glasspool
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Clayton / Glasspool
1-5 → 1-6
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
0-5 → 1-5
S. Clayton / Glasspool
0-4 → 0-5
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
S. Clayton / Glasspool
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
T. Gabashvili / Zverev
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Clayton / Glasspool
0-0 → 0-1
5. Andrea Arnaboldi vs [3] Lukas Lacko
CH Quimper
Andrea Arnaboldi
6
6
3
Lukas Lacko [3]
7
4
6
Vincitore: L. LACKO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Lacko
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Arnaboldi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
L. Lacko
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Arnaboldi
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
2-3 → 3-3
L. Lacko
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Arnaboldi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Lacko
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Arnaboldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Lacko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
A. Arnaboldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
L. Lacko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Arnaboldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Arnaboldi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
L. Lacko
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
8*-8
8-9*
9-9*
9*-10
10*-10
11-10*
11-11*
11*-12
6-6 → 6-7
L. Lacko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
A. Arnaboldi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
L. Lacko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Arnaboldi
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
L. Lacko
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
A. Arnaboldi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Lacko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Lacko
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Arnaboldi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
6. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs [2] Tomislav Brkic / Ante Pavic
CH Quimper
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
6
6
Tomislav Brkic / Ante Pavic [2]
4
4
Vincitori: GARCIA-LOPEZ / ORTEGA-OLMEDO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
5-4 → 6-4
T. Brkic / Pavic
5-3 → 5-4
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
T. Brkic / Pavic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Brkic / Pavic
15-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
2-1 → 3-1
T. Brkic / Pavic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
0-1 → 1-1
T. Brkic / Pavic
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Brkic / Pavic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
4-3 → 5-3
T. Brkic / Pavic
4-2 → 4-3
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
T. Brkic / Pavic
3-1 → 3-2
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
2-1 → 3-1
T. Brkic / Pavic
1-1 → 2-1
G. Garcia-Lopez / Ortega-Olmedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
T. Brkic / Pavic
0-0 → 0-1
7. Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs Ruben Bemelmans / Daniel Masur
CH Quimper
Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov
6
6
Ruben Bemelmans / Daniel Masur
2
4
Vincitori: SABANOV / SABANOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bemelmans / Masur
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Bemelmans / Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
4-2 → 5-2
R. Bemelmans / Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
R. Bemelmans / Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans / Masur
1-0 → 1-1
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bemelmans / Masur
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
df
5-2 → 6-2
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
R. Bemelmans / Masur
3-2 → 4-2
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Bemelmans / Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans / Masur
1-0 → 1-1
I. Sabanov / Sabanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit