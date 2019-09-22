Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tiburon: Il Main Draw. Nessun italiano presente

22/09/2019 07:41 3 commenti
Donald Young nella foto
USA Challenger Tiburon CH | Cemento | $108.320 – Parte Alta
(1) Paul, Tommy USA vs Bye
(WC) Holt, Brandon USA vs (PR) Sarmiento, Raymond USA
Gaston, Hugo FRA vs Song, Evan USA
Bye vs (13) Galan, Daniel Elahi COL

(11) Krueger, Mitchell USA vs Bye
Smith, Roy USA vs Escobar, Gonzalo ECU
Ritschard, Alexander USA vs Peniston, Ryan GBR
Bye vs (5) Torpegaard, Mikael DEN

(4) Gomez, Emilio ECU vs Bye
Pervolarakis, Michail GRE vs Sinclair, Colin NMI
Young, Donald USA vs Shane, Ryan USA
Bye vs (15) Escobedo, Ernesto USA

(12) Polansky, Peter CAN vs Bye
Bangoura, Sekou USA vs Qualifier
(WC) Nava, Emilio USA vs Blanch, Ulises USA
Bye vs (7) King, Darian BAR

USA Challenger Tiburon CH | Cemento | $108.320 – Parte Bassa
(6) Mmoh, Michael USA vs Bye
Redlicki, Martin USA vs (WC) Nakashima, Brandon USA
Qualifier vs Arevalo, Marcelo ESA
Bye vs (10) Eubanks, Christopher USA

(14) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son USA vs Bye
(PR) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos ESP vs Fanselow, Sebastian GER
Peliwo, Filip CAN vs Redlicki, Michael USA
Bye vs (3) Giron, Marcos USA

(8) Kokkinakis, Thanasi AUS vs Bye
Leshem, Edan ISR vs (WC) Crawford, Oliver USA
Aragone, JC USA vs Altamirano, Collin USA
Bye vs (9) Couacaud, Enzo FRA

(16) Cressy, Maxime USA vs Bye
Sarkissian, Alexander USA vs Wolf, J.J. USA
(WC) Styler, Ondrej CZE vs Quiroz, Roberto ECU
Bye vs (2) Kudla, Denis USA

patrick 22-09-2019 09:23

PAUL

MMOH

ESCOBEDO
KOKKINAKIS

KRUEGER
POLANSKY
GIRON
KUDLA

 3
michele82 22-09-2019 08:11

KOKKINAKIS

PAUL

GOMEZ
MMOH

TORPEGAARD
KING
GIRON
KUDLA

 2
miky85 22-09-2019 07:54

Kokkinakis

Gomez

Paul
Mmoh

Torpegard
Polansky
Giron
Kudla

 1
