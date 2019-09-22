Challenger Tiburon: Il Main Draw. Nessun italiano presente

Challenger Tiburon CH | Cemento | $108.320 – Parte Alta

(1) Paul, Tommy vs Bye

(WC) Holt, Brandon vs (PR) Sarmiento, Raymond

Gaston, Hugo vs Song, Evan

Bye vs (13) Galan, Daniel Elahi

(11) Krueger, Mitchell vs Bye

Smith, Roy vs Escobar, Gonzalo

Ritschard, Alexander vs Peniston, Ryan

Bye vs (5) Torpegaard, Mikael

(4) Gomez, Emilio vs Bye

Pervolarakis, Michail vs Sinclair, Colin

Young, Donald vs Shane, Ryan

Bye vs (15) Escobedo, Ernesto

(12) Polansky, Peter vs Bye

Bangoura, Sekou vs Qualifier

(WC) Nava, Emilio vs Blanch, Ulises

Bye vs (7) King, Darian

Challenger Tiburon CH | Cemento | $108.320 – Parte Bassa

(6) Mmoh, Michael vs Bye

Redlicki, Martin vs (WC) Nakashima, Brandon

Qualifier vs Arevalo, Marcelo

Bye vs (10) Eubanks, Christopher

(14) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son vs Bye

(PR) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos vs Fanselow, Sebastian

Peliwo, Filip vs Redlicki, Michael

Bye vs (3) Giron, Marcos

(8) Kokkinakis, Thanasi vs Bye

Leshem, Edan vs (WC) Crawford, Oliver

Aragone, JC vs Altamirano, Collin

Bye vs (9) Couacaud, Enzo

(16) Cressy, Maxime vs Bye

Sarkissian, Alexander vs Wolf, J.J.

(WC) Styler, Ondrej vs Quiroz, Roberto

Bye vs (2) Kudla, Denis