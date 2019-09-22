Challenger Tiburon: Il Main Draw. Nessun italiano presente
Challenger Tiburon CH | Cemento | $108.320 – Parte Alta
(1) Paul, Tommy vs Bye
(WC) Holt, Brandon vs (PR) Sarmiento, Raymond
Gaston, Hugo vs Song, Evan
Bye vs (13) Galan, Daniel Elahi
(11) Krueger, Mitchell vs Bye
Smith, Roy vs Escobar, Gonzalo
Ritschard, Alexander vs Peniston, Ryan
Bye vs (5) Torpegaard, Mikael
(4) Gomez, Emilio vs Bye
Pervolarakis, Michail vs Sinclair, Colin
Young, Donald vs Shane, Ryan
Bye vs (15) Escobedo, Ernesto
(12) Polansky, Peter vs Bye
Bangoura, Sekou vs Qualifier
(WC) Nava, Emilio vs Blanch, Ulises
Bye vs (7) King, Darian
Challenger Tiburon CH | Cemento | $108.320 – Parte Bassa
(6) Mmoh, Michael vs Bye
Redlicki, Martin vs (WC) Nakashima, Brandon
Qualifier vs Arevalo, Marcelo
Bye vs (10) Eubanks, Christopher
(14) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son vs Bye
(PR) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos vs Fanselow, Sebastian
Peliwo, Filip vs Redlicki, Michael
Bye vs (3) Giron, Marcos
(8) Kokkinakis, Thanasi vs Bye
Leshem, Edan vs (WC) Crawford, Oliver
Aragone, JC vs Altamirano, Collin
Bye vs (9) Couacaud, Enzo
(16) Cressy, Maxime vs Bye
Sarkissian, Alexander vs Wolf, J.J.
(WC) Styler, Ondrej vs Quiroz, Roberto
Bye vs (2) Kudla, Denis
3 commenti
PAUL
MMOH
ESCOBEDO
KOKKINAKIS
KRUEGER
POLANSKY
GIRON
KUDLA
KOKKINAKIS
PAUL
GOMEZ
MMOH
TORPEGAARD
KING
GIRON
KUDLA
Kokkinakis
Gomez
Paul
Mmoh
Torpegard
Polansky
Giron
Kudla