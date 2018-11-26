Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $50.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Il best ranking di Filippo Baldi. Guadagna un posto Andreas Seppi
26/11/2018 09:12 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (26-11-2018)
13
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2315
Punti
25
Tornei
20
Best: 19
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1819
Punti
30
Tornei
37
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1106
Punti
24
Tornei
54
Best: 52
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
932
Punti
24
Tornei
102
Best: 70
▼
-1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
573
Punti
25
Tornei
108
Best: 86
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
530
Punti
24
Tornei
110
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
523
Punti
31
Tornei
134
Best: 108
▲
1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
426
Punti
26
Tornei
146
Best: 36
▲
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
382
Punti
19
Tornei
147
Best: 147
▲
1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
380
Punti
22
Tornei
162
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
337
Punti
23
Tornei
163
Best: 156
▲
2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
332
Punti
23
Tornei
166
Best: 84
▲
1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
330
Punti
21
Tornei
172
Best: 172
▲
8
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
319
Punti
22
Tornei
183
Best: 153
--
0
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
294
Punti
31
Tornei
193
Best: 165
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
274
Punti
29
Tornei
209
Best: 152
▲
4
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
20
Tornei
217
Best: 159
▲
5
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
246
Punti
17
Tornei
218
Best: 212
▲
5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
246
Punti
19
Tornei
229
Best: 146
▲
17
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
234
Punti
26
Tornei
275
Best: 274
▲
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
183
Punti
27
Tornei
284
Best: 178
▲
20
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
177
Punti
23
Tornei
285
Best: 278
▲
5
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
177
Punti
26
Tornei
290
Best: 118
▲
4
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
173
Punti
28
Tornei
313
Best: 259
▲
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
150
Punti
29
Tornei
360
Best: 327
▼
-16
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
118
Punti
23
Tornei
367
Best: 354
▼
-2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
115
Punti
18
Tornei
377
Best: 355
▲
3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
112
Punti
28
Tornei
424
Best: 397
▲
4
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
90
Punti
21
Tornei
434
Best: 431
▲
4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
87
Punti
16
Tornei
446
Best: 355
▲
21
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
85
Punti
27
Tornei
475
Best: 455
▲
14
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
77
Punti
26
Tornei
488
Best: 488
▲
35
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
75
Punti
29
Tornei
504
Best: 301
▼
-24
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
70
Punti
17
Tornei
507
Best: 315
▼
-55
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
69
Punti
12
Tornei
534
Best: 472
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
62
Punti
24
Tornei
547
Best: 489
▼
-2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
60
Punti
28
Tornei
556
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
58
Punti
21
Tornei
558
Best: 515
▼
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
58
Punti
22
Tornei
572
Best: 572
▲
3
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
56
Punti
24
Tornei
579
Best: 568
▲
2
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
54
Punti
29
Tornei
589
Best: 375
▲
31
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
51
Punti
14
Tornei
594
Best: 384
▲
2
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
51
Punti
23
Tornei
596
Best: 204
▲
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
50
Punti
11
Tornei
634
Best: 631
▼
-2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
44
Punti
23
Tornei
647
Best: 292
▼
-1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
42
Punti
15
Tornei
654
Best: 581
▲
9
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
42
Punti
24
Tornei
681
Best: 70
▼
-1
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
6
Tornei
725
Best: 590
▲
70
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
32
Punti
17
Tornei
752
Best: 741
▲
3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
29
Punti
20
Tornei
756
Best: 750
▲
1
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
28
Punti
9
Tornei
763
Best: 754
▼
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
28
Punti
15
Tornei
768
Best: 768
▲
12
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
28
Punti
20
Tornei
785
Best: 299
▼
-7
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
27
Punti
18
Tornei
807
Best: 763
▼
-3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
25
Punti
11
Tornei
819
Best: 327
▲
1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
24
Punti
19
Tornei
833
Best: 375
▲
34
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
23
Punti
17
Tornei
838
Best: 824
▼
-5
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
23
Punti
33
Tornei
855
Best: 853
▼
-2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
21
Punti
17
Tornei
860
Best: 542
▼
-34
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
20
Punti
6
Tornei
877
Best: 798
▼
-2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
19
Punti
15
Tornei
879
Best: 879
▲
24
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
19
Punti
17
Tornei
901
Best: 901
--
0
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
18
Punti
15
Tornei
902
Best: 793
▲
2
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
18
Punti
16
Tornei
946
Best: 935
▼
-5
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
15
Punti
10
Tornei
986
Best: 899
▼
-6
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
13
Punti
17
Tornei
999
Best: 481
▼
-3
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
12
Punti
9
Tornei
1007
Best: 556
▼
-2
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1035
Best: 1028
▲
2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
10
Punti
5
Tornei
1051
Best: 1051
▲
1
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
10
Punti
14
Tornei
1088
Best: 989
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
9
Punti
22
Tornei
1145
Best: 282
▲
112
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1151
Best: 901
▼
-4
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1176
Best: 1155
▼
-4
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1197
Best: 598
▲
1
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1199
Best: 526
▼
-196
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1206
Best: 1194
▲
3
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
6
Punti
16
Tornei
1212
Best: 1212
▲
5
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1234
Best: 1234
▲
6
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1237
Best: 1231
▲
3
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1257
Best: 1074
▲
7
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1313
Best: 394
▲
9
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1324
Best: 1324
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1332
Best: 1220
▼
-9
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1333
Best: 1184
▲
1
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1359
Best: 1359
▲
120
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1374
Best: 1359
▼
-1
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1386
Best: 903
▼
-94
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1391
Best: 1381
▼
-4
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1406
Best: 522
▼
-416
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1406
Best: 1395
▼
-1
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1419
Best: 1293
▼
-3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1431
Best: 1431
▼
-5
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1431
Best: 1418
▼
-5
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1492
Best: 1452
▼
-9
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1492
Best: 1424
▼
-9
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1492
Best: 715
▼
-9
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1504
Best: 1437
▼
-6
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1504
Best: 1469
▼
-6
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1533
Best: 450
▼
-141
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1533
Best: 1181
▼
-141
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1581
Best: 1581
▲
331
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1581
Best: 1503
▼
-33
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1621
Best: 1621
▼
-9
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1621
Best: 1028
▼
-9
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1621
Best: 1621
▼
-35
Maurizio Speziali
ITA, 22-05-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1634
Best: 1445
▼
-6
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1634
Best: 1634
▲
386
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1645
Best: 1354
▼
-6
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1658
Best: 1631
▼
-3
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1658
Best: 1591
▼
-3
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1658
Best: 222
▼
-3
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1745
Best: 1486
▼
-7
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1699
▼
-7
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1631
▼
-7
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1738
▼
-7
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1745
▼
-7
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 943
▼
-7
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1699
▼
-7
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1730
▼
-7
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1322
▼
-7
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1580
▼
-7
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1843
Best: 1703
▼
-3
Francesco Cano
ITA, 05-07-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1843
Best: 1671
▼
-3
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1843
Best: 1784
▼
-3
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1912
Best: 1699
--
0
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1912
Best: 664
--
0
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1912
Best: 835
--
0
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1912
Best: 1815
--
0
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1912
Best: 1066
▲
52
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1966
Best: 1114
▼
-2
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1966
Best: 1603
▼
-2
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1966
Best: 1749
▲
28
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1999
Best: 1694
▼
-5
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1999
Best: 1699
▼
-5
Mattia Rossi
ITA, 13-01-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2021
Best: 1532
▼
-1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2021
Best: 1119
▼
-409
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2021
Best: 2021
▼
-1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2045
Best: 1442
▼
-2
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
9
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
2 commenti
Quello che impressiona è che siano tutti nei pressi del proprio rispettivo Best ranking!
Potremmo avere 15 giocatori nelle quali degli Australian Open. Penso sia un record per il nostro tennis. Sarebbe bello che almeno 4/5 raggiungessero il MD.