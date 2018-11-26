Italiani ATP, Copertina

Classifica ATP Italiani: Il best ranking di Filippo Baldi. Guadagna un posto Andreas Seppi

26/11/2018 09:12 2 commenti
Filippo Baldi nella foto
Filippo Baldi nella foto

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (26-11-2018)

13
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2315
Punti
25
Tornei
20
Best: 19
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1819
Punti
30
Tornei
37
Best: 18
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1106
Punti
24
Tornei
54
Best: 52
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
932
Punti
24
Tornei
102
Best: 70
-1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
573
Punti
25
Tornei
108
Best: 86
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
530
Punti
24
Tornei
110
Best: 33
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
523
Punti
31
Tornei
134
Best: 108
1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
426
Punti
26
Tornei
146
Best: 36
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
382
Punti
19
Tornei
147
Best: 147
1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
380
Punti
22
Tornei
162
Best: 100
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
337
Punti
23
Tornei
163
Best: 156
2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
332
Punti
23
Tornei
166
Best: 84
1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
330
Punti
21
Tornei
172
Best: 172
8
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
319
Punti
22
Tornei
183
Best: 153
--
0
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
294
Punti
31
Tornei
193
Best: 165
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
274
Punti
29
Tornei
209
Best: 152
4
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
20
Tornei
217
Best: 159
5
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
246
Punti
17
Tornei
218
Best: 212
5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
246
Punti
19
Tornei
229
Best: 146
17
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
234
Punti
26
Tornei
275
Best: 274
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
183
Punti
27
Tornei
284
Best: 178
20
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
177
Punti
23
Tornei
285
Best: 278
5
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
177
Punti
26
Tornei
290
Best: 118
4
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
173
Punti
28
Tornei
313
Best: 259
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
150
Punti
29
Tornei
360
Best: 327
-16
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
118
Punti
23
Tornei
367
Best: 354
-2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
115
Punti
18
Tornei
377
Best: 355
3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
112
Punti
28
Tornei
424
Best: 397
4
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
90
Punti
21
Tornei
434
Best: 431
4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
87
Punti
16
Tornei
446
Best: 355
21
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
85
Punti
27
Tornei
475
Best: 455
14
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
77
Punti
26
Tornei
488
Best: 488
35
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
75
Punti
29
Tornei
504
Best: 301
-24
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
70
Punti
17
Tornei
507
Best: 315
-55
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
69
Punti
12
Tornei
534
Best: 472
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
62
Punti
24
Tornei
547
Best: 489
-2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
60
Punti
28
Tornei
556
Best: 465
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
58
Punti
21
Tornei
558
Best: 515
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
58
Punti
22
Tornei
572
Best: 572
3
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
56
Punti
24
Tornei
579
Best: 568
2
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
54
Punti
29
Tornei
589
Best: 375
31
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
51
Punti
14
Tornei
594
Best: 384
2
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
51
Punti
23
Tornei
596
Best: 204
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
50
Punti
11
Tornei
634
Best: 631
-2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
44
Punti
23
Tornei
647
Best: 292
-1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
42
Punti
15
Tornei
654
Best: 581
9
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
42
Punti
24
Tornei
681
Best: 70
-1
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
6
Tornei
725
Best: 590
70
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
32
Punti
17
Tornei
752
Best: 741
3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
29
Punti
20
Tornei
756
Best: 750
1
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
28
Punti
9
Tornei
763
Best: 754
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
28
Punti
15
Tornei
768
Best: 768
12
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
28
Punti
20
Tornei
785
Best: 299
-7
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
27
Punti
18
Tornei
807
Best: 763
-3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
25
Punti
11
Tornei
819
Best: 327
1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
24
Punti
19
Tornei
833
Best: 375
34
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
23
Punti
17
Tornei
838
Best: 824
-5
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
23
Punti
33
Tornei
855
Best: 853
-2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
21
Punti
17
Tornei
860
Best: 542
-34
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
20
Punti
6
Tornei
877
Best: 798
-2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
19
Punti
15
Tornei
879
Best: 879
24
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
19
Punti
17
Tornei
901
Best: 901
--
0
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
18
Punti
15
Tornei
902
Best: 793
2
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
18
Punti
16
Tornei
946
Best: 935
-5
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
15
Punti
10
Tornei
986
Best: 899
-6
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
13
Punti
17
Tornei
999
Best: 481
-3
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
12
Punti
9
Tornei
1007
Best: 556
-2
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1035
Best: 1028
2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
10
Punti
5
Tornei
1051
Best: 1051
1
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
10
Punti
14
Tornei
1088
Best: 989
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
9
Punti
22
Tornei
1145
Best: 282
112
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1151
Best: 901
-4
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1176
Best: 1155
-4
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1197
Best: 598
1
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1199
Best: 526
-196
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1206
Best: 1194
3
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
6
Punti
16
Tornei
1212
Best: 1212
5
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1234
Best: 1234
6
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1237
Best: 1231
3
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1257
Best: 1074
7
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1313
Best: 394
9
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1324
Best: 1324
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1332
Best: 1220
-9
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1333
Best: 1184
1
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1359
Best: 1359
120
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1374
Best: 1359
-1
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1386
Best: 903
-94
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1391
Best: 1381
-4
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1406
Best: 522
-416
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1406
Best: 1395
-1
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1419
Best: 1293
-3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1431
Best: 1431
-5
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1431
Best: 1418
-5
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1492
Best: 1452
-9
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1492
Best: 1424
-9
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1492
Best: 715
-9
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1504
Best: 1437
-6
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1504
Best: 1469
-6
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1533
Best: 450
-141
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1533
Best: 1181
-141
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1581
Best: 1581
331
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1581
Best: 1503
-33
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1621
Best: 1621
-9
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1621
Best: 1028
-9
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1621
Best: 1621
-35
Maurizio Speziali
ITA, 22-05-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1634
Best: 1445
-6
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1634
Best: 1634
386
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1645
Best: 1354
-6
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1658
Best: 1631
-3
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1658
Best: 1591
-3
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1658
Best: 222
-3
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1745
Best: 1486
-7
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1699
-7
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1631
-7
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1738
-7
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1745
-7
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 943
-7
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1699
-7
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1730
-7
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1322
-7
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1745
Best: 1580
-7
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1843
Best: 1703
-3
Francesco Cano
ITA, 05-07-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1843
Best: 1671
-3
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1843
Best: 1784
-3
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1912
Best: 1699
--
0
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1912
Best: 664
--
0
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1912
Best: 835
--
0
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1912
Best: 1815
--
0
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1912
Best: 1066
52
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1966
Best: 1114
-2
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1966
Best: 1603
-2
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1966
Best: 1749
28
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1999
Best: 1694
-5
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1999
Best: 1699
-5
Mattia Rossi
ITA, 13-01-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2021
Best: 1532
-1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2021
Best: 1119
-409
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2021
Best: 2021
-1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2045
Best: 1442
-2
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2 commenti

Osaka fan club (Guest) 26-11-2018 11:31

Quello che impressiona è che siano tutti nei pressi del proprio rispettivo Best ranking!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
zedarioz 26-11-2018 10:46

Potremmo avere 15 giocatori nelle quali degli Australian Open. Penso sia un record per il nostro tennis. Sarebbe bello che almeno 4/5 raggiungessero il MD.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!