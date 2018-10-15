ATP Moscow 250 | Indoor | $856.445 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica Italiani ATP: Fabio Fognini perde un posto. Best ranking per Cecchinato e Berrettini
15/10/2018 10:30 4 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (15-10-2018)
14
Best: 13
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2315
Punti
24
Tornei
19
Best: 19
▲
2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1838
Punti
30
Tornei
46
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1051
Punti
25
Tornei
52
Best: 52
▲
2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
932
Punti
24
Tornei
101
Best: 86
▼
-15
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
579
Punti
25
Tornei
115
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
503
Punti
29
Tornei
131
Best: 70
▼
-9
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
450
Punti
24
Tornei
144
Best: 108
▼
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
405
Punti
27
Tornei
146
Best: 36
▲
4
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
404
Punti
19
Tornei
151
Best: 100
--
0
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
385
Punti
24
Tornei
155
Best: 153
▼
-2
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
374
Punti
21
Tornei
163
Best: 84
▲
12
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
339
Punti
24
Tornei
167
Best: 156
▼
-3
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
330
Punti
26
Tornei
190
Best: 153
▼
-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
288
Punti
33
Tornei
198
Best: 159
▼
-14
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
275
Punti
19
Tornei
207
Best: 165
▲
11
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
265
Punti
31
Tornei
223
Best: 212
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
252
Punti
20
Tornei
231
Best: 152
▼
-12
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
248
Punti
19
Tornei
239
Best: 239
▲
5
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
234
Punti
24
Tornei
243
Best: 146
▼
-2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
226
Punti
22
Tornei
284
Best: 282
▼
-2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
177
Punti
24
Tornei
296
Best: 118
▼
-3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
168
Punti
32
Tornei
301
Best: 178
▲
2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
161
Punti
21
Tornei
314
Best: 259
▲
18
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
148
Punti
30
Tornei
338
Best: 336
▼
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
133
Punti
28
Tornei
354
Best: 354
--
0
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
118
Punti
22
Tornei
366
Best: 366
--
0
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
113
Punti
28
Tornei
367
Best: 315
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
112
Punti
15
Tornei
412
Best: 397
▼
-15
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
93
Punti
23
Tornei
418
Best: 301
▼
-2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
91
Punti
21
Tornei
435
Best: 402
▼
-5
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
85
Punti
23
Tornei
478
Best: 455
▼
-5
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
75
Punti
29
Tornei
484
Best: 355
▼
-3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
73
Punti
27
Tornei
486
Best: 481
▼
-4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
72
Punti
14
Tornei
490
Best: 489
▼
-1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
71
Punti
29
Tornei
521
Best: 515
▼
-6
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
64
Punti
23
Tornei
524
Best: 500
▲
2
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
64
Punti
28
Tornei
537
Best: 472
▼
-29
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
61
Punti
24
Tornei
568
Best: 568
▲
3
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
55
Punti
30
Tornei
580
Best: 465
▲
211
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
52
Punti
22
Tornei
587
Best: 204
▼
-4
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
50
Punti
11
Tornei
598
Best: 384
▲
5
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
48
Punti
22
Tornei
609
Best: 609
▲
31
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
46
Punti
20
Tornei
633
Best: 542
▼
-6
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
42
Punti
10
Tornei
655
Best: 581
▼
-8
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
40
Punti
23
Tornei
656
Best: 641
▼
-8
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
40
Punti
23
Tornei
660
Best: 375
▲
67
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
39
Punti
14
Tornei
673
Best: 70
▼
-10
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
6
Tornei
702
Best: 292
▼
-4
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
34
Punti
13
Tornei
732
Best: 327
▼
-1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
31
Punti
21
Tornei
744
Best: 741
▼
-3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
29
Punti
18
Tornei
752
Best: 299
▲
66
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
28
Punti
21
Tornei
777
Best: 763
▲
1
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
26
Punti
13
Tornei
778
Best: 778
▲
92
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
26
Punti
13
Tornei
805
Best: 526
--
0
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
24
Punti
17
Tornei
846
Best: 824
▲
4
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
21
Punti
30
Tornei
851
Best: 522
▼
-169
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
20
Punti
8
Tornei
861
Best: 858
▼
-3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
20
Punti
16
Tornei
864
Best: 864
▲
89
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
20
Punti
18
Tornei
865
Best: 375
▼
-4
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
20
Punti
19
Tornei
880
Best: 798
▼
-2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
19
Punti
18
Tornei
897
Best: 891
▼
-6
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
18
Punti
15
Tornei
921
Best: 913
▼
-6
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
16
Punti
12
Tornei
935
Best: 481
▼
-4
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
15
Punti
12
Tornei
959
Best: 899
▼
-24
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
14
Punti
21
Tornei
969
Best: 969
▲
14
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
9
Tornei
978
Best: 556
▼
-6
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
13
Punti
18
Tornei
984
Best: 979
▼
-2
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
12
Punti
7
Tornei
1015
Best: 793
▼
-48
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
11
Punti
14
Tornei
1028
Best: 1028
▲
85
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
10
Punti
5
Tornei
1057
Best: 222
--
0
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
9
Punti
3
Tornei
1103
Best: 1103
▲
25
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1104
Best: 590
▼
-10
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1106
Best: 282
▼
-59
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1115
Best: 989
▼
-10
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
8
Punti
23
Tornei
1133
Best: 394
▼
-8
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1146
Best: 598
▼
-47
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1170
Best: 1155
▼
-2
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1192
Best: 901
▼
-3
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1203
Best: 1194
▼
-2
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
6
Punti
14
Tornei
1234
Best: 1234
▲
2
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1238
Best: 1238
▲
1
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1254
Best: 1074
▼
-55
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1278
Best: 903
--
0
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1292
Best: 450
▲
2
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1322
Best: 1184
▲
1
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1347
Best: 1347
▼
-6
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1365
Best: 1359
▼
-6
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1386
Best: 1181
▼
-1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1401
Best: 1401
--
0
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1412
Best: 743
▼
-114
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1419
Best: 1350
▲
2
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1423
Best: 1423
▲
10
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1423
Best: 1423
▼
-12
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1423
Best: 1293
▼
-12
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1445
Best: 1220
▼
-4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1473
Best: 1452
▼
-4
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1473
Best: 1424
▼
-4
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1473
Best: 715
▼
-4
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1473
Best: 1452
▼
-4
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1489
Best: 1307
▼
-3
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 1437
▼
-3
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 1469
▼
-20
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1503
Best: 1503
▲
128
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1575
Best: 1119
▼
-3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1575
Best: 1028
▼
-3
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1575
Best: 1575
▲
349
Maurizio Speziali
ITA, 22-05-1997
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1575
Best: 1066
▼
-3
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1603
Best: 1532
▼
-31
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1603
Best: 1114
▼
-12
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1603
Best: 1603
▼
-12
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1633
Best: 1354
▼
-9
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
12
Tornei
1639
Best: 1631
▼
-8
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1639
Best: 1591
▼
-8
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1724
Best: 1486
▼
-8
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1724
Best: 1699
▼
-8
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1724
Best: 1631
▼
-93
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1724
Best: 1605
▼
-8
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1724
Best: 1699
▼
-8
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1724
Best: 1322
▼
-8
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1724
Best: 1580
▼
-8
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1822
Best: 1703
▼
-7
Francesco Cano
ITA, 05-07-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1822
Best: 1671
▼
-106
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1822
Best: 1815
▼
-7
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1822
Best: 1784
▼
-7
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1822
Best: 943
▼
-7
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1822
Best: 1699
▼
-7
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1896
Best: 1699
▼
-81
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1896
Best: 664
▼
-6
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1896
Best: 835
▼
-81
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1896
Best: 1699
▼
-81
Mattia Rossi
ITA, 13-01-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1939
Best: 1603
▼
-49
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1939
Best: 1867
▼
-15
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1970
Best: 1913
▼
-11
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1994
Best: 1445
▼
-14
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1994
Best: 1856
▼
-14
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1994
Best: 1694
▼
-14
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1994
Best: 1994
▼
-14
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2007
Best: 1749
▼
-3
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2019
Best: 1442
▼
-27
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
9
Tornei
4 commenti
Per la cronaca Fausto Tabacco è del 2002 ha 16 anni compiuti da poco, dal punto di vista tecnico molto più forte di Musetti, tuttavia è un po svantaggiato da un fisico ancora incompleto e anche dall’altezza ad occhio dovrebbe essere intorno a 1.75, e allenato dall’ex tennista Alessio Di Mauro a Catania, ha fatto finora solo 2 apparizioni negi futures entrambi in Tunisia partendo dalle qualificazioni, si è qualificato in entrambe battendo 3 tennisti per volta e poi e arrivato fino ai quarti battendo n. 800 atp. Mi auguro che la FIT si accorga di questo talento perché a differenza di altri che hanno avuto tante occasioni merita il patrocinio della Fit per qualche torneo in più che come sappiamo non sono mai a gratis.
Con l’infortunio di Del Potro crescono le possibilità di Fognini di andare alle atp finals come riserva. Al momento nella race è in lotta con Coric per l’11a piazza
E poi dicono che fumare fa male!
Tabacco è del 1900?? Si mantiene in forma!!