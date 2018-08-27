ATP Winston-Salem 250 | Cemento | $691.415 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Marco Cecchinato ad un passo dalla top 20
27/08/2018 08:38 11 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (27-08-2018)
14
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2190
Punti
24
Tornei
21
Best: 21
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1734
Punti
31
Tornei
51
Best: 18
▼
-1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
986
Punti
24
Tornei
57
Best: 54
▲
3
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
909
Punti
24
Tornei
94
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
603
Punti
28
Tornei
110
Best: 70
--
0
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
514
Punti
24
Tornei
121
Best: 113
▼
-4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
460
Punti
22
Tornei
141
Best: 108
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
409
Punti
25
Tornei
144
Best: 36
--
0
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
401
Punti
18
Tornei
164
Best: 161
▼
-1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
341
Punti
16
Tornei
166
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
337
Punti
22
Tornei
179
Best: 153
▲
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
320
Punti
35
Tornei
182
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
310
Punti
21
Tornei
209
Best: 152
▲
3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
267
Punti
21
Tornei
212
Best: 212
▲
2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
264
Punti
22
Tornei
218
Best: 156
▲
1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
257
Punti
25
Tornei
228
Best: 84
▲
1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
244
Punti
24
Tornei
242
Best: 146
▼
-1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
232
Punti
24
Tornei
255
Best: 165
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
217
Punti
28
Tornei
286
Best: 273
▼
-6
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
175
Punti
22
Tornei
293
Best: 118
▲
2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
169
Punti
35
Tornei
300
Best: 290
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
162
Punti
21
Tornei
324
Best: 259
▼
-15
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
142
Punti
29
Tornei
335
Best: 301
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
134
Punti
23
Tornei
340
Best: 178
▼
-5
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
131
Punti
21
Tornei
350
Best: 315
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
125
Punti
15
Tornei
354
Best: 354
▲
1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
124
Punti
24
Tornei
430
Best: 417
▲
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
89
Punti
26
Tornei
447
Best: 389
▼
-5
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
84
Punti
25
Tornei
476
Best: 407
▼
-5
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
77
Punti
24
Tornei
479
Best: 204
▼
-5
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
76
Punti
15
Tornei
482
Best: 472
▼
-3
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
76
Punti
27
Tornei
523
Best: 472
▼
-2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
64
Punti
31
Tornei
532
Best: 520
▼
-5
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
62
Punti
28
Tornei
537
Best: 500
▼
-4
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
61
Punti
27
Tornei
550
Best: 355
▼
-4
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
57
Punti
27
Tornei
579
Best: 402
▼
-13
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
52
Punti
22
Tornei
594
Best: 591
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
48
Punti
23
Tornei
596
Best: 593
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
47
Punti
16
Tornei
597
Best: 481
▲
2
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
47
Punti
19
Tornei
615
Best: 522
▲
2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
44
Punti
12
Tornei
623
Best: 327
▲
4
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
43
Punti
24
Tornei
624
Best: 603
▲
4
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
43
Punti
24
Tornei
667
Best: 70
▼
-4
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
7
Tornei
670
Best: 542
▼
-4
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
37
Punti
11
Tornei
674
Best: 671
▼
-3
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
37
Punti
22
Tornei
687
Best: 375
▲
6
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
35
Punti
14
Tornei
718
Best: 292
▲
3
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
31
Punti
11
Tornei
719
Best: 394
▲
3
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
31
Punti
12
Tornei
760
Best: 670
▼
-18
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
28
Punti
28
Tornei
778
Best: 763
▲
1
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
26
Punti
14
Tornei
796
Best: 375
▼
-3
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
25
Punti
20
Tornei
797
Best: 526
▼
-3
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
25
Punti
21
Tornei
805
Best: 805
▲
9
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
24
Punti
18
Tornei
816
Best: 465
▼
-12
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
23
Punti
21
Tornei
825
Best: 825
▲
2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
22
Punti
14
Tornei
838
Best: 838
▲
84
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
21
Punti
28
Tornei
848
Best: 598
▼
-5
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
20
Punti
18
Tornei
850
Best: 798
▼
-17
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
20
Punti
20
Tornei
869
Best: 556
▼
-197
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
19
Punti
24
Tornei
891
Best: 891
▲
224
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
17
Punti
9
Tornei
919
Best: 299
▼
-11
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
16
Punti
19
Tornei
920
Best: 899
▲
20
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
16
Punti
24
Tornei
930
Best: 873
▲
6
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
15
Punti
17
Tornei
943
Best: 943
▲
140
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
14
Punti
10
Tornei
966
Best: 384
▼
-12
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
13
Punti
16
Tornei
981
Best: 981
▲
191
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
12
Punti
9
Tornei
987
Best: 793
▲
33
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
12
Punti
15
Tornei
998
Best: 222
▼
-17
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
1001
Best: 984
▼
-17
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
11
Punti
7
Tornei
1017
Best: 282
▼
-17
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
11
Punti
17
Tornei
1030
Best: 1016
▼
-14
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
10
Punti
11
Tornei
1080
Best: 1078
▼
-2
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
8
Punti
5
Tornei
1092
Best: 1079
▼
-3
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1101
Best: 989
▼
-71
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
8
Punti
25
Tornei
1119
Best: 743
▲
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1133
Best: 590
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1152
Best: 1143
▲
2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
6
Punti
3
Tornei
1177
Best: 1165
▲
2
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1223
Best: 903
▼
-7
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1226
Best: 1207
▼
-8
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1235
Best: 901
▲
166
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1248
Best: 1248
▼
-12
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1252
Best: 1220
▼
-14
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1285
Best: 1285
▲
6
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1293
Best: 1293
▲
83
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1306
Best: 450
▼
-2
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1318
Best: 1114
▼
-9
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1365
Best: 854
▼
-12
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1370
Best: 1181
▼
-11
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1390
Best: 1390
▲
134
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1417
Best: 1142
▼
-16
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1432
Best: 1184
▼
-13
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1432
Best: 1066
▼
-13
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1456
Best: 1456
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1456
Best: 1435
▼
-13
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1456
Best: 1424
▼
-13
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1456
Best: 715
▼
-13
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1467
Best: 1307
▼
-11
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1467
Best: 1446
▼
-11
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1467
Best: 1437
▼
-11
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1486
Best: 1450
▼
-15
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1518
Best: 1479
▼
-10
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1518
Best: 943
▲
266
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1535
Best: 664
▼
-27
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1553
Best: 1354
▼
-1
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1553
Best: 1532
▼
-1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1553
Best: 1445
▼
-1
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1553
Best: 1028
▲
20
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1579
Best: 1579
▼
-6
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1597
Best: 1119
--
0
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1604
Best: 1461
▼
-4
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1611
Best: 1591
▼
-2
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1611
Best: 1603
▼
-2
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1611
Best: 1552
▼
-2
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1611
Best: 1609
▼
-2
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1611
Best: 267
▼
-2
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1701
Best: 1701
▲
4
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1699
▲
4
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1605
▲
4
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1322
▲
4
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1580
▲
4
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1786
Best: 1486
▼
-300
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1786
Best: 1784
▼
-2
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1743
--
0
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1893
Best: 1442
▼
-4
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1893
Best: 835
▼
-4
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1893
Best: 1694
▼
-4
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1893
Best: 1793
▼
-4
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1937
Best: 1350
▼
-4
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1937
Best: 1135
▼
-352
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1937
Best: 1913
▼
-4
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1937
Best: 1885
▼
-18
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1957
Best: 1856
▼
-6
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
9
Tornei
Grande Ceck, il giusto premio per una stagione sul cemento americano fino ad oggi strepitosa e pensare che qualcuno diceva sarebbe stata una trasferta inutile.
redazione nella classifica live mancano ancora i punti delle quali usopen ma credo lo sappiate gia 🙂
scusate redazione , avete corretto la classifica live ma è errata di nuovo , adesso mancano i punti delle quali degli us open …
Hahahah,in effetti
Direi che Fognini ha una grossa occasione per ritoccare il BR, visto che chi lo precede in classifica scarta molti più punti di lui.
Pos. attuale
14 Fognini punti 2190 scarta 10
13 Schwartzman 2380 scarta 360
12 Carreno Busta 2425 scarta 720
La classifica senza lo US Open 2017 è:
12 Fognini 2180
13 Schwartzman 2020
14 Tsitsipas 1958
Carreno invece avrebbe “solo” 1705 punti, mentre la posizione 11 di Isner è lontanissima (3110).
In pratica le possibilità di Fabio di raggiungere la posizione 12 sono elevatissime perché, anche con un’eliminazione al primo turno, Schwartmann dovrebbe fare 4° turno per superarlo, Tsitsipas addirittura un quarto di finale.
Viceversa andare più su richiederebbe un’imprevedibile exploit di Fognini (dovrebbe fare finale per avere la possibilità di acciuffare Isner alla piazza n. 11).
Tutto ciò – ovviamente – se non ho sbagliato i conti e se non ci saranno risultati clamorosi da parte di chi sta dietro in classifica (tanto per fare un esempio, se Cecchinato ripetesse il risultato del Roland Garros supererebbe i 2300 punti… ma purtroppo a Flushing Meadows non giocano sulla terra!)
picchione del 1900 ? li porta bene….
no , per vedere quella aggiornata con i punti us open devi andare nella sezione classifica live , ma al momento è comunque errata
redazione, segnalo che il ranking live ha in entrata i punteggi dello usopen dell’anno scorso.
buon lavoro
No, non ancora.
Questa classifica ha già conteggiati i punti delle qualificazioni degli Us Open, per chi le ha affrontate e superate?
buongiorno redazione, dovreste rivedere la classifica live , avete inserito i punti dell’us open che non è ancora stato giocato