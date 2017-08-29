Us Open: Primo Turno Italiani. Thomas Fabbiano si regala la prima vittoria agli Us Open

Thomas Fabbiano, numero 82 Atp, alla terza partecipazione agli US Open (nel 2013 e 2016 aveva superato le qualificazioni uscendo poi al primo turno), ha sconfitto all’esordio l’australiano John-Patrick Smith, numero 202 Atp, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, con il risultato di 76 (5) 64 36 76 (4) dopo 3 ore e 4 minuti di partita.

Da segnalare che Thomas nel primo set è stato sotto per 3 a 5, prima di piazzare il controbreak nel decimo gioco e vincere poi la frazione al tiebreak per 7 punti a 5.

L’azzurro, dopo aver vinto il secondo set per 6 a 4 e perso la terza frazione per 6 a 3, nel quarto parziale si è trovato in svantaggio per 0 a 2, ma qui ha piazzato il controbreak nel quarto game a 0.

Nel tiebreak poi Thomas si è subito portato avanti per 4 a 2 prima di chiudere la partita per 7 punti a 4.

Al secondo turno sfiderà uno tra Jack Sock o Jordan Thompson.

US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1° Turno

Court 9 – 17:00

(31)Magdalena Rybarikova vs Camila Giorgi



Giorgi – Rybarikova (1-1)

Dec 30, 1991 Birthday: Oct 04, 1988

25 years Age: 28 years

Italy Italy Country: Slovakia Slovakia

69 Current rank: 32

30 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 31 (Aug 26, 2013)

446 Total matches: 604

$2 050 638 Prize money: $2 957 740

836 Points: 1 577

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

Kristyna Pliskovavs Misa Eguchi

Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00

3Inc. Sloane Stephens vs Roberta Vinci



Stephens – Vinci (0-0)

Mar 20, 1993 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983

24 years Age: 34 years

United States United States Country: Italy Italy

83 Current rank: 47

11 (Oct 28, 2013) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)

388 Total matches: 872

$4 209 163 Prize money: $11 374 729

711 Points: 1 181

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

Jana Cepelovavs Dominika Cibulkova [11]

Court 8 – 17:00

2Inc. Alessandro Giannessi vs Ernests Gulbis



Giannessi – Gulbis (0-0)

May 30, 1990 Birthday: Aug 30, 1988

27 years Age: 28 years

Italy Italy Country: Latvia Latvia

91 Current rank: 255

84 (Jul 24, 2017) Highest rank: 10 (Jun 23, 2014)

511 Total matches: 669

$423 719 Prize money: $6 142 258

610 Points: 201

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

(28)Kevin Andersonvs JC Aragone

Court 14 – 17:00

4Inc. John-Patrick Smith vs Thomas Fabbiano



Smith – Fabbiano (1-1)

Jan 24, 1989 Birthday: May 26, 1989

28 years Age: 28 years

Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy

202 Current rank: 82

108 (Sep 28, 2015) Highest rank: 81 (Aug 21, 2017)

430 Total matches: 745

$619 012 Prize money: $619 381

269 Points: 646

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

(13)Jack Sockvs Jordan Thompson

Court 15 – 17:00

3INC. Joao Sousa vs Paolo Lorenzi



Sousa – Lorenzi (3-0)

Mar 30, 1989 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981

28 years Age: 35 years

Portugal Portugal Country: Italy Italy

50 Current rank: 40

28 (May 16, 2016) Highest rank: 33 (Jul 03, 2017)

711 Total matches: 1 015

$3 520 281 Prize money: $2 887 642

950 Points: 1 100

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

Bernard Tomicvs Gilles Muller [19]