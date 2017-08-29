Us Open: Primo Turno Italiani. Thomas Fabbiano si regala la prima vittoria agli Us Open

Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano, numero 82 Atp, alla terza partecipazione agli US Open (nel 2013 e 2016 aveva superato le qualificazioni uscendo poi al primo turno), ha sconfitto all’esordio l’australiano John-Patrick Smith, numero 202 Atp, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, con il risultato di 76 (5) 64 36 76 (4) dopo 3 ore e 4 minuti di partita.
Da segnalare che Thomas nel primo set è stato sotto per 3 a 5, prima di piazzare il controbreak nel decimo gioco e vincere poi la frazione al tiebreak per 7 punti a 5.
L’azzurro, dopo aver vinto il secondo set per 6 a 4 e perso la terza frazione per 6 a 3, nel quarto parziale si è trovato in svantaggio per 0 a 2, ma qui ha piazzato il controbreak nel quarto game a 0.
Nel tiebreak poi Thomas si è subito portato avanti per 4 a 2 prima di chiudere la partita per 7 punti a 4.
Al secondo turno sfiderà uno tra Jack Sock o Jordan Thompson.
US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1° Turno
Court 9 – 17:00
(31)Magdalena Rybarikova vs Camila Giorgi
GS Us Open
M. Rybarikova [31]
6
6
C. Giorgi
3
4
Vincitore: M. Rybarikova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Giorgi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
C. Giorgi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Rybarikova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Giorgi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Rybarikova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
C. Giorgi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Rybarikova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
C. Giorgi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Giorgi – Rybarikova (1-1)
Dec 30, 1991 Birthday: Oct 04, 1988
25 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovakia Slovakia
69 Current rank: 32
30 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 31 (Aug 26, 2013)
446 Total matches: 604
$2 050 638 Prize money: $2 957 740
836 Points: 1 577
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Kristyna Pliskova
vs Misa Eguchi
GS Us Open
Kr. Pliskova
6
6
M. Eguchi
2
2
Vincitore: Kr. Pliskova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kr. Pliskova
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Eguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Kr. Pliskova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Kr. Pliskova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kr. Pliskova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
M. Eguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
M. Eguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Kr. Pliskova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Eguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00
3Inc. Sloane Stephens vs Roberta Vinci
GS Us Open
S. Stephens
7
6
R. Vinci
5
1
Vincitore: S. Stephens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stephens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Vinci
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Stephens
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
6-5 → 7-5
S. Stephens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Stephens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Stephens
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Stephens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
S. Stephens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Stephens
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Stephens – Vinci (0-0)
Mar 20, 1993 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
24 years Age: 34 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
83 Current rank: 47
11 (Oct 28, 2013) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
388 Total matches: 872
$4 209 163 Prize money: $11 374 729
711 Points: 1 181
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Jana Cepelova
vs Dominika Cibulkova [11]
GS Us Open
J. Cepelova
0
6
D. Cibulkova [11]•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Cibulkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Cepelova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Court 8 – 17:00
2Inc. Alessandro Giannessi vs Ernests Gulbis
GS Us Open
A. Giannessi
4
7
2
5
0
E. Gulbis•
6
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: E. Gulbis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
A. Giannessi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
A. Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Gulbis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Giannessi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
E. Gulbis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
A. Giannessi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. Gulbis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Gulbis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Giannessi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Giannessi – Gulbis (0-0)
May 30, 1990 Birthday: Aug 30, 1988
27 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Latvia Latvia
91 Current rank: 255
84 (Jul 24, 2017) Highest rank: 10 (Jun 23, 2014)
511 Total matches: 669
$423 719 Prize money: $6 142 258
610 Points: 201
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
(28)Kevin Anderson
vs JC Aragone
GS Us Open
K. Anderson [28]
6
6
6
J. Aragone
3
3
1
Vincitore: K. Anderson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
K. Anderson
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Aragone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
J. Aragone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Anderson
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
ace
40-A
40-40
df
ace
40-A
40-40
df
df
ace
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Anderson
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Court 14 – 17:00
4Inc. John-Patrick Smith vs Thomas Fabbiano
GS Us Open
J. Smith
6
4
6
6
0
T. Fabbiano•
7
6
3
7
0
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Smith
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Smith
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Smith – Fabbiano (1-1)
Jan 24, 1989 Birthday: May 26, 1989
28 years Age: 28 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
202 Current rank: 82
108 (Sep 28, 2015) Highest rank: 81 (Aug 21, 2017)
430 Total matches: 745
$619 012 Prize money: $619 381
269 Points: 646
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
(13)Jack Sock
vs Jordan Thompson
GS Us Open
J. Sock [13]
0
2
6
6
7
0
J. Thompson•
0
6
7
1
5
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Sock
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Sock
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
df
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
9-10*
10-10*
11*-10
11*-11
12-11*
12-12*
12*-13
ace
6-6 → 6-7
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sock
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
J. Thompson
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Court 15 – 17:00
3INC. Joao Sousa vs Paolo Lorenzi
GS Us Open
J. Sousa
6
3
6
2
0
P. Lorenzi•
4
6
7
6
0
Vincitore: P. Lorenzi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
J. Sousa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
P. Lorenzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Lorenzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
P. Lorenzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Lorenzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
P. Lorenzi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
P. Lorenzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Lorenzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Sousa – Lorenzi (3-0)
Mar 30, 1989 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981
28 years Age: 35 years
Portugal Portugal Country: Italy Italy
50 Current rank: 40
28 (May 16, 2016) Highest rank: 33 (Jul 03, 2017)
711 Total matches: 1 015
$3 520 281 Prize money: $2 887 642
950 Points: 1 100
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Bernard Tomic
vs Gilles Muller [19]
GS Us Open
B. Tomic
6
3
4
4
G. Muller [19]
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muller
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
B. Tomic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Muller
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
B. Tomic
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Muller
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Muller
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-4 → 2-5
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
G. Muller
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Muller
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
B. Tomic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
G. Muller
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Muller
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Grande Fabbiano…ed ora l’appetito vien mangiando!
SuperMac, SuperDicci del quarto set!
Grandissimo Fabb
VITTORIAAAAAA grande THOMAS te la meriti per la stagione che stai facendo! E adesso a braccio sciolto al secondo turnooo!
YES!!! go FAB!!!
sempre più un lottatore
vaiiiiii
Finalmente Maria e simona
Dai Thomas break adesso e poi chiudiamoooooo
e mo’ Sock…axxi!
bravo Thomas ad annullare la palla break sul 2-0 tenere il servizio e controbreakkare nel game successivo…ma ancora non è finita.
Mi chiedo come mai per i bookmakers era favorito Smith nonostante la differenza di ranking
Hai capito J Thompson! Prima giornata combatuttissima
Terzo set deciso da meno prime di Fabbiano e un paio di ottime risposte di Smith per il 5-3 poi non bastano alcuni vincenti da fondo per annullare i set points E si va al quarto…
Un set sempre in salita, ha giocato sempre sulla difensiva. Deve osare di più per portare a casa questo turno che più favorevole di cosi si muore.