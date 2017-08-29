Us Open 2017 - Italiani ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: Primo Turno Italiani. Thomas Fabbiano si regala la prima vittoria agli Us Open

29/08/2017
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

Thomas Fabbiano, numero 82 Atp, alla terza partecipazione agli US Open (nel 2013 e 2016 aveva superato le qualificazioni uscendo poi al primo turno), ha sconfitto all’esordio l’australiano John-Patrick Smith, numero 202 Atp, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, con il risultato di 76 (5) 64 36 76 (4) dopo 3 ore e 4 minuti di partita.

Da segnalare che Thomas nel primo set è stato sotto per 3 a 5, prima di piazzare il controbreak nel decimo gioco e vincere poi la frazione al tiebreak per 7 punti a 5.
L’azzurro, dopo aver vinto il secondo set per 6 a 4 e perso la terza frazione per 6 a 3, nel quarto parziale si è trovato in svantaggio per 0 a 2, ma qui ha piazzato il controbreak nel quarto game a 0.
Nel tiebreak poi Thomas si è subito portato avanti per 4 a 2 prima di chiudere la partita per 7 punti a 4.

Al secondo turno sfiderà uno tra Jack Sock o Jordan Thompson.


USA US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1° Turno

Court 9 – 17:00
(31)Magdalena Rybarikova SVK vs Camila Giorgi ITA

GS Us Open
M. Rybarikova [31]
6
6
C. Giorgi
3
4
Vincitore: M. Rybarikova
Giorgi ITA – Rybarikova SVK (1-1)
Dec 30, 1991 Birthday: Oct 04, 1988
25 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovakia Slovakia
69 Current rank: 32
30 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 31 (Aug 26, 2013)
446 Total matches: 604
$2 050 638 Prize money: $2 957 740
836 Points: 1 577
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Kristyna Pliskova CZE vs Misa Eguchi JPN
GS Us Open
Kr. Pliskova
6
6
M. Eguchi
2
2
Vincitore: Kr. Pliskova
Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00
3Inc. Sloane Stephens USA vs Roberta Vinci ITA

GS Us Open
S. Stephens
7
6
R. Vinci
5
1
Vincitore: S. Stephens
Stephens USA – Vinci ITA (0-0)
Mar 20, 1993 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
24 years Age: 34 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
83 Current rank: 47
11 (Oct 28, 2013) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
388 Total matches: 872
$4 209 163 Prize money: $11 374 729
711 Points: 1 181
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Jana Cepelova SVK vs Dominika Cibulkova [11] SVK
GS Us Open
J. Cepelova
0
6
D. Cibulkova [11]
0
5
Court 8 – 17:00
2Inc. Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Ernests Gulbis LAT

GS Us Open
A. Giannessi
4
7
2
5
0
E. Gulbis
6
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: E. Gulbis
Giannessi ITA – Gulbis LAT (0-0)
May 30, 1990 Birthday: Aug 30, 1988
27 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Latvia Latvia
91 Current rank: 255
84 (Jul 24, 2017) Highest rank: 10 (Jun 23, 2014)
511 Total matches: 669
$423 719 Prize money: $6 142 258
610 Points: 201
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
(28)Kevin Anderson RSA vs JC Aragone USA
GS Us Open
K. Anderson [28]
6
6
6
J. Aragone
3
3
1
Vincitore: K. Anderson
Court 14 – 17:00
4Inc. John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

GS Us Open
J. Smith
6
4
6
6
0
T. Fabbiano
7
6
3
7
0
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano
Smith AUS – Fabbiano ITA (1-1)
Jan 24, 1989 Birthday: May 26, 1989
28 years Age: 28 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
202 Current rank: 82
108 (Sep 28, 2015) Highest rank: 81 (Aug 21, 2017)
430 Total matches: 745
$619 012 Prize money: $619 381
269 Points: 646
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
(13)Jack Sock USA vs Jordan Thompson AUS
GS Us Open
J. Sock [13]
0
2
6
6
7
0
J. Thompson
0
6
7
1
5
0
Court 15 – 17:00
3INC. Joao Sousa POR vs Paolo Lorenzi ITA

GS Us Open
J. Sousa
6
3
6
2
0
P. Lorenzi
4
6
7
6
0
Vincitore: P. Lorenzi
Mostra dettagli

Sousa POR – Lorenzi ITA (3-0)
Mar 30, 1989 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981
28 years Age: 35 years
Portugal Portugal Country: Italy Italy
50 Current rank: 40
28 (May 16, 2016) Highest rank: 33 (Jul 03, 2017)
711 Total matches: 1 015
$3 520 281 Prize money: $2 887 642
950 Points: 1 100
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Bernard Tomic AUS vs Gilles Muller [19] LUX
GS Us Open
B. Tomic
6
3
4
4
G. Muller [19]
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muller
Simone (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:22

Grande Fabbiano…ed ora l’appetito vien mangiando!

 313
fognissanti (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:19

SuperMac, SuperDicci del quarto set!

 312
Paolo 29-08-2017 02:19
Grandissimo Fabb

Grandissimo Fabb

 311
albcors84 (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:19

VITTORIAAAAAA grande THOMAS te la meriti per la stagione che stai facendo! E adesso a braccio sciolto al secondo turnooo!

 310
fognissanti (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:18

YES!!! go FAB!!!
sempre più un lottatore

 309
fognissanti 29-08-2017 02:16
vaiiiiii

vaiiiiii

 308
Perseo (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:13

Finalmente Maria e simona

 307
albcors84 (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:54

Dai Thomas break adesso e poi chiudiamoooooo

 306
fognissanti (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:52

Scritto da albcors84
Hai capito J Thompson! Prima giornata combatuttissima

e mo’ Sock…axxi!

 305
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:49

bravo Thomas ad annullare la palla break sul 2-0 tenere il servizio e controbreakkare nel game successivo…ma ancora non è finita.
Mi chiedo come mai per i bookmakers era favorito Smith nonostante la differenza di ranking

 304
albcors84 (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:37

Hai capito J Thompson! Prima giornata combatuttissima

 303
SuperMac 29-08-2017 01:24

Terzo set deciso da meno prime di Fabbiano e un paio di ottime risposte di Smith per il 5-3 poi non bastano alcuni vincenti da fondo per annullare i set points E si va al quarto…

 302
mauro59 (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:23

Un set sempre in salita, ha giocato sempre sulla difensiva. Deve osare di più per portare a casa questo turno che più favorevole di cosi si muore.

 301
