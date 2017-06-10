Challenger Lione: Qualificazioni. Out Kevin Portmann
Challenger Lyon | Terra | e64.000
1TQ Portmann – Ymer (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30
00:56:07
2 Aces 1
3 Double Faults 3
37% 1st Serve % 50%
7/17 (41%) 1st Serve Points Won 16/19 (84%)
11/29 (38%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/19 (68%)
2/7 (29%) Break Points Saved 0/0 (0%)
7 Service Games Played 7
3/19 (16%) 1st Return Points Won 10/17 (59%)
6/19 (32%) 2nd Return Points Won 18/29 (62%)
0/0 (0%) Break Points Won 5/7 (71%)
7 Return Games Played 7
18/46 (39%) Total Service Points Won 29/38 (76%)
9/38 (24%) Total Return Points Won 28/46 (61%)
27/84 (32%) Total Points Won 57/84 (68%)
N/A Ranking 399
23 Age 18
N/A Birthplace Skövde, Sweden
N/A Residence Stockholm, Sweden
N/A Height 6’0″ (182 cm)
N/A Weight 165 lbs (75 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2015
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/2
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$522 Career Prize Money $80,074
5 commenti
Il suo lo ha fatto.
Vi dico solo che come classifica italiana è 4.1 anche se ad onor del vero è un ranking falsato perchè x un pò di anni non si è tesserato per cui è sceso.
Diciamo che il suo valore attuale è da terza categoria basso (3.3/3.4) anche se è stato pure 2.8.
Comunque valori non sufficienti x poter competere a livello Pro.
Se vince un game è un miracolo.
…ah però, il nuovo Becu nelle quali di un challenger…biciclette in arrivo….?
e questo chi e?