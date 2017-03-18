Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $6.993.450 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Irving: I risultati live delle semifinali con il LiveVideo
18/03/2017 18:01 1 commento
Challenger Irving | Cemento | $150.000 – Semifinali
Championship Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Oliver Marach / Fabrice Martin vs Jeremy Chardy / Robert Lindstedt
CH Irving
Oliver Marach / Fabrice Martin [1]•
15
1
Jeremy Chardy / Robert Lindstedt
0
2
Let
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Marach / Martin
15-0
1-2
J. Chardy / Lindstedt
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
O. Marach / Martin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
0-1 → 1-1
J. Chardy / Lindstedt
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
2. Dustin Brown vs Mikhail Kukushkin (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Andrey Rublev vs [Alt] Aljaz Bedene
Il match deve ancora iniziare
intanto Daniel che aveva battuto quinzi e’ arrivato facilmente in finale vincendo 2 set a zero.Ora la finale con Leonardo Mayer