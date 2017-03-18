Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Irving: I risultati live delle semifinali con il LiveVideo

18/03/2017 18:01 1 commento
Andrey Rublev classe 1997
Andrey Rublev classe 1997

USA Challenger Irving | Cemento | $150.000 – Semifinali

Championship Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Oliver Marach AUT / Fabrice Martin FRA vs Jeremy Chardy FRA / Robert Lindstedt SWE

CH Irving
Oliver Marach / Fabrice Martin [1]
15
1
Jeremy Chardy / Robert Lindstedt
0
2
Let
Mostra dettagli

2. Dustin Brown GER vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Andrey Rublev RUS vs [Alt] Aljaz Bedene GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


1 commento

Gian50 18-03-2017 18:25

intanto Daniel che aveva battuto quinzi e’ arrivato facilmente in finale vincendo 2 set a zero.Ora la finale con Leonardo Mayer

 1
