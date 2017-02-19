Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Marsiglia: I risultati del primo turno di qualificazione con il Live dettagliato. Thomas Fabbiano elimina Jurgen Melzer ed è al turno decisivo

19/02/2017 14:25 13 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.135 ATP
Thomas Fabbiano approda al turno decisivo nelle qualificazioni del torneo ATP 250 di Marsiglia.

Il 27enne pugliese di San Giorgio Ionico, numero 135 del ranking mondiale, ha sconfitto al primo turno l’austriaco Jurgen Melzer, ex top ten, con il risultato di 36 76 (2) 63.
Domani al turno finale sfiderà Sergiy Stakhovsky classe 1986 e n.107 ATP.

Da segnalare che Thomas nel terzo parziale è stato sotto anche di un break (2 a 3 e servizio per l’austriaco), prima di piazzare un parziale di quattro game consecutivi e vincere la partita per 6 a 3.

[PR] Jurgen Melzer AUT vs [5] Thomas Fabbiano ITA

ATP Marseille
Jurgen Melzer
6
6
3
Thomas Fabbiano [5]
3
7
6
Vincitore: T. FABBIANO
Mostra dettagli

02:14:08
8 Aces 6
1 Double Faults 2
69% 1st Serve % 57%
45/70 (64%) 1st Serve Points Won 39/56 (70%)
18/32 (56%) 2nd Serve Points Won 24/42 (57%)
7/9 (78%) Break Points Saved 8/11 (73%)
14 Service Games Played 16
17/56 (30%) 1st Return Points Won 25/70 (36%)
18/42 (43%) 2nd Return Points Won 14/32 (44%)
3/11 (27%) Break Points Won 2/9 (22%)
16 Return Games Played 14
63/102 (62%) Total Service Points Won 63/98 (64%)
35/98 (36%) Total Return Points Won 39/102 (38%)
98/200 (49%) Total Points Won 102/200 (51%)

200 Ranking 135
35 Age 27
Vienna, Austria Birthplace Grottaglie, Italy
Deutsch-Wagram, Austria Residence Rome, Italy
6’0″ (182 cm) Height 5’8″ (172 cm)
178 lbs (80 kg) Weight 154 lbs (70 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
1999 Turned Pro 2005
0/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
5 Career Titles 0
$9,899,629 Career Prize Money $661,711


FRAATP Marseille 250 | Indoor | e620.660 – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

Court Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Andrey Rublev RUS vs Jan Satral CZE

ATP Marseille
Andrey Rublev [2]
2
6
6
Jan Satral
6
3
3
Vincitore: A. RUBLEV
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs Steven Diez CAN

ATP Marseille
Sergiy Stakhovsky [1]
7
6
Steven Diez
6
2
Vincitore: S. STAKHOVSKY
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Maxime Chazal FRA vs [6] Vincent Millot FRA

ATP Marseille
Maxime Chazal
1
6
Vincent Millot [6]
0*
6
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

4. [Alt] Ernests Gulbis LAT vs [7] Lukas Rosol CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Albert Montanes ESP vs [8] Marton Fucsovics HUN

ATP Marseille
Albert Montanes
0
6
6
Marton Fucsovics [8]
6
4
4
Vincitore: A. MONTANES
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Norbert Gombos SVK vs Enrique Lopez-Perez ESP

ATP Marseille
Norbert Gombos [4]
40
0
Enrique Lopez-Perez
30
1
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

4. [3] Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs [WC] Maxime Hamou FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

mclain (Guest) 19-02-2017 14:20

@ tommaso (#1775208)

🙂

 13
Replica | Quota |
Gabriele da Firenze 19-02-2017 14:11

E bravo Thomas 🙂

 12
Replica | Quota |
fore…dberg 19-02-2017 14:11

Ottimo Fabbiano!

 11
Replica | Quota |
albcors84 (Guest) 19-02-2017 14:10

E bravo thomas!!

 10
Replica | Quota |
OMAR TURBODRITTO (Guest) 19-02-2017 14:10

Finalmente speriamo si sia sbloccato bravo Fabbiano

 9
Replica | Quota |
Ale (Guest) 19-02-2017 14:10

bravissimo Thomas

 8
Replica | Quota |
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 19-02-2017 14:06

Fab serve per il match ! 🙂

 7
Replica | Quota |
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 19-02-2017 14:05

Scritto da giuliano da viareggio
Fabbiano potrebbe farcela se si allunga il match.

La tua profezia potrebbe avverarsi ( speriamo di non tirargliela, thomas se la sta guocando alla grande…)

 6
Replica | Quota |
no_comment (Guest) 19-02-2017 13:59

Se la sta giocando bene… Forza, che si può portare a casa ❗

 5
Replica | Quota |
Antonio (Guest) 19-02-2017 13:26

Ha vinto un set…chi ci avrebbe scommesso? Visto il punteggio con cui ha dominato nel tb sono fiducioso per il terzo

 4
Replica | Quota |
tommaso (Guest) 19-02-2017 12:45

no mai con melzer due spanne sopra melzer a fabbiano minimo

 3
Replica | Quota |
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 19-02-2017 12:33

Scritto da giuliano da viareggio
Fabbiano potrebbe farcela se si allunga il match.

Del tipo ?
3/6 7/6 ( 98-96 ) 7/6 ( 158-156 ) ???
🙂

 2
Replica | Quota |
giuliano da viareggio (Guest) 19-02-2017 11:31

Fabbiano potrebbe farcela se si allunga il match.

 1
Replica | Quota |