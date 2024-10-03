Masters 1000 Shanghai ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Shanghai: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo due azzurri (LIVE)

03/10/2024 07:14 5 commenti
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Foto Getty Images
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Foto Getty Images

Masters 1000 Shanghai 🇨🇳 (Cina) – 1° Turno, cemento

STADIUM COURT – ore 06:30
Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs Yi Zhou CHN
ATP Shanghai
Yoshihito Nishioka
30
4
Yi Zhou
30
2
Vincitore: Zhou
Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Matteo Berrettini ITA

ATP Shanghai
Christopher O'Connell
0
5
Matteo Berrettini
0
6
Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Zizou Bergs BEL (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stan Wawrinka SUI vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




SHOW COURT 3 – ore 06:30
Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs Rinky Hijikata AUS
ATP Shanghai
Miomir Kecmanovic
6
6
Rinky Hijikata
2
2
Vincitore: Kecmanovic
Jakub Mensik CZE vs Pedro Martinez ESP

ATP Shanghai
Jakub Mensik
40
6
0
Pedro Martinez
A
1
0
Pavel Kotov RUS vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Terence Atmane FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




GRANDSTAND 2 – ore 06:30
David Goffin BEL vs James Duckworth AUS
ATP Shanghai
David Goffin
6
6
James Duckworth
4
2
Vincitore: Goffin
Tallon Griekspoor NED vs Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG

ATP Shanghai
Tallon Griekspoor
0
2
Facundo Diaz Acosta
0
3
Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs Roman Safiullin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Billy Harris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT 4 – ore 06:30
Jaume Munar ESP vs Hugo Gaston FRA
ATP Shanghai
Jaume Munar
6
6
Hugo Gaston
3
3
Vincitore: Munar
Li Tu AUS vs Marcos Giron USA

ATP Shanghai
Li Tu
0
0
Marcos Giron
0
0
Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Alexander Shevchenko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5 commenti

Vavi (Guest) 03-10-2024 08:43

Vai berrettini

 5
Giulio (Guest) 03-10-2024 08:33

Berrettini non sta bene dal punto di vista psicologico,si vede che ha paura di farsi male e gioca trattenuto,soprattutto al servizio evita di fare certe torsioni con il busto

 4
Sempre leprotto (Guest) 03-10-2024 08:29

Torneo dall’esito incerto. Non credo che lo vincerà ne Sinner ne Alcaraz. Vedo un terzo incomodo, direi Rune. Che poi saranno i big tre nel prossimo futuro. Per gli altri? Si accomodono pure dietro, c’è posto

 3
Harlan (Guest) 03-10-2024 08:21

C’è la guerra delle Zeta tra il cinese e il belga

 2
Henry (Guest) 03-10-2024 08:04

Berrettini avrebbe pure un tabellone non male…vediamo lo stato di forma/salute oggi

 1
