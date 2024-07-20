ATP 250 Kitzbuhel: Il Tabellone Principale. Presenza del nostro Matteo Berrettini
ATP 250 Kitzbuhel – Tabellone Principale – terra
(1) Sebastian Baez vs Bye
(SE) Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Dominic Thiem
Hugo Gaston vs Daniel Altmaier
Marton Fucsovics vs (7) Roberto Carballes Baena
(4) Pedro Martinez vs Bye
Qualifier vs Sumit Nagal
Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Federico Coria
Qualifier vs (6) Nuno Borges
(8) Laslo Djere vs Qualifier
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (WC) Joel Schwaerzler
Jaume Munar vs Yannick Hanfmann
Bye vs (3) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
(5) Sebastian Ofner vs (WC) Lukas Neumayer
(WC) Nicolas Moreno De Alboran vs Qualifier
Matteo Berrettini vs Pavel Kotov
Bye vs (2) Alejandro Tabilo
Ma è un Challenger?
Dove giocano gli altri?
Berrettini a mani basse, se non fosse per tre incognite: tenuta fisica, Tabilo ed Etcheverry (gli unici iscritti in grado di contrastarlo, ambedue OVVIAMENTE sulla sua strada).
Baez
Etcheverry
Martinez
Ofner
Altmaier
Borges
Djere
Berrettini
BERRETTINI
BAEZ
MARTINEZ
ETCHEVERRY
CARBALLES
BORGES
DJERE
OFNER
Baez
Tabilo
Martinez
Djere
Fucsovics
Borges
Etcheverry
Ofner
il matteo visto oggi a gstaad, vince il torneo agile. Speriamo regga fisicamente, che il gioco e la testa sono tornati!
ETCHEVERRY
BAEZ
BORGES
TABILO
CARBALLES
MARTINEZ
DJERE
OFNER
Un Berretto al 70% vince anche su terra con l’ostico cileno.
BERRETTINI
BAEZ
MARTINEZ
ETCHEVERRY
CARBALLES
CORIA
DJERE
OFNER
TABILO
MARTINEZ
BAEZ
ETCHEVERRY
FUCSOVICS
CORIA
SEYBOTH
qualificato
Sorteggio non troppo favorevole, tabilo al secondo turno non è un bel sorteggio però torneo alla sua portata
Berrettini
Baez
Coria
Djere
Altmaier
Q
Etcheverry
Ofner
BERRETTINI
BAEZ
BORGES
DJERE
FUCSOVICS
MARTINEZ
ETCHEVERRY
OFNER
Direi tabellone buono e io dico che se non arriva spompato in Austria dopo la trasferta Svizzera lui Può Tranquillamente Vincere questo Torneo!!