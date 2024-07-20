Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Kitzbuhel: Il Tabellone Principale. Presenza del nostro Matteo Berrettini

20/07/2024 13:12 13 commenti
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Foto Getty Images
AUT ATP 250 Kitzbuhel – Tabellone Principale – terra
(1) Sebastian Baez ARG vs Bye
(SE) Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Dominic Thiem AUT
Hugo Gaston FRA vs Daniel Altmaier GER
Marton Fucsovics HUN vs (7) Roberto Carballes Baena ESP

(4) Pedro Martinez ESP vs Bye
Qualifier vs Sumit Nagal IND
Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG vs Federico Coria ARG
Qualifier vs (6) Nuno Borges POR

(8) Laslo Djere SRB vs Qualifier
Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs (WC) Joel Schwaerzler AUT
Jaume Munar ESP vs Yannick Hanfmann GER
Bye vs (3) Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG

(5) Sebastian Ofner AUT vs (WC) Lukas Neumayer AUT
(WC) Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA vs Qualifier
Matteo Berrettini ITA vs Pavel Kotov RUS
Bye vs (2) Alejandro Tabilo CHI

Renato (Guest) 20-07-2024 17:17

Ma è un Challenger?
Dove giocano gli altri?

Berrettini a mani basse, se non fosse per tre incognite: tenuta fisica, Tabilo ed Etcheverry (gli unici iscritti in grado di contrastarlo, ambedue OVVIAMENTE sulla sua strada).

 13
Dinamic 20-07-2024 16:53

Baez

Etcheverry

Martinez
Ofner

Altmaier
Borges
Djere
Berrettini

 12
Maury 20-07-2024 15:56

BERRETTINI

BAEZ

MARTINEZ
ETCHEVERRY

CARBALLES
BORGES
DJERE
OFNER

 11
verygabry 20-07-2024 15:37

Baez

Tabilo

Martinez
Djere

Fucsovics
Borges
Etcheverry
Ofner

 10
dateccitrungelliti (Guest) 20-07-2024 15:24

Scritto da Intenditore
Un Berretto al 70% vince anche su terra con l’ostico cileno.

il matteo visto oggi a gstaad, vince il torneo agile. Speriamo regga fisicamente, che il gioco e la testa sono tornati!

 9
+1: Detuqueridapresencia, Ice Man, Milannerr
Dany 20-07-2024 15:21

ETCHEVERRY

BAEZ

BORGES
TABILO

CARBALLES
MARTINEZ
DJERE
OFNER

 8
Intenditore (Guest) 20-07-2024 14:49

Un Berretto al 70% vince anche su terra con l’ostico cileno.

 7
Gianluca Naso (Guest) 20-07-2024 14:48

BERRETTINI

BAEZ

MARTINEZ
ETCHEVERRY

CARBALLES
CORIA
DJERE
OFNER

 6
kaishaku 20-07-2024 14:29

TABILO

MARTINEZ

BAEZ
ETCHEVERRY

FUCSOVICS
CORIA
SEYBOTH
qualificato

 5
Djidji (Guest) 20-07-2024 14:25

Sorteggio non troppo favorevole, tabilo al secondo turno non è un bel sorteggio però torneo alla sua portata

 4
miky85 20-07-2024 14:16

Berrettini

Baez

Coria
Djere

Altmaier
Q
Etcheverry
Ofner

 3
sponghi 20-07-2024 14:03

BERRETTINI

BAEZ

BORGES
DJERE

FUCSOVICS
MARTINEZ
ETCHEVERRY
OFNER

 2
Milannerr 20-07-2024 13:17

Direi tabellone buono e io dico che se non arriva spompato in Austria dopo la trasferta Svizzera lui Può Tranquillamente Vincere questo Torneo!!

 1
+1: Detuqueridapresencia