ATP 250 Kitzbuhel: Il Tabellone Principale. Presenza del nostro Matteo Berrettini

ATP 250 Kitzbuhel – Tabellone Principale – terra

(1) Sebastian Baez vs Bye

(SE) Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Dominic Thiem

Hugo Gaston vs Daniel Altmaier

Marton Fucsovics vs (7) Roberto Carballes Baena

(4) Pedro Martinez vs Bye

Qualifier vs Sumit Nagal

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Federico Coria

Qualifier vs (6) Nuno Borges

(8) Laslo Djere vs Qualifier

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (WC) Joel Schwaerzler

Jaume Munar vs Yannick Hanfmann

Bye vs (3) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

(5) Sebastian Ofner vs (WC) Lukas Neumayer

(WC) Nicolas Moreno De Alboran vs Qualifier

Matteo Berrettini vs Pavel Kotov

Bye vs (2) Alejandro Tabilo