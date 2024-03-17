Indian Wells 1000 | Hard | $8995555 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali. LIVE Swiatek vs Sakkari e Medvedev vs Alcaraz (LIVE)
17/03/2024 16:36 2 commenti
Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells (USA) 🇺🇸 – Finali, cemento
STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Iga Swiatek vs [9] Maria Sakkari
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Daniil Medvedev vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Masters 1000 Indian Wells, Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2024, WTA 1000 Indian Wells, WTA 1000 Indian Wells 2024
2 commenti
@ piper (#3966572)
Condivido alla virgola!!!
Vai Iga. Mentre la finale maschile non ho preferenza.