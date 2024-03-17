Combined Indian Wells ATP, Copertina, WTA

Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali. LIVE Swiatek vs Sakkari e Medvedev vs Alcaraz (LIVE)

17/03/2024 16:36 2 commenti
Le finali del torneo di Indian Wells
Le finali del torneo di Indian Wells

Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells (USA) 🇺🇸 – Finali, cemento

STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Iga Swiatek POL vs [9] Maria Sakkari GRE
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Daniil Medvedev vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz ESP (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , , ,

2 commenti

Bonus 70 (Guest) 17-03-2024 17:14

@ piper (#3966572)

Condivido alla virgola!!!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
piper (Guest) 17-03-2024 16:55

Vai Iga. Mentre la finale maschile non ho preferenza.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!