Challenger Canberra, Nonthaburi, Noumea e Oeiras: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5 (LIVE)

Jakub Mensik nella foto
CHALLENGER Canberra 🇦🇺 (Australia) – Semifinali, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
3. [1] Dominik Koepfer GER vs Gabriel Diallo CAN
ATP Canberra
Dominik Koepfer [1]
6
7
6
Gabriel Diallo
7
5
3
Vincitore: Koepfer
4. [1] Andre Goransson SWE / Albano Olivetti FRA vs Daniel Rincon ESP / Abdullah Shelbayh JOR (non prima ore: 05:00)

ATP Canberra
Andre Goransson / Albano Olivetti [1]
0
6
3
Daniel Rincon / Abdullah Shelbayh
0
7
4
5. Jakub Mensik CZE vs Brandon Nakashima USA (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 🇹🇭 (Thailandia) – Semifinali, cemento

COURT A – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Luke Johnson GBR / Skander Mansouri TUN vs Arthur Fery GBR / Joshua Paris GBR
ATP Nonthaburi 1
Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri [1]
4
2
Arthur Fery / Joshua Paris
6
6
Vincitore: Fery / Paris
2. Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Kaichi Uchida JPN vs [WC] Pruchya Isaro THA / Maximus Jones THA

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Francis Casey Alcantara / Kaichi Uchida
4
6
Pruchya Isaro / Maximus Jones
6
7
Vincitore: Isaro / Jones
COURT B – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Lucas Pouille FRA vs [Q] Seongchan Hong KOR

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Lucas Pouille
6
6
Seongchan Hong
3
3
Vincitore: Pouille
2. [Q] Valentin Vacherot MON vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE

ATP Nonthaburi 1
Valentin Vacherot
6
7
Yu Hsiou Hsu
3
6
Vincitore: Vacherot
CHALLENGER Noumea 🇳🇨 (Nuova Caledonia) – Semifinali, cemento

Court N’Godrela – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Toshihide Matsui JPN / Calum Puttergill AUS vs [WC] Maxime Chazal FRA / Gillian Osmont FRA
ATP Noumea
Toshihide Matsui / Calum Puttergill [1]
6
6
Maxime Chazal / Gillian Osmont
2
4
Vincitore: Matsui / Puttergill
2. [4] Thomas Fancutt AUS / Ajeet Rai NZL vs [2] Colin Sinclair NMI / Rubin Statham NZL

ATP Noumea
Thomas Fancutt / Ajeet Rai [4]
3
6
3
Colin Sinclair / Rubin Statham [2]
6
3
10
Vincitore: Sinclair / Statham
3. Gijs Brouwer NED vs Enzo Couacaud FRA (non prima ore: 08:00)

ATP Noumea
Gijs Brouwer
15
6
6
3
Enzo Couacaud
15
3
7
3
4. [5] Arthur Cazaux FRA vs Harold Mayot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Oeiras 🇵🇹 (Portogallo) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs [Q] Egor Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Gastao Elias POR vs [WC] Jaime Faria POR (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Maks Kasnikowski POL vs [2] Joao Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 6 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Jay Clarke GBR / Marcus Willis GBR vs Adrian Andreev BUL / Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Theo Arribage FRA / Michael Geerts BEL vs Sebastian Fanselow GER / Lucas Gerch GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] Valentin Royer FRA vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

