Challenger Canberra, Nonthaburi, Noumea e Oeiras: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5 (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Canberra 🇦🇺 (Australia) – Semifinali, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
3. [1] Dominik Koepfer
vs Gabriel Diallo
ATP Canberra
Dominik Koepfer [1]
6
7
6
Gabriel Diallo
7
5
3
Vincitore: Koepfer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Koepfer
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
G. Diallo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Diallo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Diallo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
6-5 → 7-5
G. Diallo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
G. Diallo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
G. Diallo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
D. Koepfer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Diallo
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Diallo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
ace
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
G. Diallo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
G. Diallo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
G. Diallo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
4. [1] Andre Goransson / Albano Olivetti vs Daniel Rincon / Abdullah Shelbayh (non prima ore: 05:00)
ATP Canberra
Andre Goransson / Albano Olivetti [1]•
0
6
3
Daniel Rincon / Abdullah Shelbayh
0
7
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Goransson / Olivetti
2-3 → 3-3
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
2-2 → 2-3
A. Goransson / Olivetti
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Goransson / Olivetti
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
df
4-2*
4*-3
ace
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Goransson / Olivetti
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Goransson / Olivetti
4-4 → 5-4
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Goransson / Olivetti
3-3 → 4-3
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Goransson / Olivetti
2-2 → 3-2
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Goransson / Olivetti
1-1 → 2-1
D. Rincon / Shelbayh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Goransson / Olivetti
0-0 → 1-0
5. Jakub Mensik vs Brandon Nakashima (non prima ore: 07:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 🇹🇭 (Thailandia) – Semifinali, cemento
COURT A – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Luke Johnson
/ Skander Mansouri
vs Arthur Fery
/ Joshua Paris
ATP Nonthaburi 1
Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri [1]
4
2
Arthur Fery / Joshua Paris
6
6
Vincitore: Fery / Paris
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Johnson / Mansouri
1-5 → 2-5
A. Fery / Paris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
0-4 → 1-4
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Fery / Paris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Johnson / Mansouri
3-5 → 4-5
L. Johnson / Mansouri
2-4 → 3-4
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Fery / Paris
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Francis Casey Alcantara / Kaichi Uchida vs [WC] Pruchya Isaro / Maximus Jones
ATP Nonthaburi 1
Francis Casey Alcantara / Kaichi Uchida
4
6
Pruchya Isaro / Maximus Jones
6
7
Vincitore: Isaro / Jones
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
P. Isaro / Jones
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
5-5 → 6-5
P. Isaro / Jones
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
3-5 → 4-5
P. Isaro / Jones
3-4 → 3-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Isaro / Jones
2-3 → 2-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
1-3 → 2-3
P. Isaro / Jones
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Isaro / Jones
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Isaro / Jones
4-5 → 4-6
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
P. Isaro / Jones
3-4 → 3-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Isaro / Jones
2-3 → 2-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
P. Isaro / Jones
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-2 → 1-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
1-1 → 1-2
P. Isaro / Jones
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Uchida
0-0 → 1-0
COURT B – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Lucas Pouille vs [Q] Seongchan Hong
ATP Nonthaburi 1
Lucas Pouille
6
6
Seongchan Hong
3
3
Vincitore: Pouille
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
3-1 → 4-1
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Valentin Vacherot vs Yu Hsiou Hsu
ATP Nonthaburi 1
Valentin Vacherot
6
7
Yu Hsiou Hsu
3
6
Vincitore: Vacherot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
ace
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
V. Vacherot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
V. Vacherot
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Noumea 🇳🇨 (Nuova Caledonia) – Semifinali, cemento
Court N’Godrela – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Toshihide Matsui
/ Calum Puttergill
vs [WC] Maxime Chazal
/ Gillian Osmont
ATP Noumea
Toshihide Matsui / Calum Puttergill [1]
6
6
Maxime Chazal / Gillian Osmont
2
4
Vincitore: Matsui / Puttergill
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Matsui / Puttergill
5-4 → 6-4
M. Chazal / Osmont
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
T. Matsui / Puttergill
3-4 → 4-4
M. Chazal / Osmont
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Matsui / Puttergill
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Chazal / Osmont
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Matsui / Puttergill
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Chazal / Osmont
1-1 → 1-2
T. Matsui / Puttergill
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Chazal / Osmont
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Matsui / Puttergill
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
M. Chazal / Osmont
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Matsui / Puttergill
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Chazal / Osmont
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Matsui / Puttergill
1-2 → 2-2
M. Chazal / Osmont
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Matsui / Puttergill
0-1 → 1-1
M. Chazal / Osmont
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Thomas Fancutt / Ajeet Rai vs [2] Colin Sinclair / Rubin Statham
ATP Noumea
Thomas Fancutt / Ajeet Rai [4]
3
6
3
Colin Sinclair / Rubin Statham [2]
6
3
10
Vincitore: Sinclair / Statham
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Sinclair / Statham
1-0
2-0
2-1
3-1
4-1
4-2
5-2
5-3
6-3
7-3
8-3
9-3
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fancutt / Rai
5-3 → 6-3
C. Sinclair / Statham
5-2 → 5-3
T. Fancutt / Rai
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
C. Sinclair / Statham
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
T. Fancutt / Rai
2-2 → 3-2
C. Sinclair / Statham
2-1 → 2-2
T. Fancutt / Rai
1-1 → 2-1
C. Sinclair / Statham
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Fancutt / Rai
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Sinclair / Statham
3-5 → 3-6
T. Fancutt / Rai
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-5 → 3-5
C. Sinclair / Statham
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
T. Fancutt / Rai
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
C. Sinclair / Statham
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
T. Fancutt / Rai
1-2 → 2-2
C. Sinclair / Statham
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Fancutt / Rai
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Sinclair / Statham
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Gijs Brouwer vs Enzo Couacaud (non prima ore: 08:00)
ATP Noumea
Gijs Brouwer•
15
6
6
3
Enzo Couacaud
15
3
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Couacaud
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Brouwer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
df
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
G. Brouwer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
E. Couacaud
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
G. Brouwer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
E. Couacaud
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
G. Brouwer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
E. Couacaud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
G. Brouwer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
G. Brouwer
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. Couacaud
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Couacaud
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
E. Couacaud
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
E. Couacaud
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Brouwer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. [5] Arthur Cazaux vs Harold Mayot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Oeiras 🇵🇹 (Portogallo) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
vs [Q] Egor Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Gastao Elias vs [WC] Jaime Faria (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Maks Kasnikowski vs [2] Joao Sousa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Jay Clarke / Marcus Willis vs Adrian Andreev / Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Theo Arribage / Michael Geerts vs Sebastian Fanselow / Lucas Gerch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] Valentin Royer vs Tristan Lamasine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
