Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Venerdì 08 Dicembre 2023

08/12/2023 08:36 2 commenti
Jessica Bertoldo nella foto
EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Quarter-final
Alexandr Binda ITA vs [4] Vadym Ursu UKR ore 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
A. Binda
7
4
1
V. Ursu [4]
6
6
6
Vincitore: V. Ursu
[1] Samuel Vincent ruggeri ITA vs Max Wiskandt GER ore 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
S. Vincent Ruggeri [1]
6
6
M. Wiskandt
4
4
Vincitore: S. Vincent Ruggeri
TUR W15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
Asylzhan Arystanbekova KAZ vs Francesca Pace ITA Non prima delle 13:15

ESP W15 Valencia 15000 Quarter-final
Jessica Bertoldo ITA vs Oana Georgeta Simion ROU ore 11:00
ITF Valencia
J. Bertoldo
30
6
6
1
O. Simion
15
7
4
2
El kid di Las Vegas (Guest) 08-12-2023 10:30

Scritto da Edoardo
Scusate ma Binda, che in certi siti lo danno come russo, è naturalizzato italiano? Grazie

È un po di settimane che sta in questa pagina credo di sì a sto punto…

 2
Edoardo (Guest) 08-12-2023 10:12

Scusate ma Binda, che in certi siti lo danno come russo, è naturalizzato italiano? Grazie

 1
