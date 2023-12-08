Montevideo 125 WTA 125 | Clay | $115000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Venerdì 08 Dicembre 2023
08/12/2023 08:36 2 commenti
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Quarter-final
Alexandr Binda vs [4] Vadym Ursu ore 10:00
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
A. Binda
7
4
1
V. Ursu [4]
6
6
6
Vincitore: V. Ursu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
1-6
A. Binda
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-5 → 1-6
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-3 → 1-4
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Binda
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
4-6
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Binda
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
A. Binda
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Binda
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
V. Ursu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
ace
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
A. Binda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 4-5
A. Binda
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-4 → 4-4
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Binda
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
V. Ursu
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 1-0
[1] Samuel Vincent ruggeri vs Max Wiskandt ore 10:00
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
S. Vincent Ruggeri [1]
6
6
M. Wiskandt
4
4
Vincitore: S. Vincent Ruggeri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
M. Wiskandt
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Wiskandt
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
4-2 → 4-3
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
M. Wiskandt
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-1 → 3-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Wiskandt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Wiskandt
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-4 → 6-4
M. Wiskandt
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-3 → 5-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
M. Wiskandt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Wiskandt
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Wiskandt
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Wiskandt
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
W15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
Asylzhan Arystanbekova vs Francesca Pace Non prima delle 13:15
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W15 Valencia 15000 Quarter-final
Jessica Bertoldo vs Oana Georgeta Simion ore 11:00
ITF Valencia
J. Bertoldo•
30
6
6
1
O. Simion
15
7
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Bertoldo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
1-2
O. Simion
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
J. Bertoldo
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
O. Simion
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-4
J. Bertoldo
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
O. Simion
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Bertoldo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
O. Simion
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Bertoldo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
O. Simion
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
J. Bertoldo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
O. Simion
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
J. Bertoldo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
O. Simion
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
O. Simion
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
J. Bertoldo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
O. Simion
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Bertoldo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
O. Simion
0-15
0-30
0-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Bertoldo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
O. Simion
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Bertoldo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
O. Simion
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
J. Bertoldo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
O. Simion
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
J. Bertoldo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
