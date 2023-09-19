Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Sibiu, Bad Waltersdorf, Saint Tropez, Antofagasta e Columbus 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

19/09/2023 08:01 5 commenti
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images

ROU CHALLENGER Sibiu (Romania) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Zsombor Piros HUN vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP
ATP Sibiu
Zsombor Piros [1]
6
6
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
3
3
Vincitore: Piros
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Vlad Andrei Dancu ROU vs [8] Nerman Fatic BIH

ATP Sibiu
Vlad Andrei Dancu
0
4
0
Nerman Fatic [8]
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Nicholas David Ionel ROU vs [3] Damir Dzumhur BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Giovanni Fonio ITA vs [WC] Cezar Cretu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Zvonimir Babic CRO / Alexandru Jecan ROU vs [WC] Robert Gabriel Ionescu ROU / Marc Popescu ROU (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Andrew Paulson CZE vs Nino Serdarusic CRO

ATP Sibiu
Andrew Paulson
6
6
Nino Serdarusic
2
1
Vincitore: Paulson
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Henri Laaksonen SUI vs Moez Echargui TUN

ATP Sibiu
Henri Laaksonen
40
6
0
2
Moez Echargui
30
2
6
2
Mostra dettagli

3. Salvatore Caruso ITA vs [2] Flavio Cobolli ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs Edoardo Lavagno ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Piotr Matuszewski POL / Kai Wehnelt GER vs Moez Echargui TUN / Clement Tabur FRA (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alexander Weis ITA vs [Q] Michael Vrbensky CZE

ATP Sibiu
Alexander Weis
6
4
6
Michael Vrbensky
4
6
2
Vincitore: Weis
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Calvin Hemery FRA vs Mate Valkusz HUN

ATP Sibiu
Calvin Hemery
0
6
2
Mate Valkusz
0
1
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Bor Artnak SLO vs [7] Alessandro Giannessi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Duje Ajdukovic CRO vs Francesco Maestrelli ITA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



AUT CHALLENGER Bad Waltersdorf (Austria) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Sebastian Sorger AUT vs Zdenek Kolar CZE
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Sebastian Sorger
1
5
Zdenek Kolar
6
7
Vincitore: Kolar
Mostra dettagli

2. Dennis Novak AUT vs [LL] Sandro Kopp AUT (non prima ore: 12:00)

ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Dennis Novak
0
0
Sandro Kopp
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Fabio Fognini ITA vs [7] Benoit Paire FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs [WC] Joel Josef Schwärzler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Adrian Andreev BUL vs [Q] Marvin Moeller GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Ergi Kirkin TUR vs Lukas Neumayer AUT

ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Ergi Kirkin
0
7
2
0
Lukas Neumayer
0
5
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs [3] Jaume Munar ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Vit Kopriva CZE vs [Q] Andrea Picchione ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Timo Stodder GER vs Filip Misolic AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maximilian Marterer GER vs Francesco Passaro ITA

ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Maks Kasnikowski
A
6
5
Francesco Passaro
40
0
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Rudolf Molleker GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Franco Agamenone ITA vs [Q] Petr Nouza CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Raul Brancaccio ITA vs [Q] Henri Squire GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



FRA CHALLENGER St. Tropez (Francia) – 1° Turno, cemento

Central Tag Heuer – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Luca Nardi ITA vs [2] Sebastian Ofner AUT
ATP Saint-Tropez
Luca Nardi
4
4
Sebastian Ofner [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Ofner
Mostra dettagli

2. Hugo Grenier FRA vs Radu Albot MDA (non prima ore: 11:30)

ATP Saint-Tropez
Hugo Grenier
15
1
Radu Albot
30
3
Mostra dettagli

3. [6] Hugo Gaston FRA vs Constant Lestienne FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Arthur Cazaux FRA vs [WC] Ugo Blanchet FRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [WC] Arthur Gea FRA (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1/WC] Ugo Humbert FRA vs [Q] Mark Lajal EST (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [LL] Alexandr Cozbinov MDA vs [Q] Peter Gojowczyk GER

ATP Saint-Tropez
Alexandr Cozbinov
4
3
Peter Gojowczyk
6
6
Vincitore: Gojowczyk
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Dan Added FRA vs [9] Liam Broady GBR (non prima ore: 11:30)

ATP Saint-Tropez
Dan Added
30
0
Liam Broady [9]
30
3
Mostra dettagli

3. [5] Michael Mmoh USA vs Jesper de Jong NED

ATP Saint-Tropez
Michael Mmoh [5]
0
6
1
3
Jesper de Jong
0
4
6
3
Mostra dettagli

4. [Q] Oleksii Krutykh UKR vs Elias Ymer SWE (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lukas Klein SVK vs [Q] Jules Marie FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Antoine Escoffier FRA vs [LL] Eliakim Coulibaly CIV

ATP Saint-Tropez
Antoine Escoffier
0
4
7
0
Eliakim Coulibaly
0
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Billy Harris GBR vs [Alt] Harold Mayot FRA (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Gijs Brouwer NED vs [LL] Mathias Bourgue FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Mattia Bellucci ITA / Luca Nardi ITA vs Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Scott Duncan GBR / Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi UKR vs [WC] Mae Malige FRA / Tom Paris FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CHL CHALLENGER Antofagasta (Cile) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs [Alt] Viktor Durasovic NOR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Tristan Boyer USA vs [3] Alejandro Tabilo CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Maxime Janvier FRA vs [WC] Gonzalo Lama CHI (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs [2] Tomas Barrios Vera CHI (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 7 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [4] Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs [Q] Facundo Mena ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Ignacio Monzon ARG vs [6] Facundo Bagnis ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs [7] Francisco Comesana ARG (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Mariano Navone ARG vs Gustavo Heide BRA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 8 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [5] Hugo Dellien BOL vs [Q] Gilbert Klier Junior BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Tomas Farjat ARG vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [8] Luciano Darderi ITA vs [WC] Matias Soto CHI (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Andrea Collarini ARG vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA CHALLENGER Columbus (USA) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Enzo Couacaud FRA vs [Q] Aidan Mayo USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Strong Kirchheimer USA vs [2] Denis Kudla USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Jack Anthrop USA vs Laurent Lokoli FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] James Tracy USA vs [WC] Justin Boulais CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Jack Anthrop USA / Alexander Bernard USA vs Mitchell Krueger USA / Denis Kudla USA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Alex Lawson USA / Eero Vasa FIN vs [2] William Blumberg USA / Luis David Martinez VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Ethan Quinn USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Ryan Peniston GBR vs [Q] Bernard Tomic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Guido Andreozzi ARG vs [8] Zachary Svajda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Aziz Dougaz TUN / Elmar Ejupovic GER vs Colin Markes USA / Bernard Tomic AUS (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Ezekiel Clark USA / Cannon Kingsley USA vs Calum Puttergill AUS / Adam Taylor AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Guido Andreozzi ARG / Hans Hach Verdugo MEX vs Alex Rybakov USA / Connor Thomson GBR (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG:

5 commenti

Smiccio (Guest) 19-09-2023 11:23

Ho visto il match di Nardi. Sostanzialmente giocato alla pari. 2 passaggi a vuoto nei game di servizio e ciao ciao. Risposta deficitaria. Sono un po preoccupato perchè è sempre la stessa storia. Ragazzo splendido, dolce e gentile… ma non morde mai quando serve e a tennis si fa fatica con una testa così.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
espertoditennis (Guest) 19-09-2023 10:23

Direi che Ofner puo’ battere Nardi anche giocando con un braccio dietro la schiena, quando e’ in condizioni normali.

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Il Divino Opelka 19-09-2023 10:03

Fognini vs Paire!
Pura poesia!
Mi aspetto una partita all’insegna della sobrietà da parte di questi due lord, i quali ci hanno sempre deliziato con la loro compostezza e classe sopraffina!
Il Fogna con i suoi proverbiali insulti, Benoit con la sua isteria quando si tratta di affrontare una difficoltà!
I numeri uno!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
rick89 (Guest) 19-09-2023 09:55

Oggi Caruso batterà nuovamente Cobolli.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lucio68 (Guest) 19-09-2023 08:08

attenzione Nardi perché Ofner non è avversario banale.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!