Challenger Sibiu, Bad Waltersdorf, Saint Tropez, Antofagasta e Columbus 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images
CHALLENGER Sibiu (Romania) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Zsombor Piros
vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
ATP Sibiu
Zsombor Piros [1]
6
6
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
3
3
Vincitore: Piros
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Piros
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
5-2 → 5-3
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
Z. Piros
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Z. Piros
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Z. Piros
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
Z. Piros
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-0 → 4-1
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
2-0 → 3-0
Z. Piros
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Vlad Andrei Dancu vs [8] Nerman Fatic
ATP Sibiu
Vlad Andrei Dancu•
0
4
0
Nerman Fatic [8]
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Andrei Dancu
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
V. Andrei Dancu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Andrei Dancu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
N. Fatic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
V. Andrei Dancu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. Nicholas David Ionel vs [3] Damir Dzumhur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Giovanni Fonio vs [WC] Cezar Cretu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Zvonimir Babic / Alexandru Jecan vs [WC] Robert Gabriel Ionescu / Marc Popescu (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Andrew Paulson vs Nino Serdarusic
ATP Sibiu
Andrew Paulson
6
6
Nino Serdarusic
2
1
Vincitore: Paulson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Serdarusic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Paulson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
N. Serdarusic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Serdarusic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
A. Paulson
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
A. Paulson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Paulson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [Q] Henri Laaksonen vs Moez Echargui
ATP Sibiu
Henri Laaksonen
40
6
0
2
Moez Echargui•
30
2
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Echargui
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Echargui
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Echargui
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-5 → 0-6
M. Echargui
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
M. Echargui
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Echargui
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 5-1
M. Echargui
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
M. Echargui
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
3. Salvatore Caruso vs [2] Flavio Cobolli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Filip Cristian Jianu vs Edoardo Lavagno
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Piotr Matuszewski / Kai Wehnelt vs Moez Echargui / Clement Tabur (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alexander Weis vs [Q] Michael Vrbensky
ATP Sibiu
Alexander Weis
6
4
6
Michael Vrbensky
4
6
2
Vincitore: Weis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Vrbensky
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Vrbensky
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Weis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Vrbensky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-4 → 6-4
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Vrbensky
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-0 → 1-1
2. [Q] Calvin Hemery vs Mate Valkusz
ATP Sibiu
Calvin Hemery
0
6
2
Mate Valkusz•
0
1
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Valkusz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Hemery
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Hemery
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
M. Valkusz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
C. Hemery
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Valkusz
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Bor Artnak vs [7] Alessandro Giannessi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Duje Ajdukovic vs Francesco Maestrelli (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Bad Waltersdorf (Austria) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Sebastian Sorger
vs Zdenek Kolar
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Sebastian Sorger
1
5
Zdenek Kolar
6
7
Vincitore: Kolar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Kolar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
S. Sorger
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Sorger
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Sorger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
S. Sorger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Sorger
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Sorger
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Kolar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
S. Sorger
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Sorger
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. Dennis Novak vs [LL] Sandro Kopp (non prima ore: 12:00)
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Dennis Novak
0
0
Sandro Kopp
0
0
3. [WC] Fabio Fognini vs [7] Benoit Paire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs [WC] Joel Josef Schwärzler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Adrian Andreev vs [Q] Marvin Moeller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Ergi Kirkin vs Lukas Neumayer
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Ergi Kirkin
0
7
2
0
Lukas Neumayer•
0
5
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Kirkin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-5 → 2-6
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
L. Neumayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Kirkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
L. Neumayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Neumayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
E. Kirkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Kirkin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
L. Neumayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
E. Kirkin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
2. Vitaliy Sachko vs [3] Jaume Munar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Vit Kopriva vs [Q] Andrea Picchione
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Timo Stodder vs Filip Misolic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maximilian Marterer vs Francesco Passaro
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Maks Kasnikowski
A
6
5
Francesco Passaro•
40
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Passaro
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
F. Passaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [8] Timofey Skatov vs Rudolf Molleker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Franco Agamenone vs [Q] Petr Nouza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Raul Brancaccio vs [Q] Henri Squire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER St. Tropez (Francia) – 1° Turno, cemento
Central Tag Heuer – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Luca Nardi
vs [2] Sebastian Ofner
ATP Saint-Tropez
Luca Nardi
4
4
Sebastian Ofner [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Ofner
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
S. Ofner
15-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
L. Nardi
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ofner
0-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
4-5 → 4-6
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
L. Nardi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. Hugo Grenier vs Radu Albot (non prima ore: 11:30)
ATP Saint-Tropez
Hugo Grenier
15
1
Radu Albot•
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [6] Hugo Gaston vs Constant Lestienne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Arthur Cazaux vs [WC] Ugo Blanchet (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Gregoire Barrere vs [WC] Arthur Gea (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1/WC] Ugo Humbert vs [Q] Mark Lajal (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [LL] Alexandr Cozbinov vs [Q] Peter Gojowczyk
ATP Saint-Tropez
Alexandr Cozbinov
4
3
Peter Gojowczyk
6
6
Vincitore: Gojowczyk
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Cozbinov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Cozbinov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Cozbinov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Gojowczyk
15-40
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Cozbinov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Cozbinov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Dan Added vs [9] Liam Broady (non prima ore: 11:30)
ATP Saint-Tropez
Dan Added•
30
0
Liam Broady [9]
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Added
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [5] Michael Mmoh vs Jesper de Jong
ATP Saint-Tropez
Michael Mmoh [5]•
0
6
1
3
Jesper de Jong
0
4
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. de Jong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. de Jong
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. de Jong
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
M. Mmoh
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
J. de Jong
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
J. de Jong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Mmoh
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Mmoh
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. de Jong
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Mmoh
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
4. [Q] Oleksii Krutykh vs Elias Ymer (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lukas Klein vs [Q] Jules Marie
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Antoine Escoffier vs [LL] Eliakim Coulibaly
ATP Saint-Tropez
Antoine Escoffier
0
4
7
0
Eliakim Coulibaly•
0
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
E. Coulibaly
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Escoffier
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
E. Coulibaly
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
E. Coulibaly
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
E. Coulibaly
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Escoffier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Coulibaly
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
E. Coulibaly
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
E. Coulibaly
30-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
E. Coulibaly
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Escoffier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Coulibaly
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. [Q] Billy Harris vs [Alt] Harold Mayot (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Gijs Brouwer vs [LL] Mathias Bourgue (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Mattia Bellucci / Luca Nardi vs Sergio Martos Gornes / Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Scott Duncan / Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi vs [WC] Mae Malige / Tom Paris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Antofagasta (Cile) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Juan Manuel Cerundolo
vs [Alt] Viktor Durasovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Tristan Boyer vs [3] Alejandro Tabilo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Maxime Janvier vs [WC] Gonzalo Lama (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Pedro Boscardin Dias vs [2] Tomas Barrios Vera (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 7 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [4] Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs [Q] Facundo Mena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Ignacio Monzon vs [6] Facundo Bagnis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Pedro Sakamoto vs [7] Francisco Comesana (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Mariano Navone vs Gustavo Heide (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 8 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [5] Hugo Dellien vs [Q] Gilbert Klier Junior
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Tomas Farjat vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [8] Luciano Darderi vs [WC] Matias Soto (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Andrea Collarini vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Columbus (USA) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Enzo Couacaud
vs [Q] Aidan Mayo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Strong Kirchheimer vs [2] Denis Kudla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Jack Anthrop vs Laurent Lokoli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] James Tracy vs [WC] Justin Boulais
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Jack Anthrop / Alexander Bernard vs Mitchell Krueger / Denis Kudla (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Alex Lawson / Eero Vasa vs [2] William Blumberg / Luis David Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Federico Agustin Gomez vs Ethan Quinn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Ryan Peniston vs [Q] Bernard Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Guido Andreozzi vs [8] Zachary Svajda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Aziz Dougaz / Elmar Ejupovic vs Colin Markes / Bernard Tomic (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Ezekiel Clark / Cannon Kingsley vs Calum Puttergill / Adam Taylor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Guido Andreozzi / Hans Hach Verdugo vs Alex Rybakov / Connor Thomson (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5 commenti
Ho visto il match di Nardi. Sostanzialmente giocato alla pari. 2 passaggi a vuoto nei game di servizio e ciao ciao. Risposta deficitaria. Sono un po preoccupato perchè è sempre la stessa storia. Ragazzo splendido, dolce e gentile… ma non morde mai quando serve e a tennis si fa fatica con una testa così.
Direi che Ofner puo’ battere Nardi anche giocando con un braccio dietro la schiena, quando e’ in condizioni normali.
Fognini vs Paire!
Pura poesia!
Mi aspetto una partita all’insegna della sobrietà da parte di questi due lord, i quali ci hanno sempre deliziato con la loro compostezza e classe sopraffina!
Il Fogna con i suoi proverbiali insulti, Benoit con la sua isteria quando si tratta di affrontare una difficoltà!
I numeri uno!
Oggi Caruso batterà nuovamente Cobolli.
attenzione Nardi perché Ofner non è avversario banale.