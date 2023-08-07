Canada 1000 | Hard | $6600000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Luca Nardi eguaglia il best ranking. Lorenzo Sonego rientra nei top 40
07/08/2023 07:53 9 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (07-08-2023)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
3815
Punti
22
Tornei
19
Best: 15
▼
-1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
1950
Punti
27
Tornei
38
Best: 6
▲
2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1112
Punti
19
Tornei
39
Best: 21
▲
2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1105
Punti
29
Tornei
66
Best: 65
▼
-1
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
840
Punti
28
Tornei
110
Best: 16
▼
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
582
Punti
29
Tornei
121
Best: 9
▲
3
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
532
Punti
21
Tornei
126
Best: 126
▲
27
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
519
Punti
24
Tornei
142
Best: 115
▼
-1
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
442
Punti
25
Tornei
143
Best: 133
▼
-1
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
442
Punti
32
Tornei
157
Best: 128
▼
-12
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
382
Punti
17
Tornei
162
Best: 121
▲
16
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
371
Punti
25
Tornei
167
Best: 108
▲
2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
356
Punti
30
Tornei
194
Best: 142
▼
-18
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
316
Punti
26
Tornei
195
Best: 108
▼
-4
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
315
Punti
23
Tornei
199
Best: 164
▼
-4
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
310
Punti
32
Tornei
202
Best: 192
▼
-5
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
307
Punti
25
Tornei
213
Best: 124
▼
-2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
286
Punti
26
Tornei
217
Best: 136
▲
37
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
282
Punti
21
Tornei
227
Best: 60
▼
-1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
272
Punti
33
Tornei
228
Best: 223
▲
4
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
270
Punti
31
Tornei
233
Best: 84
▲
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
265
Punti
29
Tornei
248
Best: 168
▼
-7
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
244
Punti
24
Tornei
249
Best: 149
▼
-7
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
244
Punti
26
Tornei
258
Best: 62
▼
-10
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
236
Punti
27
Tornei
282
Best: 76
▼
-2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
201
Punti
23
Tornei
285
Best: 285
▲
20
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
196
Punti
29
Tornei
292
Best: 152
▼
-3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
190
Punti
23
Tornei
294
Best: 127
▼
-4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
190
Punti
31
Tornei
323
Best: 276
▼
-7
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
165
Punti
27
Tornei
349
Best: 313
▼
-1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
148
Punti
32
Tornei
378
Best: 371
▼
-7
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
125
Punti
27
Tornei
390
Best: 390
▲
31
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
121
Punti
24
Tornei
425
Best: 425
▲
7
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
105
Punti
30
Tornei
428
Best: 352
▼
-5
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
102
Punti
25
Tornei
429
Best: 428
▼
-1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
102
Punti
28
Tornei
438
Best: 438
▲
50
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
99
Punti
21
Tornei
442
Best: 309
▼
-2
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
98
Punti
18
Tornei
447
Best: 389
▼
-3
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
96
Punti
15
Tornei
449
Best: 387
▼
-18
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
96
Punti
30
Tornei
473
Best: 471
--
0
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
89
Punti
21
Tornei
500
Best: 478
▲
2
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
79
Punti
23
Tornei
501
Best: 437
▼
-3
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
79
Punti
27
Tornei
521
Best: 321
▲
10
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
72
Punti
20
Tornei
533
Best: 531
▲
22
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
69
Punti
26
Tornei
569
Best: 159
▼
-3
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
61
Punti
12
Tornei
572
Best: 509
--
0
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
61
Punti
28
Tornei
599
Best: 595
▲
11
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
55
Punti
21
Tornei
610
Best: 150
▲
2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
52
Punti
5
Tornei
618
Best: 614
▲
41
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
52
Punti
30
Tornei
620
Best: 536
▼
-2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
51
Punti
19
Tornei
621
Best: 605
▼
-7
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
51
Punti
23
Tornei
630
Best: 630
▲
6
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
49
Punti
17
Tornei
649
Best: 599
▼
-2
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
46
Punti
23
Tornei
655
Best: 473
▲
1
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
45
Punti
18
Tornei
688
Best: 153
▼
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
40
Punti
18
Tornei
701
Best: 697
▼
-1
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
38
Punti
24
Tornei
706
Best: 685
▼
-7
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
37
Punti
22
Tornei
714
Best: 462
▲
23
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
36
Punti
19
Tornei
756
Best: 469
▲
24
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
30
Punti
15
Tornei
781
Best: 781
▲
5
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
28
Punti
21
Tornei
805
Best: 805
▲
22
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
25
Punti
7
Tornei
807
Best: 803
▼
-4
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
25
Punti
17
Tornei
809
Best: 809
▲
45
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
25
Punti
24
Tornei
810
Best: 635
▲
24
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
25
Punti
25
Tornei
817
Best: 817
▲
11
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
24
Punti
11
Tornei
835
Best: 18
▲
3
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
22
Punti
3
Tornei
842
Best: 580
▼
-6
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
22
Punti
25
Tornei
853
Best: 489
▼
-8
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
21
Punti
27
Tornei
858
Best: 811
▲
2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
20
Punti
7
Tornei
870
Best: 861
▼
-5
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
20
Punti
20
Tornei
879
Best: 608
▲
53
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
19
Punti
15
Tornei
886
Best: 793
▼
-3
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
19
Punti
29
Tornei
895
Best: 852
▼
-3
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
18
Punti
14
Tornei
904
Best: 301
▼
-4
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
17
Punti
4
Tornei
914
Best: 159
▼
-3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
16
Punti
5
Tornei
928
Best: 860
▲
14
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
16
Punti
23
Tornei
938
Best: 938
▲
17
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
15
Punti
13
Tornei
968
Best: 854
▼
-1
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
14
Punti
21
Tornei
998
Best: 760
▼
-16
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
12
Punti
12
Tornei
1019
Best: 1017
--
0
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
11
Punti
8
Tornei
1028
Best: 1028
▲
25
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
11
Punti
14
Tornei
1035
Best: 941
▼
-3
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
11
Punti
17
Tornei
1050
Best: 1049
▼
-1
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
10
Punti
11
Tornei
1060
Best: 903
▲
30
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
10
Punti
21
Tornei
1074
Best: 1071
▼
-3
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
9
Punti
6
Tornei
1081
Best: 1064
▼
-3
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1089
Best: 1027
▼
-4
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1097
Best: 671
▼
-107
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
8
Punti
1
Tornei
1107
Best: 613
▼
-1
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
8
Punti
6
Tornei
1119
Best: 994
▲
42
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1129
Best: 1050
▼
-2
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1134
Best: 1033
▼
-3
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
8
Punti
19
Tornei
1149
Best: 757
▼
-3
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1156
Best: 1131
▼
-3
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1159
Best: 1159
▲
36
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1165
Best: 1027
▲
45
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1165
Best: 1165
▲
45
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1170
Best: 1170
▼
-6
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1171
Best: 1146
▼
-6
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1179
Best: 522
▼
-4
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1186
Best: 967
▼
-6
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
6
Punti
6
Tornei
1194
Best: 1169
▼
-6
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1196
Best: 1183
▼
-6
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1200
Best: 1148
▼
-5
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1213
Best: 1124
▼
-3
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1215
Best: 901
▲
5
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1227
Best: 1071
▲
5
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
6
Punti
18
Tornei
1331
Best: 465
▲
9
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1351
Best: 1330
▲
7
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1370
Best: 1162
▲
5
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1375
Best: 854
▲
3
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
1
Tornei
1417
Best: 633
▼
-1
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1422
Best: 1422
▼
-2
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1449
Best: 1325
▲
172
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1471
Best: 1397
▼
-3
Nicolo Pozzani
ITA, 03-09-2002
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1536
Best: 1468
▼
-28
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1548
Best: 1458
▼
-27
Francesco Liucci
ITA, 07-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1575
Best: 1512
▼
-3
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1581
Best: 1552
▼
-3
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1581
Best: 1581
▲
274
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1581
Best: 1496
▼
-3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1599
Best: 1537
▼
-1
Alessio Zanotti
ITA, 28-09-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1601
Best: 1590
▼
-1
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1601
Best: 1571
▼
-1
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1601
Best: 1600
▼
-1
Tommaso Carnevale Miino
ITA, 05-05-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1601
Best: 1601
▼
-1
Ottaviano Martini
ITA, 06-09-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1637
Best: 933
▼
-16
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1637
Best: 1406
--
0
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1637
Best: 851
▼
-192
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1662
Best: 921
▼
-1
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1665
Best: 1157
▼
-2
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1666
Best: 1642
▼
-1
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
2
Punti
12
Tornei
1671
Best: 1626
▼
-1
Guelfo Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1671
Best: 1663
▼
-1
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1671
Best: 1671
--
0
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1671
Best: 1671
▼
-1
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1766
Best: 1766
▼
-5
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1766
Best: 1766
▼
-5
Alessio Demichelis
ITA, 05-03-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1766
Best: 1706
▼
-5
Federico Lucini
ITA, 21-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1766
Best: 1706
▼
-5
Riccardo Mascarini
ITA, 22-02-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1766
Best: 1626
▼
-5
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1766
Best: 1701
▼
-5
Stefano Papagno
ITA, 16-07-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1766
Best: 1706
▼
-5
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1859
Best: 144
▼
-4
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1859
Best: 1629
▼
-4
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1859
Best: 1855
▼
-4
Enrico Giacomini
ITA, 23-12-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1859
Best: 799
▼
-4
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1920
Best: 1220
▼
-8
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1920
Best: 1795
▼
-8
Marco Dessi
ITA, 14-09-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1920
Best: 1648
▼
-8
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1920
Best: 1920
▼
-8
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1920
Best: 1920
▼
-8
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1965
Best: 1572
▼
-9
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1965
Best: 1519
▼
-9
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1965
Best: 1391
▼
-9
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1993
Best: 1993
▼
-5
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1993
Best: 1993
▲
17
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1993
Best: 1993
▼
-5
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2028
Best: 2028
▼
-4
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2035
Best: 1655
▲
3
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2041
Best: 2041
▼
-3
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
10
Tornei
2041
Best: 1939
▼
-3
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
1
Punti
10
Tornei
2055
Best: 1611
▼
-6
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
1
Punti
13
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
I punti delle Q vengono calcolati ufficialmente a torneo concluso.
Anche es. gli ITF si accreditano… “posticipati”.
Es. Oradini che ha vinto a BZ: non ci sono nella ufficiale, ma si nella live… (+50 posiz.) 😉
Qui nella live ci sono. 🙂
In Canada Arnaldi ha 25 di Q +10 di 1°T…
È #68 live.
Scarta 55pt. da S.Marino ’22
😉
I punti delle qualificazioni di solito si marcano al lunedì successivo, a torneo finito.
Onestamente credo di no, troppi giovani (di tutto il mondo ovviamente) motivati e con tanta fame di emergere
Ah per come la vedo io, uno che ha il tennis per fare partita pari con tsitsipas può ambire ad una carriera di tutt’altro spessore. È giovanissimo, stiamo parlando di un 2003 che a parte casi super eccezionali ben noti a chi segue questo sport, resta pur sempre una promessa con la P maiuscola. Quello che fa rabbia è che aveva dimostrato un livello altissimo già diversi anni fa e da lì in poi ha sempre vacillato. Io ci credo ancora ma a differenza di prima evito di illudermi eccessivamente. Il braccio è eccezionale, la testa no, anche se è un bravissimo ragazzo. Questo va sottolineato… preferisco tifare per uno come lui piuttosto che invaghirmi di uno scimmiotto danese
Luca Nardi nella Live sale al 121esimo posto e la TOP 100 e’ ad appena 73 punti.
Oggi e’ il 6^ miglior tennista al mondo UNDER 20, dopo Alcaratz, Rune, Shelton (il più anziano di questo gruppo con 20 anni e 8 mesi) Fils e Van Assche.
Sappiamo tutti che ha ancora grandi di margini di miglioramento per esperienza e qualità .
Infine non capisco perché nella classifica LIVE non inseriscono i punti delle qualificazioni dei tornei ATP.
Arnaldi e’ 63esimo con i 25 punti conquistati a Toronto, considerato anche lo scarto dei 20 punti.
Oggi come oggi Arnaldi vale più di Sonego, a livello di gioco e di carattere. Tra poco questo si rifletterà anche in classifica
Mager, Caruso, Travaglia: torneranno nei top 100?
Grande NArdi che ieri si è regalato un bellsisimo compleanno dei venti anni.
Ora deve provare a fare un passo in più in continuità di riusltati per far decollare definitivamente la sua carriera che, io ne sono convinto, ha ampi margini per diventare una ottima carriera (non parlo di top ten, ma aspirare a livelli di una carriera come Sonego è lecito e, francamene, lusinghiero)