WTA 125 Saint Malo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)
WTA 125 Saint Malo (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Court Central – ore 10:00
Bibiane Schoofs vs (6) Yana Morderger
WTA Saint Malo 125
Bibiane Schoofs
6
2
4
Yana Morderger [6]
1
6
6
Vincitore: Morderger
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
4-6
Yana Morderger
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-5 → 4-6
Bibiane Schoofs
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
Yana Morderger
0-40
3-4 → 4-4
Bibiane Schoofs
15-0
15-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
Yana Morderger
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-4 → 2-4
Bibiane Schoofs
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Yana Morderger
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-3 → 1-3
Bibiane Schoofs
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Yana Morderger
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Bibiane Schoofs
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
Yana Morderger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
Bibiane Schoofs
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
Yana Morderger
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-4 → 2-4
Bibiane Schoofs
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-4 → 1-4
Yana Morderger
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
Bibiane Schoofs
0-15
0-30
15-40
0-2 → 0-3
Yana Morderger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Bibiane Schoofs
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
Yana Morderger
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
5-1 → 6-1
Bibiane Schoofs
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Yana Morderger
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-1 → 4-1
Bibiane Schoofs
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-0 → 3-1
Yana Morderger
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Bibiane Schoofs
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Yana Morderger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Emily Webley-Smith vs (7) Amy Zhu
WTA Saint Malo 125
Emily Webley-Smith
0
0
Amy Zhu [7]
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0
Ulrikke Eikeri vs (8) Tayisiya Morderger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: WTA 125
