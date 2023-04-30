WTA 125 Copertina, WTA

WTA 125 Saint Malo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

30/04/2023 06:50 Nessun commento
Tayisiya e Yana Morderger nella foto
Tayisiya e Yana Morderger nella foto

FRA WTA 125 Saint Malo (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Court Central – ore 10:00
Bibiane Schoofs NED vs (6) Yana Morderger GER
WTA Saint Malo 125
Bibiane Schoofs
6
2
4
Yana Morderger [6]
1
6
6
Vincitore: Morderger
Mostra dettagli

Emily Webley-Smith GBR vs (7) Amy Zhu USA

WTA Saint Malo 125
Emily Webley-Smith
0
0
Amy Zhu [7]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Ulrikke Eikeri NOR vs (8) Tayisiya Morderger GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: