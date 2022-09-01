Challenger Como, Maiorca, Nonthaburi 2 e Tolosa: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Como (Italia) – 2° Turno , terra battuta

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1. Miljan Zekicvs [WC] Matteo Gigante

2. [LL] Kenny De Schepper vs [Q] Marius Copil



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Damir Dzumhur vs [3] Francesco Passaro (non prima ore: 14:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lukas Klein / Igor Zelenay vs Dustin Brown / Julian Lenz



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [SE] Lucas Gerch vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Gianmarco Ferrari / Gabriele Piraino vs Viktor Durasovic / Otto Virtanen



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler vs Nikola Milojevic / Miljan Zekic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Andrea Arnaboldi / Federico Arnaboldi vs David Pichler / Vitaliy Sachko



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 2 (Thailandia) – 2° Turno, cemento

ATP Nonthaburi 2 Dane Sweeny Dane Sweeny 6 6 Evgeny Donskoy Evgeny Donskoy 4 4 Vincitore: Sweeny Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 5-4 → 6-4 D. Sweeny 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 2-3 → 3-3 D. Sweeny 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 D. Sweeny 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 4-4 → 5-4 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 D. Sweeny 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Sweeny 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

1. Dane Sweenyvs Evgeny Donskoy

2. [5] Gabriel Decamps vs [WC] Kasidit Samrej



ATP Nonthaburi 2 Gabriel Decamps [5] Gabriel Decamps [5] 0 6 0 Kasidit Samrej • Kasidit Samrej 0 4 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 K. Samrej 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 G. Decamps 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 5-4 → 6-4 K. Samrej 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 G. Decamps 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 K. Samrej 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 G. Decamps 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 K. Samrej 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 G. Decamps 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 K. Samrej 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 G. Decamps 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 K. Samrej 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

3. Yunseong Chung / Beibit Zhukayev vs [WC] Natthasith Kunsuwan / Pol Wattanakul (non prima ore: 07:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Benjamin Lock / Yuta Shimizu vs [WC] Pruchya Isaro / Thantub Suksumrarn



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Benjamin Lock / Yuta Shimizu OR [WC] Pruchya Isaro / Thantub Suksumrarn vs Evgeny Donskoy / Alibek Kachmazov OR Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi (non prima ore: 10:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court B – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)

1. [1] Yosuke Watanuki vs [SE] Valentin Vacherot



ATP Nonthaburi 2 Yosuke Watanuki [1] Yosuke Watanuki [1] 6 3 Valentin Vacherot Valentin Vacherot 7 6 Vincitore: Vacherot Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Y. Watanuki 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-5 → 3-6 V. Vacherot 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 V. Vacherot 15-0 30-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 V. Vacherot 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Watanuki 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 V. Vacherot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Watanuki 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 0*-2 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 ace 2*-4 2-5* 2-6* 6-6 → 6-7 Y. Watanuki 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 V. Vacherot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 V. Vacherot 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 V. Vacherot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 V. Vacherot 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 V. Vacherot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Vacherot 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1

2. [Q] Charles Broom vs [Q] Ben Patael



ATP Nonthaburi 2 Charles Broom Charles Broom 0 3 6 0 Ben Patael • Ben Patael 15 6 3 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 B. Patael 15-0 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 C. Broom 15-0 30-0 5-3 → 6-3 B. Patael 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-2 → 5-3 C. Broom 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 4-2 → 5-2 B. Patael 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 C. Broom 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 C. Broom 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 B. Patael 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 C. Broom 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 C. Broom 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 df 2-5 → 3-5 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Broom 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 B. Patael 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-3 → 1-4 C. Broom 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 C. Broom 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

3. Evgeny Donskoy / Alibek Kachmazov vs Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi (non prima ore: 07:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Anirudh Chandrasekar / Vishnu Vardhan vs [4] Charles Broom / Daniel Cukierman



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Tristan Schoolkate / Dane Sweeny OR Sho Shimabukuro / Seita Watanabe vs Yunseong Chung / Beibit Zhukayev OR [WC] Natthasith Kunsuwan / Pol Wattanakul (non prima ore: 10:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)

1. [Q] Arthur Cazaux vs [6] Billy Harris



ATP Nonthaburi 2 Arthur Cazaux Arthur Cazaux 6 6 Billy Harris [6] Billy Harris [6] 1 1 Vincitore: Cazaux Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 B. Harris 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Cazaux 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-1 → 5-1 B. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-1 → 4-1 A. Cazaux 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 A. Cazaux 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 A. Cazaux 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 B. Harris 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 A. Cazaux 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 40-40 ace ace 4-0 → 5-0 B. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 3-0 → 4-0 A. Cazaux 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 3-0 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Cazaux 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

2. [7] Illya Marchenko vs [Alt] Omar Jasika



ATP Nonthaburi 2 Illya Marchenko [7] Illya Marchenko [7] 0 6 3 3 Omar Jasika • Omar Jasika 15 2 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 O. Jasika 15-0 3-4 I. Marchenko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 O. Jasika 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 I. Marchenko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 O. Jasika 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 1-2 O. Jasika 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 I. Marchenko 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 O. Jasika 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 I. Marchenko 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 O. Jasika 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 I. Marchenko 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 O. Jasika 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 I. Marchenko 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-1 → 3-1 O. Jasika 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 I. Marchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 O. Jasika 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 O. Jasika 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 O. Jasika 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 3-1 → 3-2 I. Marchenko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 O. Jasika 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 I. Marchenko 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 O. Jasika 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. Sergey Fomin / Denis Istomin vs Akira Santillan / Bu Yunchaokete (non prima ore: 07:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Billy Harris / Courtney John Lock vs Alternate /



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / Vishnu Vardhan OR [4] Charles Broom / Daniel Cukierman (non prima ore: 10:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)

1. Sho Shimabukuro vs [Q] Beibit Zhukayev



ATP Nonthaburi 2 Sho Shimabukuro Sho Shimabukuro 6 3 4 Beibit Zhukayev Beibit Zhukayev 2 6 6 Vincitore: Zhukayev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 B. Zhukayev 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 S. Shimabukuro 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 B. Zhukayev 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 B. Zhukayev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 2-3 B. Zhukayev 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-2 → 1-2 B. Zhukayev 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 B. Zhukayev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 B. Zhukayev 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 B. Zhukayev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 S. Shimabukuro 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 B. Zhukayev 15-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Zhukayev 15-0 ace 15-15 40-15 ace 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 S. Shimabukuro 30-0 ace 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 B. Zhukayev 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 4-2 → 5-2 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 B. Zhukayev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-1 → 3-2 S. Shimabukuro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 B. Zhukayev 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 2-0 → 2-1 S. Shimabukuro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-0 → 2-0 B. Zhukayev 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. Federico Gaio vs Nam Hoang Ly



ATP Nonthaburi 2 Federico Gaio Federico Gaio 15 5 Nam Hoang Ly • Nam Hoang Ly 40 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 N. Hoang Ly 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 N. Hoang Ly 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 F. Gaio 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 3-2 → 4-2 N. Hoang Ly 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 N. Hoang Ly 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 F. Gaio 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 N. Hoang Ly 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

3. [1] Tristan Schoolkate / Dane Sweeny vs Sho Shimabukuro / Seita Watanabe (non prima ore: 07:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Sergey Fomin / Denis Istomin OR Akira Santillan / Bu Yunchaokete vs Francis Casey Alcantara / Christopher Rungkat (non prima ore: 10:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CHALLENGER Toulouse (Francia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1. Louis Wesselsvs [Alt] Benjamin Hassan

2. [4] Gianluca Mager vs Maxime Janvier



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jelle Sels / Louis Wessels vs Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Arthur Fils vs [Q] Ugo Blanchet (non prima ore: 17:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Gregoire Jacq / Arthur Reymond vs Maxime Janvier / Malek Jaziri



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 17 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [5] Marco Trungelliti vs [Alt] Ivan Gakhov



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Romain Arneodo / Luis David Martinez vs Theo Arribage / Titouan Droguet (non prima ore: 12:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Zvonimir Babic / Piotr Matuszewski vs Lorenzo Giustino / Marco Trungelliti



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CHALLENGER Mallorca (Spagna) – 2° Turno, cemento

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1. [WC] Abedallah Shelbayhvs [Q] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras

2. Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida vs [Alt] Mikhail Kukushkin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Jerzy Janowicz vs [2] Ryan Peniston



Il match deve ancora iniziare

PISTA 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)

1. [Q] Alexandar Lazarov vs [3] Aleksandar Vukic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [7] Luca Nardi vs [Alt] Altug Celikbilek



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes vs Alberto Barroso Campos / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras



Il match deve ancora iniziare

PISTA 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)

1. [Alt] Leandro Riedi vs Dmitry Popko



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Zizou Bergs vs Evan Furness



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Yuki Bhambri / Saketh Myneni vs Dmitry Popko / Kaichi Uchida



Il match deve ancora iniziare

PISTA 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)

1. Antoine Bellier vs Jay Clarke



Il match deve ancora iniziare