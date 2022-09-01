Challenger Como, Maiorca, Nonthaburi 2 e Tolosa: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Como (Italia) – 2° Turno , terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Miljan Zekic
vs [WC] Matteo Gigante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [LL] Kenny De Schepper vs [Q] Marius Copil
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Damir Dzumhur vs [3] Francesco Passaro (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Lukas Klein / Igor Zelenay vs Dustin Brown / Julian Lenz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [SE] Lucas Gerch vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Gianmarco Ferrari / Gabriele Piraino vs Viktor Durasovic / Otto Virtanen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler vs Nikola Milojevic / Miljan Zekic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Andrea Arnaboldi / Federico Arnaboldi vs David Pichler / Vitaliy Sachko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 2 (Thailandia) – 2° Turno, cemento
Court A – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Dane Sweeny
vs Evgeny Donskoy
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Dane Sweeny
6
6
Evgeny Donskoy
4
4
Vincitore: Sweeny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
5-4 → 6-4
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
E. Donskoy
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Sweeny
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [5] Gabriel Decamps vs [WC] Kasidit Samrej
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Gabriel Decamps [5]
0
6
0
Kasidit Samrej•
0
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Decamps
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
G. Decamps
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
K. Samrej
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
K. Samrej
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Decamps
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
3. Yunseong Chung / Beibit Zhukayev vs [WC] Natthasith Kunsuwan / Pol Wattanakul (non prima ore: 07:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Benjamin Lock / Yuta Shimizu vs [WC] Pruchya Isaro / Thantub Suksumrarn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Benjamin Lock / Yuta Shimizu OR [WC] Pruchya Isaro / Thantub Suksumrarn vs Evgeny Donskoy / Alibek Kachmazov OR Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi (non prima ore: 10:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court B – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Yosuke Watanuki vs [SE] Valentin Vacherot
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Yosuke Watanuki [1]
6
3
Valentin Vacherot
7
6
Vincitore: Vacherot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
ace
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
V. Vacherot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Charles Broom vs [Q] Ben Patael
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Charles Broom
0
3
6
0
Ben Patael•
15
6
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Patael
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
C. Broom
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
4-2 → 5-2
C. Broom
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
C. Broom
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
C. Broom
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
2-5 → 3-5
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
C. Broom
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
B. Patael
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
C. Broom
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
C. Broom
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
3. Evgeny Donskoy / Alibek Kachmazov vs Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi (non prima ore: 07:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Anirudh Chandrasekar / Vishnu Vardhan vs [4] Charles Broom / Daniel Cukierman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Tristan Schoolkate / Dane Sweeny OR Sho Shimabukuro / Seita Watanabe vs Yunseong Chung / Beibit Zhukayev OR [WC] Natthasith Kunsuwan / Pol Wattanakul (non prima ore: 10:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Arthur Cazaux vs [6] Billy Harris
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Arthur Cazaux
6
6
Billy Harris [6]
1
1
Vincitore: Cazaux
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
A. Cazaux
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Cazaux
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
B. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Cazaux
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
B. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
A. Cazaux
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
ace
ace
4-0 → 5-0
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
B. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
2. [7] Illya Marchenko vs [Alt] Omar Jasika
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Illya Marchenko [7]
0
6
3
3
Omar Jasika•
15
2
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Jasika
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
O. Jasika
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
I. Marchenko
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Marchenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
O. Jasika
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
I. Marchenko
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
I. Marchenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Marchenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
O. Jasika
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
O. Jasika
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
I. Marchenko
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
3. Sergey Fomin / Denis Istomin vs Akira Santillan / Bu Yunchaokete (non prima ore: 07:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Billy Harris / Courtney John Lock vs Alternate /
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / Vishnu Vardhan OR [4] Charles Broom / Daniel Cukierman (non prima ore: 10:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Sho Shimabukuro vs [Q] Beibit Zhukayev
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Sho Shimabukuro
6
3
4
Beibit Zhukayev
2
6
6
Vincitore: Zhukayev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Shimabukuro
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
B. Zhukayev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Zhukayev
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-2 → 5-2
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Federico Gaio vs Nam Hoang Ly
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Federico Gaio
15
5
Nam Hoang Ly•
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
F. Gaio
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
N. Hoang Ly
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Tristan Schoolkate / Dane Sweeny vs Sho Shimabukuro / Seita Watanabe (non prima ore: 07:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Sergey Fomin / Denis Istomin OR Akira Santillan / Bu Yunchaokete vs Francis Casey Alcantara / Christopher Rungkat (non prima ore: 10:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Toulouse (Francia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Court central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Louis Wessels
vs [Alt] Benjamin Hassan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Gianluca Mager vs Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Jelle Sels / Louis Wessels vs Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Arthur Fils vs [Q] Ugo Blanchet (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Gregoire Jacq / Arthur Reymond vs Maxime Janvier / Malek Jaziri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Marco Trungelliti vs [Alt] Ivan Gakhov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Romain Arneodo / Luis David Martinez vs Theo Arribage / Titouan Droguet (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Zvonimir Babic / Piotr Matuszewski vs Lorenzo Giustino / Marco Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Mallorca (Spagna) – 2° Turno, cemento
PISTA 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [WC] Abedallah Shelbayh
vs [Q] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida vs [Alt] Mikhail Kukushkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Jerzy Janowicz vs [2] Ryan Peniston
Il match deve ancora iniziare
PISTA 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [Q] Alexandar Lazarov vs [3] Aleksandar Vukic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [7] Luca Nardi vs [Alt] Altug Celikbilek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes vs Alberto Barroso Campos / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
Il match deve ancora iniziare
PISTA 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [Alt] Leandro Riedi vs Dmitry Popko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Zizou Bergs vs Evan Furness
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Yuki Bhambri / Saketh Myneni vs Dmitry Popko / Kaichi Uchida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
PISTA 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Antoine Bellier vs Jay Clarke
Il match deve ancora iniziare
