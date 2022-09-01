Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Como, Maiorca, Nonthaburi 2 e Tolosa: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

01/09/2022 06:00 Nessun commento
Luca Nardi nella foto
ITA CHALLENGER Como (Italia) – 2° Turno , terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Miljan Zekic SRB vs [WC] Matteo Gigante ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [LL] Kenny De Schepper FRA vs [Q] Marius Copil ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [3] Francesco Passaro ITA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lukas Klein SVK / Igor Zelenay SVK vs Dustin Brown JAM / Julian Lenz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [SE] Lucas Gerch GER vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Gianmarco Ferrari ITA / Gabriele Piraino ITA vs Viktor Durasovic NOR / Otto Virtanen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT vs Nikola Milojevic SRB / Miljan Zekic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Andrea Arnaboldi ITA / Federico Arnaboldi ITA vs David Pichler AUT / Vitaliy Sachko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare






THA CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 2 (Thailandia) – 2° Turno, cemento

Court A – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Dane Sweeny AUS vs Evgeny Donskoy
ATP Nonthaburi 2
Dane Sweeny
6
6
Evgeny Donskoy
4
4
Vincitore: Sweeny
2. [5] Gabriel Decamps BRA vs [WC] Kasidit Samrej THA

ATP Nonthaburi 2
Gabriel Decamps [5]
0
6
0
Kasidit Samrej
0
4
0
3. Yunseong Chung KOR / Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs [WC] Natthasith Kunsuwan THA / Pol Wattanakul THA (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Benjamin Lock ZIM / Yuta Shimizu JPN vs [WC] Pruchya Isaro THA / Thantub Suksumrarn THA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Benjamin Lock ZIM / Yuta Shimizu JPN OR [WC] Pruchya Isaro THA / Thantub Suksumrarn THA vs Evgeny Donskoy / Alibek Kachmazov OR Toshihide Matsui JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN (non prima ore: 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court B – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Yosuke Watanuki JPN vs [SE] Valentin Vacherot MON

ATP Nonthaburi 2
Yosuke Watanuki [1]
6
3
Valentin Vacherot
7
6
Vincitore: Vacherot
2. [Q] Charles Broom GBR vs [Q] Ben Patael ISR

ATP Nonthaburi 2
Charles Broom
0
3
6
0
Ben Patael
15
6
3
0
3. Evgeny Donskoy / Alibek Kachmazov vs Toshihide Matsui JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND vs [4] Charles Broom GBR / Daniel Cukierman ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Tristan Schoolkate AUS / Dane Sweeny AUS OR Sho Shimabukuro JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN vs Yunseong Chung KOR / Beibit Zhukayev KAZ OR [WC] Natthasith Kunsuwan THA / Pol Wattanakul THA (non prima ore: 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Arthur Cazaux FRA vs [6] Billy Harris GBR

ATP Nonthaburi 2
Arthur Cazaux
6
6
Billy Harris [6]
1
1
Vincitore: Cazaux
2. [7] Illya Marchenko UKR vs [Alt] Omar Jasika AUS

ATP Nonthaburi 2
Illya Marchenko [7]
0
6
3
3
Omar Jasika
15
2
6
4
3. Sergey Fomin UZB / Denis Istomin UZB vs Akira Santillan AUS / Bu Yunchaokete CHN (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Billy Harris GBR / Courtney John Lock ZIM vs Alternate XXX / XXX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND OR [4] Charles Broom GBR / Daniel Cukierman ISR (non prima ore: 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs [Q] Beibit Zhukayev KAZ

ATP Nonthaburi 2
Sho Shimabukuro
6
3
4
Beibit Zhukayev
2
6
6
Vincitore: Zhukayev
2. Federico Gaio ITA vs Nam Hoang Ly VIE

ATP Nonthaburi 2
Federico Gaio
15
5
Nam Hoang Ly
40
3
3. [1] Tristan Schoolkate AUS / Dane Sweeny AUS vs Sho Shimabukuro JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Sergey Fomin UZB / Denis Istomin UZB OR Akira Santillan AUS / Bu Yunchaokete CHN vs Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Christopher Rungkat INA (non prima ore: 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






FRA CHALLENGER Toulouse (Francia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Court central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Louis Wessels GER vs [Alt] Benjamin Hassan LIB
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Gianluca Mager ITA vs Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jelle Sels NED / Louis Wessels GER vs Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Arthur Fils FRA vs [Q] Ugo Blanchet FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Gregoire Jacq FRA / Arthur Reymond FRA vs Maxime Janvier FRA / Malek Jaziri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 17 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Marco Trungelliti ARG vs [Alt] Ivan Gakhov

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Romain Arneodo MON / Luis David Martinez VEN vs Theo Arribage FRA / Titouan Droguet FRA (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Zvonimir Babic CRO / Piotr Matuszewski POL vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA / Marco Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare






ESP CHALLENGER Mallorca (Spagna) – 2° Turno, cemento

PISTA 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [WC] Abedallah Shelbayh JOR vs [Q] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA vs [Alt] Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Jerzy Janowicz POL vs [2] Ryan Peniston GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



PISTA 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [Q] Alexandar Lazarov BUL vs [3] Aleksandar Vukic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [7] Luca Nardi ITA vs [Alt] Altug Celikbilek TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP vs Alberto Barroso Campos ESP / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



PISTA 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [Alt] Leandro Riedi SUI vs Dmitry Popko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Zizou Bergs BEL vs Evan Furness FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Yuki Bhambri IND / Saketh Myneni IND vs Dmitry Popko KAZ / Kaichi Uchida JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



PISTA 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Antoine Bellier SUI vs Jay Clarke GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare