Challenger Forli 2, Antalya 3 e Sao Paulo: I risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel Day 1 (LIVE)

29/11/2021 09:14 2 commenti
ITA CHALLENGER Forli 2 (Italia) – Qualificazioni, cemento (al coperto)

1T Brancaccio ITA – Celikbilek TUR (0-0) ore 18:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare

TDQ Forejtek CZE – Miceli ITA (0-0) ore 10:00

CH CH Forli 2
Forejtek J.
6
6
Miceli M.
3
4
Vincitore: Forejtek J.
TUR CHALLENGER Antalya 3 (Turchia) – Qualificazioni, terra battuta

1TQ Ilhan TUR – Fonio ITA (0-0) ore 08:30
CH CH Antalya 3
Ilhan M.
6
3
6
Fonio G.
4
6
4
Vincitore: Ilhan M.
BRA CHALLENGER Sao Paulo (Brasile) – Qualificazioni, terra battuta

TDQ Darderi ITA – Cuevas URU (0-0) ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Mithra 29-11-2021 11:14

Brutta sconfitta x Fonio contro l’ex top100 Ilhan.
Il turco giocava in casa ma ormai è davvero molto tempo che non ottiene risultati degni del suo passato, tant’è che anche i bookmakers davano ampiamente favorito l’italiano.
Purtroppo Fonio è un altro di quei giocatori (come Forti e Potenza) che non riescono ad ingranare a livello Challenger.

 2
Henry (Guest) 29-11-2021 09:56

Vai Fonio !!! 😉

 1
