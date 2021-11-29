29 Nov 10:51 È deceduto il Prof. Parra, il “dottor Laser”
Challenger Forli 2, Antalya 3 e Sao Paulo: I risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel Day 1 (LIVE)
29/11/2021 09:14 2 commenti
CHALLENGER Forli 2 (Italia) – Qualificazioni, cemento (al coperto)
1T Brancaccio – Celikbilek (0-0) ore 18:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TDQ Forejtek – Miceli (0-0) ore 10:00
CH CH Forli 2
Forejtek J.
6
6
Miceli M.
3
4
Vincitore: Forejtek J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-4
Forejtek J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Miceli M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Forejtek J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
Miceli M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Forejtek J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
Miceli M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
Forejtek J.
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 3-1
Miceli M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Forejtek J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Miceli M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
Forejtek J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Miceli M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
Forejtek J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Miceli M.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Forejtek J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Miceli M.
0-15
0-30
0-40
2-1 → 3-1
Forejtek J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Miceli M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Forejtek J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Antalya 3 (Turchia) – Qualificazioni, terra battuta
1TQ Ilhan – Fonio (0-0) ore 08:30
CH CH Antalya 3
Ilhan M.
6
3
6
Fonio G.
4
6
4
Vincitore: Ilhan M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
6-4
Ilhan M.
30-30
5-4 → 6-4
Ilhan M.
30-30
4-4 → 5-4
Ilhan M.
30-30
4-3 → 4-4
Ilhan M.
30-30
3-3 → 4-3
Ilhan M.
30-30
3-2 → 3-3
Ilhan M.
30-30
2-2 → 3-2
Ilhan M.
30-30
1-2 → 2-2
Ilhan M.
30-30
0-2 → 1-2
Ilhan M.
30-30
0-1 → 0-2
Ilhan M.
30-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
Ilhan M.
30-30
3-5 → 3-6
Ilhan M.
30-30
3-4 → 3-5
Ilhan M.
30-30
3-3 → 3-4
Ilhan M.
30-30
2-3 → 3-3
Ilhan M.
30-30
2-2 → 2-3
Ilhan M.
30-30
1-2 → 2-2
Ilhan M.
30-30
1-1 → 1-2
Ilhan M.
30-30
0-1 → 1-1
Ilhan M.
30-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
Ilhan M.
30-30
5-4 → 6-4
Ilhan M.
30-30
5-3 → 5-4
Ilhan M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
4-3 → 5-3
Fonio G.
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-2 → 4-3
Ilhan M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Fonio G.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Ilhan M.
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 3-1
Fonio G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Ilhan M.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Fonio G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Sao Paulo (Brasile) – Qualificazioni, terra battuta
TDQ Darderi – Cuevas (0-0) ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Brutta sconfitta x Fonio contro l’ex top100 Ilhan.
Il turco giocava in casa ma ormai è davvero molto tempo che non ottiene risultati degni del suo passato, tant’è che anche i bookmakers davano ampiamente favorito l’italiano.
Purtroppo Fonio è un altro di quei giocatori (come Forti e Potenza) che non riescono ad ingranare a livello Challenger.
Vai Fonio !!! 😉