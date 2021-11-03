Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Roanne, Bratislava, Knoxville, Montevideo, Ortisei: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

Gian Marco Moroni nella foto

ROANNE FRA, France (IH) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BRATISLAVA SVK, Slovakia (IH) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ORTISEI ITA, Italy (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
KNOXVILLE USA ,TN. USA (IH) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
MONTEVIDEO URU , Uruguay (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Ortisei (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:02

Main Draw (cut off: 255 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 98. Seppi
  • 131. Otte
  • 133. Verdasco
  • 143. Cressy
  • 147. Kukushkin
  • 150. Halys
  • 151. Gomez
  • 152. Gaio
  • 153. Polmans
  • 155. Huesler
  • 159. Moraing
  • 194. Clarke
  • 201. Marcora
  • 203. Moroni
  • 204. Giannessi
  • 229. Haase
  • 237. Van Rijthoven
  • 240. Masur
  • 245. Gojo
  • 247. Tseng
  • 249. Kuhn
  • 251. Sachko
  • 255. Basic
Alternates

  • 1. Diez (261)
  • 2. Stricker (262)
  • 3. Ritschard (264)
  • 4. Gabashvili (267)
Ortisei Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:03

Main Draw (cut off: 330 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 279. Karlovskiy
  • 282. Draper
  • 293. Quiroz
  • 305. Lenz
  • 308. Peniston
  • 311. Miedler
  • 319. Haerteis
  • 326. Forti
  • 328. Erler
  • 330. Andreev
Alternates

  • 1. Vrbensky (352)
  • 2. Catarina (357)
  • 3. Arnaldi (359)
  • 4. Hemery (364)
Bratislava (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:02

Main Draw (cut off: 198 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 83. Travaglia
  • 89. Griekspoor
  • 103. Gombos
  • 106. Gaston
  • 111. Taberner
  • 112. Molcan
  • 117. Simon
  • 119. Majchrzak
  • 126. Broady
  • 132. Rodionov
  • 137. Dzumhur
  • 140. Machac
  • 141. Kolar
  • 146. O
  • 164. Marchenko
  • 165. Celikbilek
  • 166. Ilkel
  • 169. Zuk
  • 171. Lehecka
  • 176. Sousa
  • 191. Ramanathan
  • 197. Horansky
  • 198. Marterer
Alternates

  • 1. Ferreira Silv (205)
  • 2. Lacko (209)
Bratislava Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:04

Main Draw (cut off: 352 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 242. Kamke
  • 253. Ajdukovic
  • 271. Bachinger
  • 275. Rosol
  • 291. Kuznetsov
  • 294. Copil
  • 303. Kirkin
  • 315. Svrcina
  • 316. Forejtek
  • 339. Zverev
Alternates

  • 1. Durasovic (342)
  • 2. Vatutin (346)
  • 3. Piros (347)
  • 4. Vrbensky (352)
  • 5. Shevchenko (355)
Roanne (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:02

Main Draw (cut off: 226 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 63. Bonzi
  • 67. Mager
  • 74. Gasquet
  • 77. Vesely
  • 97. Herbert
  • 99. Laaksonen
  • 101. Ymer
  • 108. Berankis
  • 114. Novak
  • 120. Albot
  • 122. Zapata Miralles
  • 123. Rune
  • 154. Hoang
  • 158. Pouille
  • 188. Grenier
  • 196. Gulbis
  • 207. Muller
  • 208. Lestienne
  • 211. Giustino
  • 212. Coppejans
  • 218. Pellegrino
  • 219. Cobolli
  • 226. Fabbiano
Alternates

  • 1. Bourgue (228)
  • 2. Istomin (231)
Roanne Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:03

Main Draw (cut off: 327 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 260. Guinard
  • 273. Arnaboldi
  • 284. Blancaneaux
  • 299. Moriya
  • 302. Jacquet
  • 312. Sanchez Izquierdo
  • 320. Geerts
  • 323. Cazaux
  • 325. Bellucci
  • 327. Jianu
Alternates

  • 1. Martineau (329)
  • 2. Dougaz (332)
  • 3. Gautier (337)
  • 4. Vatutin (346)
Knoxville (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:03

Main Draw (cut off: 223 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 86. Pospisil
  • 91. Kudla
  • 96. Sandgren
  • 110. Altmaier
  • 121. Daniel
  • 134. Bolt
  • 148. Krueger
  • 157. Sock
  • 161. Jung
  • 163. Popko
  • 177. Fratangelo
  • 178. Kokkinakis
  • 179. Gunneswaran
  • 181. Uchiyama
  • 183. Rola
  • 184. Eubanks
  • 192. Vukic
  • 195. Wolf
  • 204. Ito
  • 213. Kubler
  • 216. Torpegaard
  • 221. Mmoh
  • 223. Schnur
Alternates

  • 1. Karlovic (230)
  • 2. Kwiatkowski (232)
Knoxville Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:04

Main Draw (cut off: 345 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 232. Kwiatkowski
  • 241. Soeda
  • 246. Watanuki
  • 248. Blanch
  • 252. Kozlov
  • 256. Wu
  • 264. Ritschard
  • 277. Harrison
  • 283. Polansky
  • 286. Mejia
Alternates

  • 1. Jaziri (297)
  • 2. Harris (300)
  • 3. Chappell (333)
  • 4. Aragone (345)
  • 5. Hardt (349)
Montevideo (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:03

Main Draw (cut off: 266 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 68. Coria
  • 76. Munar
  • 81. Bagnis
  • 92. Monteiro
  • 102. Cerundolo
  • 116. Cerundolo
  • 124. Baez
  • 126. Seyboth Wild
  • 128. Dellien
  • 129. Varillas
  • 138. Etcheverry
  • 145. Barrios Vera
  • 170. Londero
  • 174. Tabilo
  • 187. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 193. Olivo
  • 202. Jarry
  • 206. Tirante
  • 214. Ugo Carabelli
  • 234. Mena
  • 259. Kicker
  • 265. Collarini
  • 266. Cachin
Alternates

  • 1. Skatov (269)
  • 2. Andreozzi (270)
  • 3. Ficovich (276)
  • 4. Mejia (286)
Montevideo Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:02

Main Draw (cut off: 314 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 107. Galan
  • 270. Andreozzi
  • 276. Ficovich
  • 281. Cid Subervi
  • 287. Pucinelli De Almeida
  • 288. Luz
  • 304. Zekic
  • 306. Oliveira
  • 309. Krstin
  • 314. Lama
Alternates

  • 1. Sakamoto (322)
  • 2. Olivieri (324)
  • 3. Casanova (331)
  • 4. Diaz Acosta (338)
  • 5. Hardt (349)
  • 6. Rodriguez Tav (361)
  • 7. Alvarez (403)
  • 8. Alvarez Varon (404)
