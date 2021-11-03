Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Roanne, Bratislava, Knoxville, Montevideo, Ortisei: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
03/11/2021 16:05 Nessun commento
ROANNE , France (IH) /100 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
BRATISLAVA , Slovakia (IH) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ORTISEI , Italy (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
KNOXVILLE ,TN. USA (IH) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
MONTEVIDEO , Uruguay (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Ortisei (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:02
Main Draw (cut off: 255 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 98. Seppi
- 131. Otte
- 133. Verdasco
- 143. Cressy
- 147. Kukushkin
- 150. Halys
- 151. Gomez
- 152. Gaio
- 153. Polmans
- 155. Huesler
- 159. Moraing
- 194. Clarke
- 201. Marcora
- 203. Moroni
- 204. Giannessi
- 229. Haase
- 237. Van Rijthoven
- 240. Masur
- 245. Gojo
- 247. Tseng
- 249. Kuhn
- 251. Sachko
- 255. Basic
-
Alternates
- 1. Diez (261)
- 2. Stricker (262)
- 3. Ritschard (264)
- 4. Gabashvili (267)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Ortisei Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:03
Main Draw (cut off: 330 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 279. Karlovskiy
- 282. Draper
- 293. Quiroz
- 305. Lenz
- 308. Peniston
- 311. Miedler
- 319. Haerteis
- 326. Forti
- 328. Erler
- 330. Andreev
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Vrbensky (352)
- 2. Catarina (357)
- 3. Arnaldi (359)
- 4. Hemery (364)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bratislava (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:02
Main Draw (cut off: 198 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 83. Travaglia
- 89. Griekspoor
- 103. Gombos
- 106. Gaston
- 111. Taberner
- 112. Molcan
- 117. Simon
- 119. Majchrzak
- 126. Broady
- 132. Rodionov
- 137. Dzumhur
- 140. Machac
- 141. Kolar
- 146. O
- 164. Marchenko
- 165. Celikbilek
- 166. Ilkel
- 169. Zuk
- 171. Lehecka
- 176. Sousa
- 191. Ramanathan
- 197. Horansky
- 198. Marterer
-
Alternates
- 1. Ferreira Silv (205)
- 2. Lacko (209)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bratislava Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:04
Main Draw (cut off: 352 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 242. Kamke
- 253. Ajdukovic
- 271. Bachinger
- 275. Rosol
- 291. Kuznetsov
- 294. Copil
- 303. Kirkin
- 315. Svrcina
- 316. Forejtek
- 339. Zverev
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Durasovic (342)
- 2. Vatutin (346)
- 3. Piros (347)
- 4. Vrbensky (352)
- 5. Shevchenko (355)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Roanne (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:02
Main Draw (cut off: 226 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 63. Bonzi
- 67. Mager
- 74. Gasquet
- 77. Vesely
- 97. Herbert
- 99. Laaksonen
- 101. Ymer
- 108. Berankis
- 114. Novak
- 120. Albot
- 122. Zapata Miralles
- 123. Rune
- 154. Hoang
- 158. Pouille
- 188. Grenier
- 196. Gulbis
- 207. Muller
- 208. Lestienne
- 211. Giustino
- 212. Coppejans
- 218. Pellegrino
- 219. Cobolli
- 226. Fabbiano
-
Alternates
- 1. Bourgue (228)
- 2. Istomin (231)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Roanne Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:03
Main Draw (cut off: 327 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 260. Guinard
- 273. Arnaboldi
- 284. Blancaneaux
- 299. Moriya
- 302. Jacquet
- 312. Sanchez Izquierdo
- 320. Geerts
- 323. Cazaux
- 325. Bellucci
- 327. Jianu
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Martineau (329)
- 2. Dougaz (332)
- 3. Gautier (337)
- 4. Vatutin (346)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Knoxville (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:03
Main Draw (cut off: 223 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 86. Pospisil
- 91. Kudla
- 96. Sandgren
- 110. Altmaier
- 121. Daniel
- 134. Bolt
- 148. Krueger
- 157. Sock
- 161. Jung
- 163. Popko
- 177. Fratangelo
- 178. Kokkinakis
- 179. Gunneswaran
- 181. Uchiyama
- 183. Rola
- 184. Eubanks
- 192. Vukic
- 195. Wolf
- 204. Ito
- 213. Kubler
- 216. Torpegaard
- 221. Mmoh
- 223. Schnur
-
Alternates
- 1. Karlovic (230)
- 2. Kwiatkowski (232)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Knoxville Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:04
Main Draw (cut off: 345 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 232. Kwiatkowski
- 241. Soeda
- 246. Watanuki
- 248. Blanch
- 252. Kozlov
- 256. Wu
- 264. Ritschard
- 277. Harrison
- 283. Polansky
- 286. Mejia
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Jaziri (297)
- 2. Harris (300)
- 3. Chappell (333)
- 4. Aragone (345)
- 5. Hardt (349)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Montevideo (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:03
Main Draw (cut off: 266 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 68. Coria
- 76. Munar
- 81. Bagnis
- 92. Monteiro
- 102. Cerundolo
- 116. Cerundolo
- 124. Baez
- 126. Seyboth Wild
- 128. Dellien
- 129. Varillas
- 138. Etcheverry
- 145. Barrios Vera
- 170. Londero
- 174. Tabilo
- 187. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 193. Olivo
- 202. Jarry
- 206. Tirante
- 214. Ugo Carabelli
- 234. Mena
- 259. Kicker
- 265. Collarini
- 266. Cachin
-
Alternates
- 1. Skatov (269)
- 2. Andreozzi (270)
- 3. Ficovich (276)
- 4. Mejia (286)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Montevideo Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/11/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 03/11/2021 16:02
Main Draw (cut off: 314 - Data entry list: 03/11/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 107. Galan
- 270. Andreozzi
- 276. Ficovich
- 281. Cid Subervi
- 287. Pucinelli De Almeida
- 288. Luz
- 304. Zekic
- 306. Oliveira
- 309. Krstin
- 314. Lama
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Sakamoto (322)
- 2. Olivieri (324)
- 3. Casanova (331)
- 4. Diaz Acosta (338)
- 5. Hardt (349)
- 6. Rodriguez Tav (361)
- 7. Alvarez (403)
- 8. Alvarez Varon (404)
-
