Challenger Belgrado, Split e Orlando: La situazione aggiornata Md e Quali. Cancellato il torneo di Santa Cruz
08/04/2021 10:06 1 commento
E’ stato cancellato questa notte il torneo di Santa Cruz. Ora i giocatori di quel torneo entreranno nelle altre entry list al posto degli alternates.
Settimana 12-18 Aprile 2021
BELGRADE , Serbia (CL) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ORLANDO , FL. USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SPLIT 2 ,Croatia (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SANTA CRUZ CANCELLED
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Belgrade (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:00
Main Draw (cut off: 143 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 66. Nishioka
- 83. Ruusuvuori
- 87. Korda
- 96. Carballes Baena
- 106. Bagnis
- 109. Sugita
- 111. Sousa
- 112. Kohlschreiber
- 113. Galan
- 115. Cerundolo
- 118. Daniel
- 124. Bonzi
- 126. Dzumhur
- 127. Rinderknech
- 128. Donskoy
- 129. Kovalik
- 131. Hoang
- 136. Taberner
- 138. Machac
- 140. Griekspoor
- 141. Rodionov
- 142. Gaio
- 143. Nakashima
-
Alternates
- 1. Dellien (121)
- 2. Zapata Mirall (146)
- 3. Milojevic (148)
- 4. Van de Zandsc (151)
- 5. Ofner (152)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Belgrade Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 11/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:05
Main Draw (cut off: 220 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 152. Ofner
- 158. Broady
- 166. Rola
- 169. Giannessi
- 180. Popko
- 194. Troicki
- 196. Vilella Martinez
- 213. Masur
- 219. Janvier
- 220. Copil
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Martin (107)
- 2. Bachinger (237)
- 3. Benchetrit (240)
- 4. Trungelliti (247)
- 5. Viola (249)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Orlando (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 09:58
Main Draw (cut off: 260 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 63. Querrey
- 82. Johnson
- 110. Uchiyama
- 120. McDonald
- 123. Kudla
- 125. Seyboth Wild
- 135. Gunneswaran
- 147. Soeda
- 149. Jung
- 157. Lorenzi
- 167. Tabilo
- 168. Gomez
- 181. Mmoh
- 191. Torpegaard
- 204. Krueger
- 221. Schnur
- 223. Ebden
- 224. Kwiatkowski
- 226. Polansky
- 231. Brooksby
- 233. Fratangelo
- 235. Eubanks
- 242. Cid Subervi
- 251. Blanch
- 253. Mena
- 259. Sock
- 260. Watanuki
Alternates
- 1. Menezes (201)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Orlando Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 11/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:05
Main Draw (cut off: 312 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 266. Moriya
- 271. Quiroz
- 273. Celikbilek
- 275. Rubin
- 296. Oliveira
- 303. Bellucci
- 304. Sekiguchi
- 307. Ritschard
- 308. Ward
- 312. King
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Menezes (201)
- 2. Olivo (230)
- 3. Barrios Vera (236)
- 4. Sakamoto (298)
- 5. De Jong (313)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Split (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:01
Main Draw (cut off: 202 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 101. Balazs
- 117. Barrere
- 122. O
- 133. Stebe
- 137. Polmans
- 144. Altmaier
- 159. Safwat
- 162. Gaston
- 163. Brown
- 164. Giustino
- 170. Coppejans
- 175. Horansky
- 177. Diez
- 183. Rosol
- 184. Haase
- 185. Couacaud
- 186. Maden
- 187. Bolt
- 187. Kokkinakis
- 188. Domingues
- 189. Gulbis
- 197. Muller
- 202. Istomin
-
Alternates
- 1. Vukic (207)
- 2. Ymer (208)
- 3. Tomic (209)
- 4. Bourgue (210)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Split Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 11/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:06
Main Draw (cut off: 246 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 203. Clarke
- 208. Ymer
- 210. Bourgue
- 211. Marterer
- 212. Ilkel
- 214. Halys
- 215. Collarini
- 218. Zuk
- 241. Moroni
- 246. Kolar
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Wu (248)
- 2. Viola (249)
- 3. Lamasine (257)
- 4. Gabashvili (258)
- 5. Grenier (262)
- 6. Vatutin (263)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Santa Cruz (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/04/2021 09:54
Main Draw (cut off: 360 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 121. Dellien
- 125. Seyboth Wild
- 155. Varillas
- 167. Tabilo
- 176. Cerundolo
- 199. Andreozzi
- 201. Menezes
- 216. Baez
- 227. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 228. Etcheverry
- 230. Olivo
- 236. Barrios Vera
- 270. Menendez-Maceiras
- 286. Tseng
- 298. Sakamoto
- 299. Ortega-Olmedo
- 324. Luz
- 325. Uchida
- 328. Bourchier
- 331. Lindell
- 337. Ugo Carabelli
- 341. Velotti
- 350. Alvarez
- 355. Chappell
- 360. Gomez-Herrera
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Santa Cruz Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 11/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/04/2021 09:51
Main Draw (cut off: 397 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 107. Martin
- 361. Cachin
- 374. Hamou
- 377. Okala
- 378. Casanova
- 379. Dougaz
- 386. Andreev
- 387. Chung
- 392. Tirante
- 397. Hidalgo
-
-
1 commento
A Santa Cruz mancava Daniel per fare l’Ensemble…