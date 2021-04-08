Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Belgrado, Split e Orlando: La situazione aggiornata Md e Quali. Cancellato il torneo di Santa Cruz

08/04/2021 10:06 1 commento
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05
Federico Gaio ITA, 1992.03.05

E’ stato cancellato questa notte il torneo di Santa Cruz. Ora i giocatori di quel torneo entreranno nelle altre entry list al posto degli alternates.

Settimana 12-18 Aprile 2021
BELGRADE SRB, Serbia (CL) /125 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ORLANDO USA, FL. USA (H) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SPLIT 2 HRV ,Croatia (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SANTA CRUZ CANCELLED CHL

Belgrade (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:00

Main Draw (cut off: 143 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 66. Nishioka
  • 83. Ruusuvuori
  • 87. Korda
  • 96. Carballes Baena
  • 106. Bagnis
  • 109. Sugita
  • 111. Sousa
  • 112. Kohlschreiber
  • 113. Galan
  • 115. Cerundolo
  • 118. Daniel
  • 124. Bonzi
  • 126. Dzumhur
  • 127. Rinderknech
  • 128. Donskoy
  • 129. Kovalik
  • 131. Hoang
  • 136. Taberner
  • 138. Machac
  • 140. Griekspoor
  • 141. Rodionov
  • 142. Gaio
  • 143. Nakashima
Alternates

  • 1. Dellien (121)
  • 2. Zapata Mirall (146)
  • 3. Milojevic (148)
  • 4. Van de Zandsc (151)
  • 5. Ofner (152)
Belgrade Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 11/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:05

Main Draw (cut off: 220 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 152. Ofner
  • 158. Broady
  • 166. Rola
  • 169. Giannessi
  • 180. Popko
  • 194. Troicki
  • 196. Vilella Martinez
  • 213. Masur
  • 219. Janvier
  • 220. Copil
Alternates

  • 1. Martin (107)
  • 2. Bachinger (237)
  • 3. Benchetrit (240)
  • 4. Trungelliti (247)
  • 5. Viola (249)
Orlando (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 09:58

Main Draw (cut off: 260 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 63. Querrey
  • 82. Johnson
  • 110. Uchiyama
  • 120. McDonald
  • 123. Kudla
  • 125. Seyboth Wild
  • 135. Gunneswaran
  • 147. Soeda
  • 149. Jung
  • 157. Lorenzi
  • 167. Tabilo
  • 168. Gomez
  • 181. Mmoh
  • 191. Torpegaard
  • 204. Krueger
  • 221. Schnur
  • 223. Ebden
  • 224. Kwiatkowski
  • 226. Polansky
  • 231. Brooksby
  • 233. Fratangelo
  • 235. Eubanks
  • 242. Cid Subervi
  • 251. Blanch
  • 253. Mena
  • 259. Sock
  • 260. Watanuki

Alternates

  • 1. Menezes (201)
Orlando Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 11/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:05

Main Draw (cut off: 312 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 266. Moriya
  • 271. Quiroz
  • 273. Celikbilek
  • 275. Rubin
  • 296. Oliveira
  • 303. Bellucci
  • 304. Sekiguchi
  • 307. Ritschard
  • 308. Ward
  • 312. King
Alternates

  • 1. Menezes (201)
  • 2. Olivo (230)
  • 3. Barrios Vera (236)
  • 4. Sakamoto (298)
  • 5. De Jong (313)
Split (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:01

Main Draw (cut off: 202 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 101. Balazs
  • 117. Barrere
  • 122. O
  • 133. Stebe
  • 137. Polmans
  • 144. Altmaier
  • 159. Safwat
  • 162. Gaston
  • 163. Brown
  • 164. Giustino
  • 170. Coppejans
  • 175. Horansky
  • 177. Diez
  • 183. Rosol
  • 184. Haase
  • 185. Couacaud
  • 186. Maden
  • 187. Bolt
  • 187. Kokkinakis
  • 188. Domingues
  • 189. Gulbis
  • 197. Muller
  • 202. Istomin
Alternates

  • 1. Vukic (207)
  • 2. Ymer (208)
  • 3. Tomic (209)
  • 4. Bourgue (210)
Split Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 11/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 08/04/2021 10:06

Main Draw (cut off: 246 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 203. Clarke
  • 208. Ymer
  • 210. Bourgue
  • 211. Marterer
  • 212. Ilkel
  • 214. Halys
  • 215. Collarini
  • 218. Zuk
  • 241. Moroni
  • 246. Kolar
Alternates

  • 1. Wu (248)
  • 2. Viola (249)
  • 3. Lamasine (257)
  • 4. Gabashvili (258)
  • 5. Grenier (262)
  • 6. Vatutin (263)


Santa Cruz (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/04/2021 09:54

Main Draw (cut off: 360 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 121. Dellien
  • 125. Seyboth Wild
  • 155. Varillas
  • 167. Tabilo
  • 176. Cerundolo
  • 199. Andreozzi
  • 201. Menezes
  • 216. Baez
  • 227. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 228. Etcheverry
  • 230. Olivo
  • 236. Barrios Vera
  • 270. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 286. Tseng
  • 298. Sakamoto
  • 299. Ortega-Olmedo
  • 324. Luz
  • 325. Uchida
  • 328. Bourchier
  • 331. Lindell
  • 337. Ugo Carabelli
  • 341. Velotti
  • 350. Alvarez
  • 355. Chappell
  • 360. Gomez-Herrera
Alternates


    Santa Cruz Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 11/04/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 07/04/2021 09:51

    Main Draw (cut off: 397 - Data entry list: 08/04/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 107. Martin
    • 361. Cachin
    • 374. Hamou
    • 377. Okala
    • 378. Casanova
    • 379. Dougaz
    • 386. Andreev
    • 387. Chung
    • 392. Tirante
    • 397. Hidalgo
    Alternates

