Ranking WTA LIVE: Martina Trevisan per la prima volta in carriera entra in top 100

04/10/2020 13:16 3 commenti
Martina Trevisan ITA, 03.11.1993
Martina Trevisan ITA, 03.11.1993
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 04-10-20 15:03

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Ashleigh Barty
AUS, 24.04.1996
8717
8717
-
-
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Simona Halep
ROU, 27.09.1991
7255
7255
-
-
3
3, 0
Best: 1
Naomi Osaka
JPN, 16.10.1997
5780
5780
-
-
4
4, 0
Best: 1
Karolina Pliskova
CZE, 21.03.1992
5205
5205
-
-
5
5, 0
Best: 3
Elina Svitolina
UKR, 12.09.1994
5070
4960
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-130 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
6
6, 0
Best: 4
Sofia Kenin
USA, 14.11.1998
4700
4700
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-240 (R16)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
7
7, 0
Best: 4
Bianca Andreescu
CAN, 16.06.2000
4555
4555
-
-
8
8, 0
Best: 4
Kiki Bertens
NED, 10.12.1991
4505
4335
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
9
9, 0
Best: 1
Serena Williams
USA, 26.09.1981
4080
4080
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
10
10, 0
Best: 4
Belinda Bencic
SUI, 10.03.1997
4010
4010
-
-
11
11, 0
Best: 2
Petra Kvitova
CZE, 08.03.1990
3976
3736
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-
12
12, 0
Best: 9
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR, 05.05.1998
3675
3615
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
13
13, 0
Best: 4
Johanna Konta
GBR, 17.05.1991
3152
3152
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
14
14, 0
Best: 1
Victoria Azarenka
BLR, 31.07.1989
3122
3122
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
15
15, 0
Best: 1
Garbiñe Muguruza
ESP, 08.10.1993
3016
3016
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
16
16, 0
Best: 7
Madison Keys
USA, 17.02.1995
2962
2962
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
17
17, 0
Best: 14
Petra Martic
CRO, 19.01.1991
2850
2850
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
18
18, 0
Best: 17
Elena Rybakina
KAZ, 17.06.1999
2696
2666
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-40 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
19
19, 0
Best: 14
Marketa Vondrousova
CZE, 28.06.1999
2538
2538
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
20
20, 0
Best: 12
Elise Mertens
BEL, 17.11.1995
2490
2490
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-130 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
21
21, 0
Best: 14
Anett Kontaveit
EST, 24.12.1995
2330
2330
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
22
24, +2
Best: 20
Maria Sakkari
GRE, 25.07.1995
2300
2240
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
23
22, -1
Best: 1
Angelique Kerber
GER, 18.01.1988
2271
2271
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
24
23, -1
Best: 18
Alison Riske
USA, 03.07.1990
2256
2256
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
25
25, 0
Best: 25
Jennifer Brady
USA, 12.04.1995
2165
2165
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
26
27, +1
Best: 27
Yulia Putintseva
KAZ, 07.01.1995
2015
1955
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
27
26, -1
Best: 21
Karolina Muchova
CZE, 21.08.1996
1982
1982
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
28
28, 0
Best: 21
Dayana Yastremska
UKR, 15.05.2000
1925
1925
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
29
29, 0
Best: 21
Amanda Anisimova
USA, 31.08.2001
1905
1905
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
30
30, 0
Best: 19
Donna Vekic
CRO, 28.06.1996
1880
1880
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
31
35, +4
Best: 31
Ons Jabeur
TUN, 28.08.1994
1803
1573
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
32
31, -1
Best: 25
Ekaterina Alexandrova
RUS, 15.11.1994
1775
1775
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-130 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
33
32, -1
Best: 12
Qiang Wang
CHN, 14.01.1992
1706
1706
-
-
34
39, +5
Best: 23
Shuai Zhang
CHN, 21.01.1989
1693
1523
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
35
33, -2
Best: 2
Svetlana Kuznetsova
RUS, 27.06.1985
1631
1631
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
36
37, +1
Best: 16
Barbora Strycova
CZE, 28.03.1986
1630
1570
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
37
38, +1
Best: 13
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
RUS, 03.07.1991
1630
1570
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
38
34, -4
Best: 3
Sloane Stephens
USA, 20.03.1993
1573
1573
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
39
36, -3
Best: 33
Magda Linette
POL, 12.02.1992
1573
1573
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
40
40, 0
Best: 34
Saisai Zheng
CHN, 05.02.1994
1510
1510
-
-
BEST RANKING
41
49, +8
Best: 44
Fiona Ferro
FRA, 12.03.1997
1497
1267
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
42
45, +3
Best: 4
Caroline Garcia
FRA, 16.10.1993
1495
1325
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
43
43, 0
Best: 5
Jelena Ostapenko
LAT, 08.06.1997
1485
1365
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
44
41, -3
Best: 9
Julia Goerges
GER, 02.11.1988
1483
1423
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
45
54, +9
Best: 48
Iga Swiatek
POL, 31.05.2001
1390
1200
+430 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-240 (R16)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
46
42, -4
Best: 38
Veronika Kudermetova
RUS, 24.04.1997
1388
1388
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
47
44, -3
Best: 10
Kristina Mladenovic
FRA, 14.05.1993
1335
1335
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
48
46, -2
Best: 46
Marie Bouzkova
CZE, 21.07.1998
1314
1314
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
49
47, -2
Best: 35
Polona Hercog
SLO, 20.01.1991
1310
1310
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
50
52, +2
Best: 11
Alizé Cornet
FRA, 22.01.1990
1290
1230
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
51
48, -3
Best: 11
Anastasija Sevastova
LAT, 13.04.1990
1288
1288
-
-
52
57, +5
Best: 23
Danielle Collins
USA, 13.12.1993
1285
1115
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
53
51, -2
Best: 49
Cori Gauff
USA, 13.03.2004
1284
1234
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (QR64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
54
50, -4
Best: 43
Rebecca Peterson
SWE, 06.08.1995
1255
1255
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
55
59, +4
Best: 58
Patricia Maria Tig
ROU, 27.07.1994
1229
1105
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (F)
Cancun 10 (28-05-2019)
56
53, -3
Best: 52
Jil Teichmann
SUI, 15.07.1997
1206
1206
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
57
66, +9
Best: 27
Laura Siegemund
GER, 04.03.1988
1141
971
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
58
55, -3
Best: 48
Shelby Rogers
USA, 13.10.1992
1133
1133
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
59
56, -3
Best: 38
Heather Watson
GBR, 19.05.1992
1130
1130
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
60
58, -2
Best: 54
Anna Blinkova
RUS, 10.09.1998
1114
1114
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
61
62, +1
Best: 59
Bernarda Pera
USA, 03.12.1994
1105
1075
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-40 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
62
60, -2
Best: 55
Jessica Pegula
USA, 24.02.1994
1103
1103
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
63
65, +2
Best: 37
Alison Van Uytvanck
BEL, 26.03.1994
1095
1035
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
64
61, -3
Best: 31
Katerina Siniakova
CZE, 10.05.1996
1075
1075
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
65
63, -2
Best: 23
Su-Wei Hsieh
TPE, 04.01.1986
1035
1035
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
66
64, -2
Best: 39
Ajla Tomljanovic
AUS, 07.05.1993
1035
1035
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
67
69, +2
Best: 35
Kristyna Pliskova
CZE, 21.03.1992
1020
960
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
68
87, +19
Best: 86
Paula Badosa
ESP, 15.11.1997
1018
798
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-20 (QR32)
New York (21-08-2020)
69
67, -2
Best: 61
Arantxa Rus
NED, 13.12.1990
981
971
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
70
72, +2
Best: 56
Nao Hibino
JPN, 28.11.1994
973
933
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-30 (QR32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
71
68, -3
Best: 26
Lauren Davis
USA, 09.10.1993
967
967
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
72
70, -2
Best: 64
Sara Sorribes Tormo
ESP, 08.10.1996
945
945
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
73
75, +2
Best: 26
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30.12.1991
940
930
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
74
71, -3
Best: 10
Daria Kasatkina
RUS, 07.05.1997
935
935
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
75
73, -2
Best: 22
Irina-Camelia Begu
ROU, 26.08.1990
932
932
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
76
74, -2
Best: 46
Danka Kovinic
MNE, 18.11.1994
932
932
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
77
76, -1
Best: 1
Venus Williams
USA, 17.06.1980
929
929
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
78
77, -1
Best: 31
Zarina Diyas
KAZ, 18.10.1993
928
928
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
79
82, +3
Best: 24
Christina Mchale
USA, 11.05.1992
909
857
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-18 (R32)
Hobart (13-01-2020)
80
78, -2
Best: 35
Madison Brengle
USA, 03.04.1990
906
906
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
81
79, -2
Best: 6
Carla Suárez Navarro
ESP, 03.09.1988
881
881
-
-
BEST RANKING
82
159, +77
Best: 144
Martina Trevisan
ITA, 03.11.1993
879
429
+470 (Quarti di finale + Q.)
Roland Garros
-20 (QR64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
83
80, -3
Best: 13
Kirsten Flipkens
BEL, 10.01.1986
878
878
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
84
114, +30
Best: 112
Barbora Krejcikova
CZE, 18.12.1995
871
626
+5 (R16), +240 (Ottavi)
W25 Prerov (Eliminato), Roland Garros
-
85
81, -4
Best: 30
Misaki Doi
JPN, 29.04.1991
863
863
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
86
83, -3
Best: 56
Tamara Zidansek
SLO, 26.12.1997
840
840
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
87
84, -3
Best: 21
Sorana Cirstea
ROU, 07.04.1990
839
839
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
88
100, +12
Best: 98
Leylah Fernandez
CAN, 06.09.2002
838
714
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Bonita Springs (07-05-2019)
89
85, -4
Best: 61
Taylor Townsend
USA, 16.04.1996
836
836
-
-
90
86, -4
Best: 69
Lin Zhu
CHN, 28.01.1994
830
830
-
-
BEST RANKING
91
131, +40
Best: 130
Nadia Podoroska
ARG, 10.02.1997
816
545
+280 (Ottavi + Q.)
Roland Garros
-9 (Q)
Seville (15-10-2019)
92
93, +1
Best: 59
Ana Bogdan
ROU, 25.11.1992
805
755
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (QR64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
93
96, +3
Best: 30
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
BLR, 22.03.1994
798
738
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
94
88, -6
Best: 47
Yafan Wang
CHN, 30.04.1994
795
795
-
-
95
94, -1
Best: 93
Jasmine Paolini
ITA, 04.01.1996
785
755
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-40 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
96
89, -7
Best: 89
Varvara Gracheva
RUS, 02.08.2000
778
778
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (QR16)
Palermo (03-08-2020)
97
90, -7
Best: 43
Viktoria Kuzmova
SVK, 11.05.1998
775
775
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
98
91, -7
Best: 81
Nina Stojanovic
SRB, 30.07.1996
761
761
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
99
92, -7
Best: 64
Anastasia Potapova
RUS, 30.03.2001
759
759
-
-
100
95, -5
Best: 9
Andrea Petkovic
GER, 09.09.1987
750
750
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
3 commenti

Ponzio Pilato (Guest) 04-10-2020 15:25

TREVISAN IS THE NEW CECCHINATO!!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 04-10-2020 13:52

Oggi i Giorgi avranno stappato un’altra bottiglia di champagne francese

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tifoso degli italiani (Guest) 04-10-2020 13:44

Aveva 429 punti, in questo torneo ne ha conquistati 470…

Grandissima Marti, auguri per il tuo ingresso nelle 100… Ti auguro di rimanerci il piu a lungo possibile!

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: cris0370