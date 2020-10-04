Ranking WTA LIVE: Martina Trevisan per la prima volta in carriera entra in top 100

Martina Trevisan ITA, 03.11.1993
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 04-10-20 15:03
Ashleigh Barty
AUS, 24.04.1996
Simona Halep
ROU, 27.09.1991
Naomi Osaka
JPN, 16.10.1997
Karolina Pliskova
CZE, 21.03.1992
Elina Svitolina
UKR, 12.09.1994
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-130 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Sofia Kenin
USA, 14.11.1998
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-240 (R16)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Bianca Andreescu
CAN, 16.06.2000
Kiki Bertens
NED, 10.12.1991
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Serena Williams
USA, 26.09.1981
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Belinda Bencic
SUI, 10.03.1997
Petra Kvitova
CZE, 08.03.1990
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR, 05.05.1998
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Johanna Konta
GBR, 17.05.1991
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Victoria Azarenka
BLR, 31.07.1989
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Garbiñe Muguruza
ESP, 08.10.1993
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Madison Keys
USA, 17.02.1995
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Petra Martic
CRO, 19.01.1991
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Elena Rybakina
KAZ, 17.06.1999
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-40 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Marketa Vondrousova
CZE, 28.06.1999
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Elise Mertens
BEL, 17.11.1995
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-130 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Anett Kontaveit
EST, 24.12.1995
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Maria Sakkari
GRE, 25.07.1995
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Angelique Kerber
GER, 18.01.1988
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Alison Riske
USA, 03.07.1990
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Jennifer Brady
USA, 12.04.1995
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
26
27, +1
Best: 27
Yulia Putintseva
KAZ, 07.01.1995
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Karolina Muchova
CZE, 21.08.1996
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Dayana Yastremska
UKR, 15.05.2000
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Amanda Anisimova
USA, 31.08.2001
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Donna Vekic
CRO, 28.06.1996
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Ons Jabeur
TUN, 28.08.1994
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Ekaterina Alexandrova
RUS, 15.11.1994
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-130 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Qiang Wang
CHN, 14.01.1992
Shuai Zhang
CHN, 21.01.1989
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Svetlana Kuznetsova
RUS, 27.06.1985
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Barbora Strycova
CZE, 28.03.1986
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
RUS, 03.07.1991
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Sloane Stephens
USA, 20.03.1993
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Magda Linette
POL, 12.02.1992
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Saisai Zheng
CHN, 05.02.1994
BEST RANKING
41
49, +8
Best: 44
Fiona Ferro
FRA, 12.03.1997
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Caroline Garcia
FRA, 16.10.1993
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Jelena Ostapenko
LAT, 08.06.1997
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Julia Goerges
GER, 02.11.1988
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
45
54, +9
Best: 48
Iga Swiatek
POL, 31.05.2001
+430 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-240 (R16)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Veronika Kudermetova
RUS, 24.04.1997
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Kristina Mladenovic
FRA, 14.05.1993
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Marie Bouzkova
CZE, 21.07.1998
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Polona Hercog
SLO, 20.01.1991
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Alizé Cornet
FRA, 22.01.1990
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Anastasija Sevastova
LAT, 13.04.1990
Danielle Collins
USA, 13.12.1993
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Cori Gauff
USA, 13.03.2004
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (QR64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Rebecca Peterson
SWE, 06.08.1995
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
55
59, +4
Best: 58
Patricia Maria Tig
ROU, 27.07.1994
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (F)
Cancun 10 (28-05-2019)
Jil Teichmann
SUI, 15.07.1997
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Laura Siegemund
GER, 04.03.1988
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Shelby Rogers
USA, 13.10.1992
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Heather Watson
GBR, 19.05.1992
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Anna Blinkova
RUS, 10.09.1998
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Bernarda Pera
USA, 03.12.1994
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-40 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Jessica Pegula
USA, 24.02.1994
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Alison Van Uytvanck
BEL, 26.03.1994
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Katerina Siniakova
CZE, 10.05.1996
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Su-Wei Hsieh
TPE, 04.01.1986
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Ajla Tomljanovic
AUS, 07.05.1993
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Kristyna Pliskova
CZE, 21.03.1992
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
68
87, +19
Best: 86
Paula Badosa
ESP, 15.11.1997
+240 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-20 (QR32)
New York (21-08-2020)
Arantxa Rus
NED, 13.12.1990
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Nao Hibino
JPN, 28.11.1994
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-30 (QR32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Lauren Davis
USA, 09.10.1993
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Sara Sorribes Tormo
ESP, 08.10.1996
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30.12.1991
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Daria Kasatkina
RUS, 07.05.1997
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Irina-Camelia Begu
ROU, 26.08.1990
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Danka Kovinic
MNE, 18.11.1994
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Venus Williams
USA, 17.06.1980
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Zarina Diyas
KAZ, 18.10.1993
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Christina Mchale
USA, 11.05.1992
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-18 (R32)
Hobart (13-01-2020)
Madison Brengle
USA, 03.04.1990
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Carla Suárez Navarro
ESP, 03.09.1988
BEST RANKING
82
159, +77
Best: 144
Martina Trevisan
ITA, 03.11.1993
+470 (Quarti di finale + Q.)
Roland Garros
-20 (QR64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Kirsten Flipkens
BEL, 10.01.1986
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
84
114, +30
Best: 112
Barbora Krejcikova
CZE, 18.12.1995
+5 (R16), +240 (Ottavi)
W25 Prerov (Eliminato), Roland Garros
Misaki Doi
JPN, 29.04.1991
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Tamara Zidansek
SLO, 26.12.1997
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Sorana Cirstea
ROU, 07.04.1990
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
88
100, +12
Best: 98
Leylah Fernandez
CAN, 06.09.2002
+130 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Bonita Springs (07-05-2019)
Taylor Townsend
USA, 16.04.1996
BEST RANKING
91
131, +40
Best: 130
Nadia Podoroska
ARG, 10.02.1997
+280 (Ottavi + Q.)
Roland Garros
-9 (Q)
Seville (15-10-2019)
Ana Bogdan
ROU, 25.11.1992
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (QR64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
BLR, 22.03.1994
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Yafan Wang
CHN, 30.04.1994
Jasmine Paolini
ITA, 04.01.1996
+70 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-40 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Varvara Gracheva
RUS, 02.08.2000
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (QR16)
Palermo (03-08-2020)
Viktoria Kuzmova
SVK, 11.05.1998
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Nina Stojanovic
SRB, 30.07.1996
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Anastasia Potapova
RUS, 30.03.2001
Andrea Petkovic
GER, 09.09.1987
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
3 commenti
TREVISAN IS THE NEW CECCHINATO!!
Oggi i Giorgi avranno stappato un’altra bottiglia di champagne francese
Aveva 429 punti, in questo torneo ne ha conquistati 470…
Grandissima Marti, auguri per il tuo ingresso nelle 100… Ti auguro di rimanerci il piu a lungo possibile!