US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | 501.656.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Kitzbuhel: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)
12/09/2020 09:38 4 commenti
ATP Kitzbuhel 250 | Terra | e542.695 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Yannick Hanfmann vs [Q] Laslo Djere
ATP Kitzbuhel
Yannick Hanfmann•
40
4
6
5
Laslo Djere
30
6
3
4
Match Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4
L. Djere
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
L. Djere
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Djere
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-3
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hanfmann
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
L. Djere
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
3-5 → 4-5
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
2-4 → 3-4
L. Djere
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Miomir Kecmanovic (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs [3] Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: ATP Kitzbuhel, ATP Kitzbuhel 2020
4 commenti
Se non erro huesler era ÀLT…
Son tempi strani
Son tempi strani
3 qualificati su 4 semifinalisti in un ATP250. Era successo altr volte?