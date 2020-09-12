Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Kitzbuhel: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

12/09/2020 09:38 4 commenti
Laslo Djere nella foto
AUT ATP Kitzbuhel 250 | Terra | e542.695 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Yannick Hanfmann GER vs [Q] Laslo Djere SRB

ATP Kitzbuhel
Yannick Hanfmann
40
4
6
5
Laslo Djere
30
6
3
4
Match Point
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Miomir Kecmanovic SRB (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Marcel Granollers ESP / Horacio Zeballos ARG vs [3] Oliver Marach AUT / Jurgen Melzer AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG:

4 commenti

Egbedi (Guest) 12-09-2020 13:54

Se non erro huesler era ÀLT…

Franco66 (Guest) 12-09-2020 13:07

Scritto da chik67
3 qualificati su 4 semifinalisti in un ATP250. Era successo altr volte?

Son tempi strani

Franco66 (Guest) 12-09-2020 13:07

Son tempi strani

chik67 12-09-2020 11:11

3 qualificati su 4 semifinalisti in un ATP250. Era successo altr volte?

