Us Open: Il programma di Sabato 12 Settembre

12/09/2020 00:09 1 commento
Naomi Osaka nella foto
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
A. Hewett GBR / G. Reid GBR vs S. Houdet FRA / N. Peifer FRA

Ore 22
N. Osaka JPN vs V. Azarenka BLR

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
S. Schroder NED vs A. Lapthorne GBR
D. De Groot NED vs Y. Kamiji JPN
D. Alcott AUS / A. Lapthorne GBR vs S. Schroder NED / D. Wagner USA

Court 11 – Ore: 18:00
D. Alcott AUS vs D. Wagner USA

pastaldente 12-09-2020 00:20

Oh finalmente si potrà vedere un match a orari decenti 😆

