US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | 501.656.000
Us Open: Il programma di Sabato 12 Settembre
12/09/2020 00:09 1 commento
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
A. Hewett / G. Reid vs S. Houdet / N. Peifer
Ore 22
N. Osaka vs V. Azarenka
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
S. Schroder vs A. Lapthorne
D. De Groot vs Y. Kamiji
D. Alcott / A. Lapthorne vs S. Schroder / D. Wagner
Court 11 – Ore: 18:00
D. Alcott vs D. Wagner
