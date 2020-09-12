Us Open: Il programma di Sabato 12 Settembre

US Open 2020

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00

A. Hewett / G. Reid vs S. Houdet / N. Peifer

Ore 22

N. Osaka vs V. Azarenka

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00

S. Schroder vs A. Lapthorne

D. De Groot vs Y. Kamiji

D. Alcott / A. Lapthorne vs S. Schroder / D. Wagner

Court 11 – Ore: 18:00

D. Alcott vs D. Wagner