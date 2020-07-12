Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 Copertina, Generica

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: I risultati delle Semifinali e Finale. In campo Matteo Berrettini

12/07/2020 12:26 2 commenti
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Copyright : Ultimate Tennis Showdown - https://watch.utslive.tv
Questi i risultati delle semifinali e finale del torneo di esibizione Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 che inizierà alle ore 17.

FRA ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: UTS Championship, cemento – Semifinali
17:00 Berrettini M. ITA – Gasquet R. FRA

Ultimate Tennis Showdown
Berrettini
0
Gasquet
0
18:30 Tsitsipas S. GRE – Goffin D. BEL

Ultimate Tennis Showdown
Tsitsipas
0
Goffin
0
FRA ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: UTS Championship, cemento – Finale
22:00

2 commenti

Gianni (Guest) 12-07-2020 16:18

Dai matteo puoi vincere

 2
gene61 12-07-2020 14:42

Vai Matteo 🙂 🙂

 1
+1: il capitano