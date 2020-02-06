Ranking ATP Live ATP, Copertina

Ranking ATP Live: Roberto Marcora festeggia il best ranking

06/02/2020 19:56
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 06-02-20 22:05

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
9720
9720
-
-
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
9395
9395
-
-
3
3, 0
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
7130
7130
-
-
4
4, 0
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
7045
7045
-
-
5
5, 0
Best: 4
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
5890
5960
+180 (SF)
Rotterdam [SUBENTRO]
-250 (W)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
6
6, 0
Best: 5
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
4745
4745
-
-
7
7, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
3885
3885
-
-
8
8, 0
Best: 8
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
2860
2905
+45 (QF)
St. Petersburg [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
9
9, 0
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
2610
2700
+0 (First Round (WC))
Montpellier
-90 (SF)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
10
10, 0
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
2555
2555
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-
11
11, 0
Best: 9
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2400
2400
-
-
12
12, 0
Best: 9
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2360
2360
-
-
13
13, 0
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
2360
2360
-
-
14
14, 0
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
2220
2220
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba
-
15
15, 0
Best: 15
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
2174
2174
-
-
16
16, 0
Best: 13
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
2120
2120
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
17
17, 0
Best: 8
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
1995
1995
-
-
18
18, 0
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
1940
1940
-
-
19
19, 0
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1738
1738
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Pune (Eliminato)
-
20
20, 0
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1690
1690
-
-
21
21, 0
Best: 17
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
1666
1666
+20 (Second Round (WC))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
22
23, +1
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
1637
1637
+0 (Second Round (Bye) (WC))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
23
24, +1
Best: 23
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
1596
1596
-
-
24
25, +1
Best: 18
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
1575
1575
-
-
25
26, +1
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
1570
1570
-
-
26
22, -4
Best: 20
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
1560
1665
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +45 (QF)
Cordoba (Eliminato), Munich [SUBENTRO]
-150 (F)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
27
27, 0
Best: 16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1440
1440
-
-
28
28, 0
Best: 28
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
1433
1433
-
-
BEST RANKING
29
31, +2
Best: 31
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
1365
1320
+45 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Cordoba
-0 (R32)
Basel (21-10-2019)
30
29, -1
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
1332
1332
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
31
30, -1
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
1320
1320
-
-
32
32, 0
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
1305
1305
-
-
33
34, +1
Best: 32
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
1296
1296
-
-
34
35, +1
Best: 33
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
1270
1270
-
-
35
36, +1
Best: 25
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
1255
1255
-
-
36
39, +3
Best: 27
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
1220
1185
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Cordoba
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (15-04-2019)
37
37, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
1205
1205
-
-
38
40, +2
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
1180
1180
-
-
39
38, -1
Best: 31
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
1152
1192
-
-40 (SF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
40
41, +1
Best: 33
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
1141
1141
-
-
41
42, +1
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1130
1130
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-
BEST RANKING
42
43, +1
Best: 43
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
1121
1121
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
43
44, +1
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
1113
1113
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-45 (QF)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
44
45, +1
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1111
1111
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-
BEST RANKING
45
46, +1
Best: 46
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
1079
1079
-
-
46
33, -13
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
1075
1305
+20 (QF)
Bordeaux CH [SUBENTRO]
-250 (W)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
47
49, +2
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1025
1050
+0 (First Round), +20 (R16)
Cordoba (Eliminato), Marseille [SUBENTRO]
-45 (QF)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
48
47, -1
Best: 39
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
1022
1067
+45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
49
48, -1
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
1017
1062
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Cordoba
-90 (SF)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
50
52, +2
Best: 46
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
980
980
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
51
55, +4
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
953
933
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Geneva (20-05-2019)
52
51, -1
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
940
985
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
53
56, +3
Best: 41
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
923
923
-
-
54
57, +3
Best: 47
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
921
921
-
-
55
58, +3
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
915
890
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-20 (R16)
Lyon (20-05-2019)
56
54, -2
Best: 48
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
892
952
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
57
59, +2
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
890
890
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
58
63, +5
Best: 32
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
887
867
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-0 (R32)
Doha (06-01-2020)
59
61, +2
Best: 41
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
885
885
-
-
60
62, +2
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
880
880
-
-
61
60, -1
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
860
885
+20 (R16)
Estoril [SUBENTRO]
-45 (QF)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
62
64, +2
Best: 14
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
845
845
-
-
63
65, +2
Best: 43
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
843
843
-
-
64
66, +2
Best: 58
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
842
842
-
-
65
53, -12
Best: 31
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
832
962
+20 (R32)
Barcelona [SUBENTRO]
-150 (F)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
66
68, +2
Best: 39
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
816
816
-
-
67
69, +2
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
811
811
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
68
73, +5
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
796
751
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Pune
-0 (R32)
Chengdu (23-09-2019)
69
50, -19
Best: 50
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
782
1012
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-250 (W)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
70
70, 0
Best: 70
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
778
778
-
-
71
72, +1
Best: 16
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
758
758
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
72
76, +4
Best: 73
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
749
739
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Nottingham CH (10-06-2019)
73
75, +2
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
745
745
-
-
74
71, -3
Best: 70
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
742
777
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Cordoba
-80 (W)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
75
77, +2
Best: 72
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
738
738
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
76
67, -9
Best: 36
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
715
820
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-150 (F)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
BEST RANKING
77
78, +1
Best: 78
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
710
710
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
78
79, +1
Best: 29
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
700
700
+8 (Third Round (WC))
Dallas
-
79
80, +1
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
700
700
-
-
80
86, +6
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
684
645
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Pune
-6 (Q2)
Zhuhai Q (23-09-2019)
81
88, +7
Best: 81
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
672
637
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Pune
-10 (Q2)
Basel Q (21-10-2019)
82
81, -1
Best: 38
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
671
671
-
-
83
82, -1
Best: 74
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
668
670
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +10 (R16)
Pune (Eliminato), Aix en Provence CH [SUBENTRO]
-12 (R32)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
84
74, -10
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
666
746
+0 (First Round), +10 (R64)
Cordoba (Eliminato), Barcelona [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
85
83, -2
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
664
664
-
-
BEST RANKING
86
90, +4
Best: 90
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
659
620
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Pune
-6 (Q2)
Sofia Q (04-02-2019)
87
84, -3
Best: 82
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
656
664
+7 (R16)
Bangkok CH [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
88
91, +3
Best: 80
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
651
612
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-6 (Q2)
Lyon Q (20-05-2019)
89
85, -4
Best: 72
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
651
651
-
-
90
89, -1
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
634
634
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
91
96, +5
Best: 82
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
628
598
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Pune
-15 (QF)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
92
87, -5
Best: 52
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
618
643
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-45 (QF)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
93
93, 0
Best: 93
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
609
609
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
94
94, 0
Best: 78
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
604
604
-
-
95
95, 0
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
601
601
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-
96
98, +2
Best: 93
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
600
588
+20 (Second Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (04-03-2019)
97
92, -5
Best: 83
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
599
611
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas
-20 (QF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
98
97, -1
Best: 23
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
594
594
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
99
99, 0
Best: 87
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
585
585
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
100
100, 0
Best: 98
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
584
551
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Cordoba
-12 (R32)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
101
101, 0
Best: 101
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 1999.04.02
569
540
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Samarkand CH (13-05-2019)
102
104, +2
Best: 80
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
565
527
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
103
107, +4
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
555
520
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Pune
-10 (R32)
Dubai (25-02-2019)
104
102, -2
Best: 64
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
541
536
+20 (Second Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Las Vegas CH (14-10-2019)
105
103, -2
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
529
529
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
106
105, -1
Best: 83
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
526
526
-
-
BEST RANKING
107
108, +1
Best: 108
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
525
505
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Liberec CH (29-07-2019)
108
106, -2
Best: 39
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
523
523
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-
109
109, 0
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
503
503
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-
110
110, 0
Best: 47
Go Soeda
JPN, 1984.09.05
500
500
-
-
111
111, 0
Best: 102
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
483
498
+5 (R32)
Ilkley CH [SUBENTRO]
-20 (QF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
112
113, +1
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
481
479
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas
-6 (R32)
Eastbourne (24-06-2019)
113
112, -1
Best: 93
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
480
480
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
114
114, 0
Best: 114
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 1994.06.03
475
475
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-
115
115, 0
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
472
472
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-
116
116, 0
Best: 115
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
466
466
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
117
117, 0
Best: 3
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
460
460
-
-
BEST RANKING
118
119, +1
Best: 119
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
449
449
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Launceston (Eliminato)
-
119
132, +13
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
447
402
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-
120
120, 0
Best: 5
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
445
445
-
-
121
118, -3
Best: 92
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
440
460
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-20 (QF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
122
121, -1
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
436
436
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-
123
123, 0
Best: 63
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
436
428
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Knoxville CH (04-11-2019)
124
122, -2
Best: 75
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
424
433
+20 (Second Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
125
124, -1
Best: 124
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
422
422
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
126
125, -1
Best: 125
Sumit Nagal
IND, 1997.08.16
413
416
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
127
133, +6
Best: 114
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
413
401
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Braunschweig CH (08-07-2019)
128
127, -1
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
412
412
-
-
129
130, +1
Best: 80
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
405
405
-
-
130
128, -2
Best: 114
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
400
412
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas
-20 (QF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
131
134, +3
Best: 70
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
394
394
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-
132
135, +3
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
392
392
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
133
136, +3
Best: 70
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
389
389
-
-
BEST RANKING
134
137, +3
Best: 137
Zhizhen Zhang
CHN, 1996.10.16
389
389
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Pune Q (Eliminato)
-
135
129, -6
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
387
407
-
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
136
126, -10
Best: 98
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
383
415
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-32 (R16)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
137
138, +1
Best: 19
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
383
383
-
-
138
148, +10
Best: 137
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
382
357
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Pune (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
139
139, 0
Best: 139
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 1995.10.06
380
377
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Santiago CH (04-03-2019)
140
150, +10
Best: 126
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
379
347
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Noumea CH (06-01-2020)
141
131, -10
Best: 96
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
377
404
+0 (First Round), +5 (R32)
Pune (Eliminato), Canberra (Bendigo 1) CH [SUBENTRO]
-32 (R16)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
142
140, -2
Best: 140
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
376
376
+0 (First Round)
Dallas (Eliminato)
-
143
143, 0
Best: 99
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
373
373
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-
144
144, 0
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
372
372
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Launceston (Eliminato)
-
145
149, +4
Best: 71
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
370
350
+20 (Second Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Heilbronn CH (13-05-2019)
146
152, +6
Best: 80
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
369
344
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Pune
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
147
145, -2
Best: 78
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
369
369
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Pune Q (Eliminato)
-
148
151, +3
Best: 125
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
362
347
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Launceston
-0 (R32)
Vancouver CH (12-08-2019)
149
147, -2
Best: 99
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
358
358
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Launceston (Eliminato)
-
150
153, +3
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
348
342
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Budapest (22-04-2019)
151
141, -10
Best: 84
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
344
376
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-32 (R16)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
152
154, +2
Best: 29
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
341
341
-
-
153
158, +5
Best: 127
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
340
325
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Launceston
-0 (R32)
Barcelona CH (30-09-2019)
154
155, +1
Best: 134
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
339
339
+1 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.)
Launceston (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
155
157, +2
Best: 157
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
337
329
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Launceston
-7 (R16)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
156
156, 0
Best: 143
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 1991.11.28
336
337
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas
-9 (R16)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
157
160, +3
Best: 126
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
331
323
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas
-0 (R32)
Bangkok 2 CH (20-01-2020)
158
162, +4
Best: 97
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
330
320
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Launceston
-5 (R32)
Bratislava 2 CH (04-11-2019)
159
159, 0
Best: 159
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
328
325
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
160
164, +4
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
325
317
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen 2 CH (28-10-2019)
161
161, 0
Best: 153
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
320
320
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Launceston (Eliminato)
-
162
142, -20
Best: 57
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
317
374
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas
-65 (F)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
163
165, +2
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
316
316
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-
164
146, -18
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
315
360
-
-45 (QF)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
165
168, +3
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
309
309
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
166
174, +8
Best: 171
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 1989.08.30
306
297
+57 (Quarterfinals + Q.)
Pune
-48 (F)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
167
163, -4
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
305
319
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Pune Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
168
176, +8
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
297
292
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Pune (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Alicante CH (01-04-2019)
BEST RANKING
169
183, +14
Best: 180
J.J. Wolf
USA, 1998.12.21
296
278
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Dallas
-
BEST RANKING
170
172, +2
Best: 172
Alejandro Tabilo
CHI, 1997.06.02
295
302
+5 (Second Round)
Dallas (Eliminato)
-12 (F)
M25 Weston (28-01-2019)
171
191, +20
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
295
263
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Pune (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Nur-Sultan 2 CH (30-09-2019)
172
175, +3
Best: 161
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
294
294
-
-
173
170, -3
Best: 170
Dmitry Popko
KAZ, 1996.10.24
293
307
+0 (First Round), +6 (F)
Dallas (Eliminato), M15 Antalya [SUBENTRO]
-20 (W)
M25 Weston (28-01-2019)
174
169, -5
Best: 56
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
287
307
-
-20 (R16)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
175
177, +2
Best: 160
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
286
286
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
176
188, +12
Best: 186
Joao Menezes
BRA, 1996.12.17
286
268
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Dallas
-0 (R64)
Guayaquil CH (28-10-2019)
177
171, -6
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
283
305
+7 (R16)
Zhuhai CH [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
178
198, +20
Best: 175
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 1997.08.08
281
252
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Bergamo CH (18-02-2019)
179
180, +1
Best: 170
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
281
283
+5 (R32)
Aptos CH [SUBENTRO]
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
180
182, +2
Best: 111
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
280
280
+0 (First Round (WC))
Pune (Eliminato)
-
181
184, +3
Best: 38
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
277
277
-
-
182
173, -9
Best: 161
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
277
300
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
183
181, -2
Best: 181
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
USA, 1995.02.13
276
281
-
-5 (R32)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
184
179, -5
Best: 178
Mario Vilella Martinez
ESP, 1995.07.03
275
284
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
185
185, 0
Best: 146
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
273
273
-
-
186
186, 0
Best: 105
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
273
273
-
-
187
187, 0
Best: 110
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
270
270
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-
188
189, +1
Best: 154
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
266
266
-
-
189
167, -22
Best: 159
Andrew Harris
AUS, 1994.03.07
265
313
-
-48 (F)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
190
178, -12
Best: 10
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
264
284
+0 (Round 1 Q (WC))
Pune Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
191
190, -1
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
263
263
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-
192
197, +5
Best: 96
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
262
254
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas (Eliminato)
-
193
193, 0
Best: 174
Frederico Ferreira Silva
POR, 1995.03.18
258
258
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Pune Q (Eliminato)
-
194
194, 0
Best: 193
Zhe Li
CHN, 1986.09.20
258
258
-
-
195
195, 0
Best: 112
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
257
257
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-
196
196, 0
Best: 186
Andrea Collarini
ARG, 1992.01.31
256
256
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-
197
192, -5
Best: 37
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
254
260
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
BEST RANKING
198
204, +6
Best: 202
Elliot Benchetrit
FRA, 1998.10.02
245
240
+6 (Round 2 Q (WC))
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
M15 Te Anau (30-12-2019)
BEST RANKING
199
200, +1
Best: 200
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
245
245
-
-
200
201, +1
Best: 5
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
244
244
-
-
TAG:

2 commenti

pablito 06-02-2020 20:19

Ora #166.

Sognare…
Se avanzasse col “papero” aussie Duck, al #150.
Se poi va in semi, addirittura al #129 !

 2
+1: gido, il capitano
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 06-02-2020 20:17

Io c’ero! visto tutto l’incontro. Tifo da assatanato. I break decisivi nel secondo set Roberto li ha presi con 2 risposte di rovescio prendendole di controbalzo. Puro spettacolo.

Adesso l’anatra che vale. Parte ancora da sfavorito ma …non facciamo pronostici che portano male.
A 31 anni dopo che sei stato li a sgobbare per tanto tempo all’improvviso arriva un raggio di sole e te lo godi 😉

Ps il movimento che fa sul servizio marcora sembra manco c’ha il parkinson :mrgreen:
Scherzo ,grande Robi

 1
+1: gido, Steffifan, il capitano