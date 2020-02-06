Ranking ATP Live: Roberto Marcora festeggia il best ranking

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 06-02-20 22:05
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+180 (SF)
Rotterdam [SUBENTRO]
-250 (W)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+45 (QF)
St. Petersburg [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+0 (First Round (WC))
Montpellier
-90 (SF)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Pune (Eliminato)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
+20 (Second Round (WC))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+0 (Second Round (Bye) (WC))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +45 (QF)
Cordoba (Eliminato), Munich [SUBENTRO]
-150 (F)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
BEST RANKING
29
31, +2
Best: 31
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
+45 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Cordoba
-0 (R32)
Basel (21-10-2019)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Cordoba
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (15-04-2019)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
-40 (SF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
BEST RANKING
42
43, +1
Best: 43
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-45 (QF)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
BEST RANKING
45
46, +1
Best: 46
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
+20 (QF)
Bordeaux CH [SUBENTRO]
-250 (W)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+0 (First Round), +20 (R16)
Cordoba (Eliminato), Marseille [SUBENTRO]
-45 (QF)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Cordoba
-90 (SF)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Geneva (20-05-2019)
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-20 (R16)
Lyon (20-05-2019)
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-0 (R32)
Doha (06-01-2020)
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+20 (R16)
Estoril [SUBENTRO]
-45 (QF)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+20 (R32)
Barcelona [SUBENTRO]
-150 (F)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
-0 (R32)
Chengdu (23-09-2019)
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-250 (W)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
72
76, +4
Best: 73
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Nottingham CH (10-06-2019)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Cordoba
-80 (W)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-150 (F)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
BEST RANKING
77
78, +1
Best: 78
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+8 (Third Round (WC))
Dallas
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
-6 (Q2)
Zhuhai Q (23-09-2019)
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
-10 (Q2)
Basel Q (21-10-2019)
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +10 (R16)
Pune (Eliminato), Aix en Provence CH [SUBENTRO]
-12 (R32)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+0 (First Round), +10 (R64)
Cordoba (Eliminato), Barcelona [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
BEST RANKING
86
90, +4
Best: 90
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
-6 (Q2)
Sofia Q (04-02-2019)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
+7 (R16)
Bangkok CH [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-6 (Q2)
Lyon Q (20-05-2019)
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
-15 (QF)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-45 (QF)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
+20 (Second Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (04-03-2019)
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
-20 (QF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Cordoba
-12 (R32)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 1999.04.02
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Samarkand CH (13-05-2019)
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
-10 (R32)
Dubai (25-02-2019)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+20 (Second Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Las Vegas CH (14-10-2019)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
BEST RANKING
107
108, +1
Best: 108
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Liberec CH (29-07-2019)
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
+5 (R32)
Ilkley CH [SUBENTRO]
-20 (QF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
-6 (R32)
Eastbourne (24-06-2019)
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 1994.06.03
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
BEST RANKING
118
119, +1
Best: 119
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Launceston (Eliminato)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-20 (QF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Knoxville CH (04-11-2019)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
+20 (Second Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Sumit Nagal
IND, 1997.08.16
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Braunschweig CH (08-07-2019)
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
-20 (QF)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
BEST RANKING
134
137, +3
Best: 137
Zhizhen Zhang
CHN, 1996.10.16
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Pune Q (Eliminato)
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
+0 (First Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-32 (R16)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Pune (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 1995.10.06
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Santiago CH (04-03-2019)
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Noumea CH (06-01-2020)
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
+0 (First Round), +5 (R32)
Pune (Eliminato), Canberra (Bendigo 1) CH [SUBENTRO]
-32 (R16)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
+0 (First Round)
Dallas (Eliminato)
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Launceston (Eliminato)
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
+20 (Second Round)
Pune (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Heilbronn CH (13-05-2019)
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Pune Q (Eliminato)
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Launceston
-0 (R32)
Vancouver CH (12-08-2019)
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Launceston (Eliminato)
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Budapest (22-04-2019)
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-32 (R16)
Cordoba (04-02-2019)
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Launceston
-0 (R32)
Barcelona CH (30-09-2019)
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
+1 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.)
Launceston (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
155
157, +2
Best: 157
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Launceston
-7 (R16)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 1991.11.28
-9 (R16)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
-0 (R32)
Bangkok 2 CH (20-01-2020)
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Launceston
-5 (R32)
Bratislava 2 CH (04-11-2019)
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen 2 CH (28-10-2019)
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Launceston (Eliminato)
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
-65 (F)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
-45 (QF)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
166
174, +8
Best: 171
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 1989.08.30
+57 (Quarterfinals + Q.)
Pune
-48 (F)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Pune Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Pune (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Alicante CH (01-04-2019)
BEST RANKING
169
183, +14
Best: 180
J.J. Wolf
USA, 1998.12.21
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Dallas
BEST RANKING
170
172, +2
Best: 172
Alejandro Tabilo
CHI, 1997.06.02
+5 (Second Round)
Dallas (Eliminato)
-12 (F)
M25 Weston (28-01-2019)
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Pune (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Nur-Sultan 2 CH (30-09-2019)
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
Dmitry Popko
KAZ, 1996.10.24
+0 (First Round), +6 (F)
Dallas (Eliminato), M15 Antalya [SUBENTRO]
-20 (W)
M25 Weston (28-01-2019)
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
-20 (R16)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
176
188, +12
Best: 186
Joao Menezes
BRA, 1996.12.17
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Dallas
-0 (R64)
Guayaquil CH (28-10-2019)
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+7 (R16)
Zhuhai CH [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 1997.08.08
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Bergamo CH (18-02-2019)
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
+5 (R32)
Aptos CH [SUBENTRO]
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
+0 (First Round (WC))
Pune (Eliminato)
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Budapest CH (04-02-2019)
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
USA, 1995.02.13
-5 (R32)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Mario Vilella Martinez
ESP, 1995.07.03
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Dallas CH (04-02-2019)
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
Andrew Harris
AUS, 1994.03.07
-48 (F)
Chennai CH (04-02-2019)
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
+0 (Round 1 Q (WC))
Pune Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
+8 (Third Round)
Dallas (Eliminato)
Frederico Ferreira Silva
POR, 1995.03.18
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Pune Q (Eliminato)
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
Andrea Collarini
ARG, 1992.01.31
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Montpellier (04-02-2019)
BEST RANKING
198
204, +6
Best: 202
Elliot Benchetrit
FRA, 1998.10.02
+6 (Round 2 Q (WC))
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
M15 Te Anau (30-12-2019)
BEST RANKING
199
200, +1
Best: 200
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
2 commenti
Ora #166.
Sognare…
Se avanzasse col “papero” aussie Duck, al #150.
Se poi va in semi, addirittura al #129 !
Io c’ero! visto tutto l’incontro. Tifo da assatanato. I break decisivi nel secondo set Roberto li ha presi con 2 risposte di rovescio prendendole di controbalzo. Puro spettacolo.
Adesso l’anatra che vale. Parte ancora da sfavorito ma …non facciamo pronostici che portano male.
A 31 anni dopo che sei stato li a sgobbare per tanto tempo all’improvviso arriva un raggio di sole e te lo godi 😉
Ps il movimento che fa sul servizio marcora sembra manco c’ha il parkinson
Scherzo ,grande Robi