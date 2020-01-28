Australian Open Grand Slam | 000 | $48.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP Montpellier, Cordoba, Pune: La situazione aggiornata Md e Quali. Fognini si cancella dal torneo francese
28/01/2020 17:12 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Montpellier (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:51
Main Draw (cut off: 62 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 11. Goffin
- 12. Fognini
- 15. Shapovalov
- 16. Wawrinka
- 22. Pouille
- 23. Rublev
- 27. Carreno Busta
- 40. Krajinovic
- 42. Evans
- 43. Mannarino
- 46. Albot
- 48. Millman
- 55. Simon
- 56. Bublik
- 57. Humbert
- 58. Bedene
- 60. Sousa
- 61. Gasquet
- 62. Lopez
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Herbert (65)
- 2. Kukushkin (67)
- 3. Fucsovics (70)
- 4. Pospisil (73)*pr
- 5. Ymer (74)
- 6. Sinner (78)
- 7. Uchiyama (81)
- 8. Barrere (82)
- 9. Popyrin (97)
- 10. Laaksonen (104)
- 11. Schnur (106)
- 12. Novak (108)
- 13. Gombos (109)
- 14. Ruusuvuori (123)
- 15. Maden (126)
- 16. Diez (136)
- 17. Ito (147)
- 18. Pospisil (149)
- 19. Stakhovsky (150)
- 20. Giustino (151)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Montpellier Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:52
Main Draw (cut off: 123 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 64. Herbert
- 66. Fucsovics
- 67. Kukushkin
- 71. Nishioka
- 77. Ymer
- 82. Barrere
- 92. Dzumhur
- 93. Uchiyama
- 95. Popyrin
- 99. Novak
- 102. Laaksonen
- 104. Ruusuvuori
- 111. Gombos
- 123. Janowicz
-
Alternates
- 1. Maden (124)
- 2. Pospisil (146)
- 3. Stakhovsky (152)
- 4. Garcia-Lopez (160)
- 5. Brown (163)
- 6. Petrovic (166)*pr
- 7. Lacko (178)
- 8. Mahut (191)
- 9. Couacaud (197)
- 10. Trungelliti (202)
- 11. Brown (203)
- 12. Vatutin (207)
- 13. Kuhn (209)
- 14. Moriya (212)
- 15. Bachinger (213)
- 16. Lamasine (214)
- 17. Halys (215)
- 18. Menendez-Mace (219)
- 19. Moraing (221)
- 20. Lestienne (224)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cordoba (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:55
Main Draw (cut off: 92 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 14. Schwartzman
- 25. Pella
- 38. Djere
- 41. Ramos-Vinolas
- 45. Cuevas
- 49. Verdasco
- 50. Londero
- 52. Sonego
- 54. Ruud
- 64. Andujar
- 71. Cecchinato
- 75. Dellien
- 76. Delbonis
- 77. Jarry
- 80. Carballes Baena
- 83. Moutet
- 86. Munar
- 89. Monteiro
- 92. Mayer
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Martin (107)
- 2. Mager (118)*pr
- 3. Coria (120)
- 4. Balazs (133)
- 5. Diez (136)
- 6. Bagnis (137)
- 7. Kovalik (139)
- 8. Sousa (140)
- 9. Klizan (141)
- 10. Varillas (143)
- 11. Giannessi (148)
- 12. Giustino (151)
- 13. Martinez (170)
- 14. Hanfmann (172)
- 15. Safwat (175)
- 16. Ymer (176)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cordoba Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:49
Main Draw (cut off: 188 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 115. Mager
- 118. Coria
- 128. Balazs
- 135. Bagnis
- 138. Kovalik
- 139. Sousa
- 141. Varillas
- 145. Giannessi
- 150. Gaio
- 168. Martinez
- 169. Horansky
- 170. Domingues
- 186. Galan
- 188. Taberner
-
Alternates
- 1. Collarini (192)*pr
- 2. Vilella Marti (196)
- 3. Robredo (200)
- 4. Mena (204)
- 5. Seyboth Wild (205)
- 6. Benchetrit (229)
- 7. Ficovich (232)
- 8. Cerundolo (242)
- 9. Gulbis (254)
- 10. Moroni (257)
- 11. Giraldo (278)
- 12. Olivo (286)
- 13. Arguello (289)
- 14. Sakamoto (292)
- 15. Karatsev (293)
- 16. Marti (294)
- 17. Alvarez (296)
- 18. Arnaboldi (306)
- 19. Escobar (307)
- 20. Nedelko (317)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Pune (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:50
Main Draw (cut off: 117 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 24. Paire
- 66. Berankis
- 79. Kohlschreiber
- 84. Stefano Travaglia
- 88. Kwon
- 95. Karlovic
- 95. Stebe
- 96. Caruso
- 98. Gerasimov
- 100. Duckworth
- 101. Majchrzak
- 103. Sugita
- 105. Vesely
- 110. Daniel
- 112. Donskoy
- 114. Fabbiano
- 115. Lorenzi
- 116. Hoang
- 117. Gojowczyk
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Soeda (121)
- 2. Gunneswaran (124)
- 3. Maden (126)
- 4. Nagal (130)*pr
- 5. Ivashka (131)
- 6. Diez (136)
- 7. Sela (142)
- 8. Rola (145)
- 9. Ito (147)
- 10. Stakhovsky (150)
- 11. Giustino (151)
- 12. Troicki (158)
- 13. Harris (161)
- 14. Haase (162)
- 15. Martinez (170)
- 16. Hanfmann (172)
- 17. Ramanathan (174)
- 18. Safwat (175)
- 19. Ymer (176)
- 20. Istomin (177)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Pune Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:46
Main Draw (cut off: 201 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 122. Gunneswaran
- 130. Nagal
- 137. Zhang
- 143. Rola
- 148. Ivashka
- 155. Milojevic
- 159. Troicki
- 161. Haase
- 171. Marcora
- 177. Rosol
- 182. Lopez Perez
- 185. Ramanathan
- 198. Ferreira Silva
- 201. Janvier
-
Alternates
- 1. Kuhn (209)
- 2. Menendez-Mace (219)
- 3. Jaziri (228)*pr
- 4. Benchetrit (229)
- 5. Viola (231)
- 6. Baldi (235)
- 7. Ebden (237)
- 8. Ortega-Olmedo (238)
- 9. Krstin (240)
- 10. Safiullin (249)
- 11. Weintraub (249)
- 12. Masur (251)
- 13. Marchenko (252)
- 14. Karlovskiy (253)
- 15. Gulbis (254)
- 16. Moroni (257)
- 17. Grenier (269)
- 18. Mukund (272)
- 19. Miedler (276)
- 20. Jahn (282)
-
