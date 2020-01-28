La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Montpellier, Cordoba, Pune: La situazione aggiornata Md e Quali. Fognini si cancella dal torneo francese

28/01/2020 17:12 1 commento
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.12 ATP
Montpellier (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:51

Main Draw (cut off: 62 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 11. Goffin
  • 12. Fognini
  • 15. Shapovalov
  • 16. Wawrinka
  • 22. Pouille
  • 23. Rublev
  • 27. Carreno Busta
  • 40. Krajinovic
  • 42. Evans
  • 43. Mannarino
  • 46. Albot
  • 48. Millman
  • 55. Simon
  • 56. Bublik
  • 57. Humbert
  • 58. Bedene
  • 60. Sousa
  • 61. Gasquet
  • 62. Lopez
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Herbert (65)
  • 2. Kukushkin (67)
  • 3. Fucsovics (70)
  • 4. Pospisil (73)*pr
  • 5. Ymer (74)
  • 6. Sinner (78)
  • 7. Uchiyama (81)
  • 8. Barrere (82)
  • 9. Popyrin (97)
  • 10. Laaksonen (104)
  • 11. Schnur (106)
  • 12. Novak (108)
  • 13. Gombos (109)
  • 14. Ruusuvuori (123)
  • 15. Maden (126)
  • 16. Diez (136)
  • 17. Ito (147)
  • 18. Pospisil (149)
  • 19. Stakhovsky (150)
  • 20. Giustino (151)
  •  

Montpellier Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:52

Main Draw (cut off: 123 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 64. Herbert
  • 66. Fucsovics
  • 67. Kukushkin
  • 71. Nishioka
  • 77. Ymer
  • 82. Barrere
  • 92. Dzumhur
  • 93. Uchiyama
  • 95. Popyrin
  • 99. Novak
  • 102. Laaksonen
  • 104. Ruusuvuori
  • 111. Gombos
  • 123. Janowicz
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Maden (124)
  • 2. Pospisil (146)
  • 3. Stakhovsky (152)
  • 4. Garcia-Lopez (160)
  • 5. Brown (163)
  • 6. Petrovic (166)*pr
  • 7. Lacko (178)
  • 8. Mahut (191)
  • 9. Couacaud (197)
  • 10. Trungelliti (202)
  • 11. Brown (203)
  • 12. Vatutin (207)
  • 13. Kuhn (209)
  • 14. Moriya (212)
  • 15. Bachinger (213)
  • 16. Lamasine (214)
  • 17. Halys (215)
  • 18. Menendez-Mace (219)
  • 19. Moraing (221)
  • 20. Lestienne (224)
  •  


Cordoba (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:55

Main Draw (cut off: 92 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 14. Schwartzman
  • 25. Pella
  • 38. Djere
  • 41. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 45. Cuevas
  • 49. Verdasco
  • 50. Londero
  • 52. Sonego
  • 54. Ruud
  • 64. Andujar
  • 71. Cecchinato
  • 75. Dellien
  • 76. Delbonis
  • 77. Jarry
  • 80. Carballes Baena
  • 83. Moutet
  • 86. Munar
  • 89. Monteiro
  • 92. Mayer
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Martin (107)
  • 2. Mager (118)*pr
  • 3. Coria (120)
  • 4. Balazs (133)
  • 5. Diez (136)
  • 6. Bagnis (137)
  • 7. Kovalik (139)
  • 8. Sousa (140)
  • 9. Klizan (141)
  • 10. Varillas (143)
  • 11. Giannessi (148)
  • 12. Giustino (151)
  • 13. Martinez (170)
  • 14. Hanfmann (172)
  • 15. Safwat (175)
  • 16. Ymer (176)
  •  
  •  

Cordoba Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:49

Main Draw (cut off: 188 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 115. Mager
  • 118. Coria
  • 128. Balazs
  • 135. Bagnis
  • 138. Kovalik
  • 139. Sousa
  • 141. Varillas
  • 145. Giannessi
  • 150. Gaio
  • 168. Martinez
  • 169. Horansky
  • 170. Domingues
  • 186. Galan
  • 188. Taberner
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Collarini (192)*pr
  • 2. Vilella Marti (196)
  • 3. Robredo (200)
  • 4. Mena (204)
  • 5. Seyboth Wild (205)
  • 6. Benchetrit (229)
  • 7. Ficovich (232)
  • 8. Cerundolo (242)
  • 9. Gulbis (254)
  • 10. Moroni (257)
  • 11. Giraldo (278)
  • 12. Olivo (286)
  • 13. Arguello (289)
  • 14. Sakamoto (292)
  • 15. Karatsev (293)
  • 16. Marti (294)
  • 17. Alvarez (296)
  • 18. Arnaboldi (306)
  • 19. Escobar (307)
  • 20. Nedelko (317)
  •  


Pune (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:50

Main Draw (cut off: 117 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 24. Paire
  • 66. Berankis
  • 79. Kohlschreiber
  • 84. Stefano Travaglia
  • 88. Kwon
  • 95. Karlovic
  • 95. Stebe
  • 96. Caruso
  • 98. Gerasimov
  • 100. Duckworth
  • 101. Majchrzak
  • 103. Sugita
  • 105. Vesely
  • 110. Daniel
  • 112. Donskoy
  • 114. Fabbiano
  • 115. Lorenzi
  • 116. Hoang
  • 117. Gojowczyk
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Soeda (121)
  • 2. Gunneswaran (124)
  • 3. Maden (126)
  • 4. Nagal (130)*pr
  • 5. Ivashka (131)
  • 6. Diez (136)
  • 7. Sela (142)
  • 8. Rola (145)
  • 9. Ito (147)
  • 10. Stakhovsky (150)
  • 11. Giustino (151)
  • 12. Troicki (158)
  • 13. Harris (161)
  • 14. Haase (162)
  • 15. Martinez (170)
  • 16. Hanfmann (172)
  • 17. Ramanathan (174)
  • 18. Safwat (175)
  • 19. Ymer (176)
  • 20. Istomin (177)
  •  

Pune Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 03/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 28/01/2020 16:46

Main Draw (cut off: 201 - Data entry list: 28/01/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 122. Gunneswaran
  • 130. Nagal
  • 137. Zhang
  • 143. Rola
  • 148. Ivashka
  • 155. Milojevic
  • 159. Troicki
  • 161. Haase
  • 171. Marcora
  • 177. Rosol
  • 182. Lopez Perez
  • 185. Ramanathan
  • 198. Ferreira Silva
  • 201. Janvier
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Kuhn (209)
  • 2. Menendez-Mace (219)
  • 3. Jaziri (228)*pr
  • 4. Benchetrit (229)
  • 5. Viola (231)
  • 6. Baldi (235)
  • 7. Ebden (237)
  • 8. Ortega-Olmedo (238)
  • 9. Krstin (240)
  • 10. Safiullin (249)
  • 11. Weintraub (249)
  • 12. Masur (251)
  • 13. Marchenko (252)
  • 14. Karlovskiy (253)
  • 15. Gulbis (254)
  • 16. Moroni (257)
  • 17. Grenier (269)
  • 18. Mukund (272)
  • 19. Miedler (276)
  • 20. Jahn (282)
  •  

1 commento

Luca (Guest) 28-01-2020 17:57

Quando i sorteggi? Venerdì?
Ma questa settimana dovrebbe esserci la entry list di Indian Wells?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!