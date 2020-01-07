Challenger Ann Arbor: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Sconfitti ell’esordio Bega e Ocleppo (Video)

Julian Ocleppo nella foto
Challenger Ann Arbor CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Tdq e 1° Turno Md
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [1] Gabriel Petit vs [WC] Strong Kirchheimer
CH Ann Arbor
Gabriel Petit [1]
4
2
Strong Kirchheimer
6
6
Vincitore: S. KIRCHHEIMER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
S. Kirchheimer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
G. Petit
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kirchheimer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-5 → 4-6
G. Petit
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
G. Petit
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
G. Petit
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. Lloyd Glasspool vs [WC] John Mcnally
CH Ann Arbor
Lloyd Glasspool
4
1
John Mcnally
6
6
Vincitore: J. MCNALLY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Mcnally
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-5 → 1-6
J. Mcnally
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
L. Glasspool
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
L. Glasspool
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Mcnally
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Glasspool
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Mcnally
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
L. Glasspool
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Mcnally
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
L. Glasspool
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
J. Mcnally
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
L. Glasspool
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
J. Mcnally
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Rayane Roumane vs Brandon Nakashima
CH Ann Arbor
Rayane Roumane
2
2
Brandon Nakashima
6
6
Vincitore: B. NAKASHIMA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Roumane
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
R. Roumane
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-4 → 2-4
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
B. Nakashima
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
4. Benjamin Lock vs Alexey Zakharov
CH Ann Arbor
Benjamin Lock
3
5
Alexey Zakharov
6
7
Vincitore: A. ZAKHAROV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Lock
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
B. Lock
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Zakharov
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
B. Lock
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
B. Lock
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
B. Lock
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-5 → 3-5
B. Lock
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
5. [WC] Ondrej Styler vs [WC] Andrew Fenty
CH Ann Arbor
Ondrej Styler
6
6
Andrew Fenty
7
7
Vincitore: A. FENTY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1-1*
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
A. Fenty
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
O. Styler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
O. Styler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Fenty
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
A. Fenty
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
O. Styler
0-15
0-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Fenty
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
O. Styler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Fenty
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
ace
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
O. Styler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
O. Styler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Fenty
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
O. Styler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Fenty
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
O. Styler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
6. Tobias Simon vs Evan King
CH Ann Arbor
Tobias Simon
6
6
Evan King
4
2
Vincitore: T. SIMON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. King
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
ace
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
T. Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
E. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Simon
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
E. King
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Simon
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
T. Simon
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
E. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Simon
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
7. Alessandro Bega vs Calvin Hemery
Challenger Ann Arbor
Bega
1
4
Hemery
6
6
Vincitore C. Hemery
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [2] Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace vs Alejandro Gomez
CH Ann Arbor
Ricardo Rodriguez - Pace [2]
4
0
Alejandro Gomez
6
6
Vincitore: A. GOMEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Rodriguez - Pace
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
A. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
0-3 → 0-4
R. Rodriguez - Pace
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
R. Rodriguez - Pace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Rodriguez - Pace
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Rodriguez - Pace
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Rodriguez - Pace
2-2 → 3-2
R. Rodriguez - Pace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Rodriguez - Pace
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Lucas Gerch vs [WC] Zachary Svajda
CH Ann Arbor
Lucas Gerch
6
6
Zachary Svajda
3
3
Vincitore: L. GERCH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Z. Svajda
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
L. Gerch
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Z. Svajda
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
L. Gerch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Gerch
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Z. Svajda
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Svajda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
Z. Svajda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Z. Svajda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Svajda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Diego Hidalgo vs Gastao Elias
CH Ann Arbor
Diego Hidalgo
6
5
3
Gastao Elias
2
7
6
Vincitore: G. ELIAS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Hidalgo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
G. Elias
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
D. Hidalgo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Elias
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
D. Hidalgo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
G. Elias
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
G. Elias
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
D. Hidalgo
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Hidalgo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Elias
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
D. Hidalgo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Elias
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Elias
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
D. Hidalgo
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
G. Elias
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
D. Hidalgo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Elias
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Hidalgo
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Hidalgo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Stefan Kozlov vs Arthur Rinderknech
CH Ann Arbor
Stefan Kozlov
6
6
Arthur Rinderknech
3
4
Vincitore: S. KOZLOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
S. Kozlov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
S. Kozlov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
S. Kozlov
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
5. Edan Leshem vs Julian Ocleppo
CH Ann Arbor
Edan Leshem
6
6
Julian Ocleppo
4
3
Vincitore: E. LESHEM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Leshem
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
E. Leshem
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
E. Leshem
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
E. Leshem
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Leshem
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Ocleppo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
6. Alen Avidzba vs Evan Song
CH Ann Arbor
Alen Avidzba
6
6
Evan Song
4
4
Vincitore: A. AVIDZBA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Song
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
5-3 → 5-4
A. Avidzba
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
E. Song
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
A. Avidzba
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
E. Song
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Avidzba
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Song
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Song
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Song
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
E. Song
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Avidzba
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
A. Avidzba
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
7. Agustin Velotti vs [PR] Nicolas Barrientos
CH Ann Arbor
Agustin Velotti
6
6
Nicolas Barrientos
4
3
Vincitore: A. VELOTTI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Barrientos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 5-3
N. Barrientos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
A. Velotti
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
N. Barrientos
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
N. Barrientos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Velotti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-4 → 6-4
N. Barrientos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
N. Barrientos
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Velotti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
N. Barrientos
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
