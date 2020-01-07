Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ann Arbor: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Sconfitti ell’esordio Bega e Ocleppo (Video)

07/01/2020 05:14 Nessun commento
Julian Ocleppo nella foto
Julian Ocleppo nella foto

USA Challenger Ann Arbor CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Tdq e 1° Turno Md

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [1] Gabriel Petit FRA vs [WC] Strong Kirchheimer USA

CH Ann Arbor
Gabriel Petit [1]
4
2
Strong Kirchheimer
6
6
Vincitore: S. KIRCHHEIMER
Mostra dettagli

2. Lloyd Glasspool GBR vs [WC] John Mcnally USA

CH Ann Arbor
Lloyd Glasspool
4
1
John Mcnally
6
6
Vincitore: J. MCNALLY
Mostra dettagli

3. Rayane Roumane FRA vs Brandon Nakashima USA

CH Ann Arbor
Rayane Roumane
2
2
Brandon Nakashima
6
6
Vincitore: B. NAKASHIMA
Mostra dettagli

4. Benjamin Lock ZIM vs Alexey Zakharov RUS

CH Ann Arbor
Benjamin Lock
3
5
Alexey Zakharov
6
7
Vincitore: A. ZAKHAROV
Mostra dettagli

5. [WC] Ondrej Styler CZE vs [WC] Andrew Fenty USA

CH Ann Arbor
Ondrej Styler
6
6
Andrew Fenty
7
7
Vincitore: A. FENTY
Mostra dettagli

6. Tobias Simon GER vs Evan King USA

CH Ann Arbor
Tobias Simon
6
6
Evan King
4
2
Vincitore: T. SIMON
Mostra dettagli

7. Alessandro Bega ITA vs Calvin Hemery FRA

Challenger Ann Arbor
Bega
1
4
Hemery
6
6
Vincitore C. Hemery
Mostra dettagli


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [2] Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace VEN vs Alejandro Gomez COL

CH Ann Arbor
Ricardo Rodriguez - Pace [2]
4
0
Alejandro Gomez
6
6
Vincitore: A. GOMEZ
Mostra dettagli

2. Lucas Gerch GER vs [WC] Zachary Svajda USA

CH Ann Arbor
Lucas Gerch
6
6
Zachary Svajda
3
3
Vincitore: L. GERCH
Mostra dettagli

3. Diego Hidalgo ECU vs Gastao Elias POR

CH Ann Arbor
Diego Hidalgo
6
5
3
Gastao Elias
2
7
6
Vincitore: G. ELIAS
Mostra dettagli

4. Stefan Kozlov USA vs Arthur Rinderknech FRA

CH Ann Arbor
Stefan Kozlov
6
6
Arthur Rinderknech
3
4
Vincitore: S. KOZLOV
Mostra dettagli

5. Edan Leshem ISR vs Julian Ocleppo ITA

CH Ann Arbor
Edan Leshem
6
6
Julian Ocleppo
4
3
Vincitore: E. LESHEM
Mostra dettagli

6. Alen Avidzba RUS vs Evan Song USA

CH Ann Arbor
Alen Avidzba
6
6
Evan Song
4
4
Vincitore: A. AVIDZBA
Mostra dettagli

7. Agustin Velotti ARG vs [PR] Nicolas Barrientos COL

CH Ann Arbor
Agustin Velotti
6
6
Nicolas Barrientos
4
3
Vincitore: A. VELOTTI
Mostra dettagli