ATP Tokyo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Novak Djokovic accede ai quarti di finale

02/10/2019 11:00 8 commenti
Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.1 del mondo
JPN ATP Tokyo 500 | Indoor | $1.895.290 – 1°-2° Turno

Colosseum – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [3] David Goffin BEL vs Pablo Carreno Busta ESP

ATP Tokyo
David Goffin [3]
1
7
6
Pablo Carreno Busta
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. GOFFIN
2. Radu Albot MDA vs [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

ATP Tokyo
Radu Albot
7
3
4
Yasutaka Uchiyama
6
6
6
Vincitore: Y. UCHIYAMA
3. [1] Novak Djokovic SRB vs [WC] Go Soeda JPN

ATP Tokyo
Novak Djokovic [1]
6
7
Go Soeda
3
5
Vincitore: N. DJOKOVIC
4. Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs [5] Lucas Pouille FRA

ATP Tokyo
Yoshihito Nishioka
0
1
2
Lucas Pouille [5]
30
6
1
Ace - n.5 per L. P
5. [Q] Divij Sharan IND / Artem Sitak NZL vs [2] Nicolas Mahut FRA / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA

Rakuten Card Arena – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [Q] John Millman AUS vs Adrian Mannarino FRA

ATP Tokyo
John Millman
4
6
6
Adrian Mannarino
6
3
4
Vincitore: J. MILLMAN
2. [8] Alex de Minaur AUS vs [SE] Lloyd Harris RSA

ATP Tokyo
Alex de Minaur [8]
3
7
6
Lloyd Harris
6
6
7
Vincitore: L. HARRIS
3. Reilly Opelka USA vs Gilles Simon FRA

ATP Tokyo
Reilly Opelka
7
7
Gilles Simon
6
6
Vincitore: R. OPELKA
4. Rohan Bopanna IND / Denis Shapovalov CAN vs [WC] Fabrice Martin FRA / Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

ATP Tokyo
Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov
0
0
Fabrice Martin / Yasutaka Uchiyama
0
0
8 commenti

RafaNadal9900 02-10-2019 11:16

Vedere djokovic che fa l inchino a pubblico e avversario a fine partita è divertente e grottesco allo stesso tempo…
Il serbo non ancora al meglio ma non sembra avere grossi problemi fisici. L unico ostacolo tra lui e la vittoria finale potrebbe essere un goffin motivato per andare a Londra o un cilic deluxe cosa che non si vede da tempo.

 8
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 02-10-2019 10:48

Parte bassa del tabellone decisamente più scarsa rispetto a quella alta.

Per goffin ci sono Shapo, uno fra Cilic e il coreano, e poi eventualmente Nole. Speriamo esca il prima possibile.

 7
Stefano (Guest) 02-10-2019 10:03

Davvero un bel 250 questo torneo di Tokyo e mi sto allargando.harris uchiyama si trovano nei challenger

 6
Antonio (Guest) 02-10-2019 09:37

che delusione de minaur…la finale in questo torneo era alla portata di mano! in parte bassa tutte le teste di serie sono uscite per chi arriverà in finale, speriamo Nole, sarà una passeggiata di salute

 5
mmarco82 02-10-2019 09:35

Scritto da fedder
Qualcuno mi sa dire quando è previsto il rientro di dolgopolov?

Dovrebbe rientrare ad inizio 2020.

 4
Antonio (Guest) 02-10-2019 09:27

al tie break del terzo set con un minibreak di vantaggio DeMinaur si permette di smashare verso l’angolo più lontano ma come ti permetti? chi ti credi di essere Nadal???

 3
Tomax (Guest) 02-10-2019 08:38

Cavolo carreno serviva la vittoria

 2
fedder 01-10-2019 23:48

Qualcuno mi sa dire quando è previsto il rientro di dolgopolov?

 1
