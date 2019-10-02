ATP Tokyo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Novak Djokovic accede ai quarti di finale

Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.1 del mondo
ATP Tokyo 500 | Indoor | $1.895.290 – 1°-2° Turno
Colosseum – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [3] David Goffin vs Pablo Carreno Busta
ATP Tokyo
David Goffin [3]
1
7
6
Pablo Carreno Busta
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. GOFFIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Carreno Busta
4-0 → 5-0
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
ace
6-6 → 7-6
P. Carreno Busta
6-5 → 6-6
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
P. Carreno Busta
1-2 → 2-2
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Carreno Busta
1-5 → 1-6
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
0-5 → 1-5
P. Carreno Busta
0-4 → 0-5
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
P. Carreno Busta
0-2 → 0-3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Radu Albot vs [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama
ATP Tokyo
Radu Albot
7
3
4
Yasutaka Uchiyama
6
6
6
Vincitore: Y. UCHIYAMA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Albot
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Novak Djokovic vs [WC] Go Soeda
ATP Tokyo
Novak Djokovic [1]
6
7
Go Soeda
3
5
Vincitore: N. DJOKOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Soeda
15-0
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
G. Soeda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
N. Djokovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Djokovic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
N. Djokovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Djokovic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
G. Soeda
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
N. Djokovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
4. Yoshihito Nishioka vs [5] Lucas Pouille
ATP Tokyo
Yoshihito Nishioka
0
1
2
Lucas Pouille [5]•
30
6
1
Ace - n.5 per L. P
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
5. [Q] Divij Sharan / Artem Sitak vs [2] Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rakuten Card Arena – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [Q] John Millman vs Adrian Mannarino
ATP Tokyo
John Millman
4
6
6
Adrian Mannarino
6
3
4
Vincitore: J. MILLMAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [8] Alex de Minaur vs [SE] Lloyd Harris
ATP Tokyo
Alex de Minaur [8]
3
7
6
Lloyd Harris
6
6
7
Vincitore: L. HARRIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
A. de Minaur
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. de Minaur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Harris
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
ace
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
df
6-6 → 7-6
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
A. de Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
A. de Minaur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. de Minaur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Harris
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
A. de Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
3. Reilly Opelka vs Gilles Simon
ATP Tokyo
Reilly Opelka
7
7
Gilles Simon
6
6
Vincitore: R. OPELKA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
ace
6-6 → 7-6
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Opelka
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Opelka
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
ace
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
ace
6-6 → 7-6
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
G. Simon
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Opelka
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Opelka
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov vs [WC] Fabrice Martin / Yasutaka Uchiyama
ATP Tokyo
Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov
0
0
Fabrice Martin / Yasutaka Uchiyama•
0
0
8 commenti
Vedere djokovic che fa l inchino a pubblico e avversario a fine partita è divertente e grottesco allo stesso tempo…
Il serbo non ancora al meglio ma non sembra avere grossi problemi fisici. L unico ostacolo tra lui e la vittoria finale potrebbe essere un goffin motivato per andare a Londra o un cilic deluxe cosa che non si vede da tempo.
Parte bassa del tabellone decisamente più scarsa rispetto a quella alta.
Per goffin ci sono Shapo, uno fra Cilic e il coreano, e poi eventualmente Nole. Speriamo esca il prima possibile.
Davvero un bel 250 questo torneo di Tokyo e mi sto allargando.harris uchiyama si trovano nei challenger
che delusione de minaur…la finale in questo torneo era alla portata di mano! in parte bassa tutte le teste di serie sono uscite per chi arriverà in finale, speriamo Nole, sarà una passeggiata di salute
Dovrebbe rientrare ad inizio 2020.
al tie break del terzo set con un minibreak di vantaggio DeMinaur si permette di smashare verso l’angolo più lontano ma come ti permetti? chi ti credi di essere Nadal???
Cavolo carreno serviva la vittoria
Qualcuno mi sa dire quando è previsto il rientro di dolgopolov?