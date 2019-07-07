Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Winnipeg: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessuna presenza italiana

07/07/2019 06:44 12 commenti
Bernard Tomic nella foto
CAN Challenger Winnipeg CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Alta
(1) Tomic, Bernard AUS vs Bye
(WC) Muamba, Nicaise CAN vs Qualifier
Menezes, Joao BRA vs Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas CHI
Bye vs (13) Li, Zhe CHN

(12) Harris, Andrew AUS vs Bye
Ritschard, Alexander USA vs Garanganga, Takanyi ZIM
Sigouin, Benjamin CAN vs (PR) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos ESP
Bye vs (6) Gombos, Norbert SVK

(4) Polansky, Peter CAN vs Bye
(WC) Lin, Jack Mingjie CAN vs (WC) Doherty, Chaz CAN
(ITF) Kirchheimer, Strong USA vs Wolf, J.J. USA
Bye vs (15) Moriya, Hiroki JPN

(10) Janvier, Maxime FRA vs Bye
Gojo, Borna CRO vs Ilkel, Cem TUR
Song, Evan USA vs Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto ESP
Bye vs (5) Sela, Dudi ISR

CAN Challenger Winnipeg CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Bassa
(8) Torpegaard, Mikael DEN vs Bye
Cressy, Maxime USA vs Tabilo, Alejandro CHI
Klein, Brydan GBR vs (ITF) Jianu, Filip Cristian ROU
Bye vs (9) King, Darian BAR

(14) Uchida, Kaichi JPN vs Bye
(ITF) Okamura, Issei JPN vs (WC) Boulais, Justin CAN
Novikov, Dennis USA vs (Alt) Peck, Joshua CAN
Bye vs (3) Schnur, Brayden CAN

(7) Soeda, Go JPN vs Bye
Galarneau, Alexis CAN vs Nguyen, Daniel USA
(Alt) Lebedev, Alexander USA vs Qualifier
Bye vs (11) Couacaud, Enzo FRA

(16) Peliwo, Filip CAN vs Bye
Catarina, Lucas MON vs (WC) Diallo, Gabriel CAN
(ITF) Grills, Jacob AUS vs (ITF) Imai, Shintaro JPN
Bye vs (2) Hoang, Antoine FRA

FedJack 07-07-2019 13:51

HOANG

SELA

HARRIS
TORPEGAARD

MENEZES
WOLF
SCHNUR
SOEDA

 12
patrick 07-07-2019 13:35

Sela

Schnur

Harris
Peliwo

Tomic
Polansky
Toorpegard
Soeda

 11
Gianni11 07-07-2019 12:50

Torpegaard

A.Harris

Sela
Soeda

Menezes
Wolf
Schnur
Hoang

 10
Lollo99 07-07-2019 12:48

Polansky

Schnur

Tomic
Peliwo

Gombos
Sela
Torpegaard
Soeda

 9
l Occhio di Sauron 07-07-2019 11:40

HOANG

TOMIC

SELA
SCHNUR

SGANGHY
POLANSKY
TORPEDO BLU
SOEDA

 8
rafapedo 07-07-2019 11:21

SCHNUR

POLANSKI

GOMBOS
PELIWO

TOMIC
SELA
KLEIN
SOEDA

 7
emilio 07-07-2019 11:10

soeda

sela

harris
uchida

tomic
moriya
tabilo
peliwo

 6
mmarco82 07-07-2019 11:03

Sela

Schnur

Tomic
Soeda

Gombos
Polansky
Torpegaard
Peliwo

 5
brizz 07-07-2019 10:54

sela

schnur

a.harris
soeda

li
polansky
d.king
peliwo

 4
Campa (Guest) 07-07-2019 10:33

Alla fine Vavassori non è andato. Era dentro e poteva fare un buon torneo. Peccato

 3
Makiri 07-07-2019 10:06

sela

schnur

tomic
peliwo

gombos
polansky
torpegaard
soeda

 2
miky85 07-07-2019 10:00

polansky

schnur

tomic
peliwo

gombos
song
king
galarneau

 1
