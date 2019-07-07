Challenger Winnipeg: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessuna presenza italiana
Challenger Winnipeg CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Alta
(1) Tomic, Bernard vs Bye
(WC) Muamba, Nicaise vs Qualifier
Menezes, Joao vs Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas
Bye vs (13) Li, Zhe
(12) Harris, Andrew vs Bye
Ritschard, Alexander vs Garanganga, Takanyi
Sigouin, Benjamin vs (PR) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos
Bye vs (6) Gombos, Norbert
(4) Polansky, Peter vs Bye
(WC) Lin, Jack Mingjie vs (WC) Doherty, Chaz
(ITF) Kirchheimer, Strong vs Wolf, J.J.
Bye vs (15) Moriya, Hiroki
(10) Janvier, Maxime vs Bye
Gojo, Borna vs Ilkel, Cem
Song, Evan vs Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto
Bye vs (5) Sela, Dudi
Challenger Winnipeg CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Bassa
(8) Torpegaard, Mikael vs Bye
Cressy, Maxime vs Tabilo, Alejandro
Klein, Brydan vs (ITF) Jianu, Filip Cristian
Bye vs (9) King, Darian
(14) Uchida, Kaichi vs Bye
(ITF) Okamura, Issei vs (WC) Boulais, Justin
Novikov, Dennis vs (Alt) Peck, Joshua
Bye vs (3) Schnur, Brayden
(7) Soeda, Go vs Bye
Galarneau, Alexis vs Nguyen, Daniel
(Alt) Lebedev, Alexander vs Qualifier
Bye vs (11) Couacaud, Enzo
(16) Peliwo, Filip vs Bye
Catarina, Lucas vs (WC) Diallo, Gabriel
(ITF) Grills, Jacob vs (ITF) Imai, Shintaro
Bye vs (2) Hoang, Antoine
Alla fine Vavassori non è andato. Era dentro e poteva fare un buon torneo. Peccato
