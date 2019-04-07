Italiane nel World Tour Tennis Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei World Tennis Tour: I risultati del 07 Aprile 2019. Camilla Scala vince a Tabarka

07/04/2019 16:15 6 commenti
Camilla Scala nella foto

W15 Tabarka – Finale
Camilla Scala ITA [4] vs. Sarah Lee USA ore

ITF Tabarka
C. Scala [4]
6
6
S. Lee
2
1
Vincitore: C. Scala
Mostra dettagli

6 commenti

Sottile 07-04-2019 15:21

La Scala scala la classifica

 6
Brisbane (Guest) 07-04-2019 14:00

Brava Scala! Sei la nostra Tauson! 🙂

 5
arrivodopo 07-04-2019 13:52

Beh, bravissima! Leggendo i punteggi sembra sia stata veramente la sua settimana.

 4
Nino88 (Guest) 07-04-2019 12:36

Complimenti

 3
gianca50 07-04-2019 11:16

molto,molto bene Camiila dominata la finale 6-2 6-1 ed anche tutto il torneo partite vinre in 2 set con punteggi netti,complimenti a lei

 2
il_sempreverde 07-04-2019 10:14

Un grandissimo in bocca al lupo a Camilla! Titolo che sarebbe solo il risultato del grandissimo impegno che questa ragazza ci mette.

 1
+1: Napol ti amo, Marcox