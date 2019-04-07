Challenger Monterrey CH | Cemento | $162.480 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei World Tennis Tour: I risultati del 07 Aprile 2019. Camilla Scala vince a Tabarka
07/04/2019 16:15 6 commenti
W15 Tabarka – Finale
Camilla Scala [4] vs. Sarah Lee ore
ITF Tabarka
C. Scala [4]
6
6
S. Lee
2
1
Vincitore: C. Scala
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-1
S. Lee
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
C. Scala
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
S. Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
C. Scala
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Lee
0-15
0-30
0-40
2-0 → 3-0
C. Scala
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
S. Lee
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-2
C. Scala
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-2 → 6-2
S. Lee
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-1 → 5-2
C. Scala
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
5-0 → 5-1
S. Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
C. Scala
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
S. Lee
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
C. Scala
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
S. Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Italiane nel World Tour
6 commenti
La Scala scala la classifica
Brava Scala! Sei la nostra Tauson! 🙂
Beh, bravissima! Leggendo i punteggi sembra sia stata veramente la sua settimana.
Complimenti
molto,molto bene Camiila dominata la finale 6-2 6-1 ed anche tutto il torneo partite vinre in 2 set con punteggi netti,complimenti a lei
Un grandissimo in bocca al lupo a Camilla! Titolo che sarebbe solo il risultato del grandissimo impegno che questa ragazza ci mette.