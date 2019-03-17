ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $8.359.455 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Masters 1000 e WTA Indian Wells: Il programma completo delle finali
17/03/2019 02:11 Nessun commento
STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [8] Angelique Kerber vs [WC] Bianca Andreescu
2. [7] Dominic Thiem vs [4] Roger Federer (non prima ore: 23:30)
TAG: Masters 1000 Indian Wells, Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2019, WTA Indian Wells, WTA Indian Wells 2019
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit