Masters 1000 e WTA Indian Wells: Il programma completo delle finali

17/03/2019 02:11 Nessun commento
Roger Federer, classe 1981 e n.4 ATP
STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [8] Angelique Kerber GER vs [WC] Bianca Andreescu CAN
2. [7] Dominic Thiem AUT vs [4] Roger Federer SUI (non prima ore: 23:30)

