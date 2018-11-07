ATP Next Gen ATP Finals XXI | Indoor | $1.335.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Next Gen ATP Finals: Il programma di Mercoledì 07 Novembre
07/11/2018 00:56 Nessun commento
Next Gen Arena – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Hubert Hurkacz vs [7] Jaume Munar
2. [4] Taylor Fritz vs [8/WC] Liam Caruana (non prima ore: 15:00)
3. [1] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [3] Frances Tiafoe (non prima ore: 19:30)
4. [2] Alex de Minaur vs [5] Andrey Rublev
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit