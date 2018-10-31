Masters 1000 Paris Bercy 1000 | Indoor | e4.872.105 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 31 ottobre 2018
31/10/2018 00:44 Nessun commento
1°-2° Turno
ITF USA F29 – Roberto vs Hussey
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Italy F34 – Fatic vs Massara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Italy F34 – Bortolotti vs Winkler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Italy F34 – Bonadio vs Frunza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Egypt F25 – Zamurri vs Zakharov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Greece F6 – Kocevar-Desman vs Ramazzotti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Tunisia F38 – Prevosto vs De Jonge
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Italy F34 – Roumane vs Galoppini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Egypt F25 – Chuev vs Bocchi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Circuito Future, Italiani nei Future
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit