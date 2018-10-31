Italiani nei Future Copertina, WTA

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 31 ottobre 2018

31/10/2018 00:44 Nessun commento
Samuele Ramazzotti classe 1999
1°-2° Turno

ITF USA F29 – Roberto vs Hussey

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Italy F34 – Fatic vs Massara

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Italy F34 – Bortolotti vs Winkler

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Italy F34 – Bonadio vs Frunza

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Egypt F25 – Zamurri vs Zakharov

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Greece F6 – Kocevar-Desman vs Ramazzotti

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Tunisia F38 – Prevosto vs De Jonge

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Italy F34 – Roumane vs Galoppini

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Egypt F25 – Chuev vs Bocchi

Il match deve ancora iniziare

