Italiani in campo (Atp-Wta-Challenger): gli azzurri impegnati giovedì 16 agosto 2018
Challenger Cordenons
2T Dalla Valle – Robredo (0-0) ore 17:30
2T Lorenzi – Bega (0-0) ore 19:30
2T Kolar – Forti (0-0) ore 13:00
QR Martin/Munoz de la Nava – Grigelis/Motti (0-0) ore 16:00
QR Clezar/Domingues – Balzerani/Forti (0-0) ore 18:00
QR Agamenone/Trusendi – Martinez/Oliveira (0-0) ore 16:00
2T Basso – Couacaud (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
Challenger Vancouver
2T Fabbiano – Evans (0-0) ore 20:30
QR Bolt/Thompson – Fabbiano/Reid (0-0) ore 23:30
TAG: Italiani in campo
