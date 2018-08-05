Circuito Challenger Copertina

Italiani in Campo (ATP-Challenger-WTA): Gli azzurri in campo il 05 Agosto 2018

05/08/2018 09:21 1 commento
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
Sopot
F Gimeno-Traver ESP – Lorenzi ITA (0-0) ore 15:00

Portoroz
2TQ Pellegrino ITA – Nielsen DEN (0-0) ore 10:00
2TQ Cutuli ITA – Celikbilek TUR (0-0) ore 10:00

Toronto
2TQ Travaglia ITA – Ivashka BLR (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:00

Lexington
F Napolitano ITA – Harris RSA (0-0) ore 19:00

Pullach
2TQ Lenz GER – Mager ITA (0-0) ore 12:00
2TQ Coppejans BEL – Ornago ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00

1 commento

Abc (Guest) 05-08-2018 09:27

Forza mitici azzurri 🙂

