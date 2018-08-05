ATP KitzbÃ¼hel 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Copertina
Italiani in Campo (ATP-Challenger-WTA): Gli azzurri in campo il 05 Agosto 2018
05/08/2018 09:21 1 commento
Sopot
F Gimeno-Traver – Lorenzi (0-0) ore 15:00
Portoroz
2TQ Pellegrino – Nielsen (0-0) ore 10:00
2TQ Cutuli – Celikbilek (0-0) ore 10:00
Toronto
2TQ Travaglia – Ivashka (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:00
Lexington
F Napolitano – Harris (0-0) ore 19:00
Pullach
2TQ Lenz – Mager (0-0) ore 12:00
2TQ Coppejans – Ornago (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00
TAG: Italiani in campo
1 commento
Forza mitici azzurri 🙂