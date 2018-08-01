Ranking Atp Live: La situazione aggiornata

La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina

Marco Cecchinato classe 1992
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 01-08-18 04:08

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
9310
9310
-
-
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
7080
7080
-
-
3
4, +1
Best: 4
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
5370
5395
+0 (First Round), +20 (R16)
Los Cabos, Delray Beach [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
4
3, -1
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
5210
5665
+0 (First Round), +45 (QF)
Washington, Shenzhen [SUBENTRO]
-500 (W)
Washington (31-07-2017)
5
6, +1
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
4610
4610
-
-
6
5, -1
Best: 5
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
4355
4655
-
-300 (F)
Washington (31-07-2017)
7
7, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
3905
3905
-
-
8
8, 0
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
3665
3665
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel
-
9
9, 0
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
3490
3490
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
10
10, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
3355
3355
-
-
11
11, 0
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
3120
3120
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
12
12, 0
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
2470
2470
-
-
13
13, 0
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2290
2290
-
-
14
16, +2
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2000
2000
-
-
15
15, 0
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
1985
2030
+0 (First Round), +45 (R16)
Los Cabos, Beijing [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
16
17, +1
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1980
1980
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
17
18, +1
Best: 16
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1950
1950
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
18
14, -4
Best: 8
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
1850
2030
-
-180 (SF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
19
19, 0
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
1835
1835
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
20
21, +1
Best: 20
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
1745
1745
-
-
21
22, +1
Best: 22
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
1720
1740
-
-20 (QF)
Biella CH (31-07-2017)
22
23, +1
Best: 19
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
1685
1685
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
23
20, -3
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
1620
1800
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-180 (SF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
24
24, 0
Best: 23
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
1620
1665
+0 (First Round), +45 (R16)
Los Cabos, Vienna [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
25
25, 0
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1580
1580
+0 (First Round)
Los Cabos
-
26
26, 0
Best: 23
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1530
1530
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
27
27, 0
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1525
1525
-
-
28
32, +4
Best: 32
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
1399
1399
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
29
30, +1
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
1360
1430
+20 (R16)
Delray Beach [SUBENTRO]
-90 (QF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
30
31, +1
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
1317
1419
+8 (Q2)
US Open Q [SUBENTRO]
-110 (W)
Biella CH (31-07-2017)
31
33, +2
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1305
1305
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel
-
32
28, -4
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
1270
1500
+20 (Second Round)
Los Cabos
-250 (W)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
33
34, +1
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
1235
1235
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
34
29, -5
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
1225
1475
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel
-250 (W)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
35
35, 0
Best: 35
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1215
1215
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
-
36
36, 0
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
1205
1205
-
-
37
37, 0
Best: 29
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
1175
1175
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
38
38, 0
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
1110
1110
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel
-
39
39, 0
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1065
1065
-
-
40
40, 0
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1060
1060
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
-
41
41, 0
Best: 41
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
1040
1040
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
42
42, 0
Best: 25
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
1030
1030
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
43
43, 0
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
1025
1025
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
44
44, 0
Best: 39
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
1021
1021
-
-
45
46, +1
Best: 31
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
1000
1000
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
46
47, +1
Best: 47
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
997
997
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-
47
48, +1
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
996
996
-
-
48
51, +3
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
987
987
-
-
49
53, +4
Best: 53
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
983
969
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-6 (Q2)
Shenzhen Q (25-09-2017)
50
52, +2
Best: 45
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
982
982
-
-
51
50, -1
Best: 43
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
975
991
+16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Canada Q [SUBENTRO]
-32 (R16)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
52
49, -3
Best: 49
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
963
991
+20 (QF)
Kaohsiung CH [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F)
Lexington CH (31-07-2017)
53
56, +3
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
920
920
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
-
54
55, +1
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
920
920
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
-
55
57, +2
Best: 40
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
920
920
-
-
56
54, -2
Best: 54
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
912
927
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-35 (SF)
Segovia CH (31-07-2017)
57
59, +2
Best: 25
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
911
911
-
-
58
60, +2
Best: 39
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
885
910
+20 (R16)
St. Petersburg [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
59
64, +5
Best: 47
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
884
884
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-20 (R32)
Washington (31-07-2017)
60
58, -2
Best: 47
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
883
918
+10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
61
62, +1
Best: 48
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
875
900
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
62
45, -17
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
866
1016
-
-150 (F)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
63
67, +4
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
850
850
-
-
64
65, +1
Best: 53
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
827
852
+20 (Second Round)
Los Cabos
-45 (QF)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
65
66, +1
Best: 56
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
825
850
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-45 (QF)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
66
63, -3
Best: 48
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
822
892
+20 (Second Round (WC))
Washington
-90 (QF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
67
68, +1
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
820
820
-
-
68
61, -7
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
815
905
-
-90 (SF)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
69
69, 0
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
815
815
+0 (First Round)
Los Cabos
-
70
70, 0
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
805
805
-
-
71
71, 0
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
805
805
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
-
72
73, +1
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
785
785
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
73
72, -1
Best: 68
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
763
803
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-60 (F)
Segovia CH (31-07-2017)
74
74, 0
Best: 73
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
754
763
+20 (Second Round)
Los Cabos
-29 (SF)
Lexington CH (31-07-2017)
75
75, 0
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
736
746
+0 (First Round), +10 (Q2)
Washington (Eliminato), Vienna Q [SUBENTRO]
-20 (R32)
Washington (31-07-2017)
76
81, +5
Best: 80
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
727
713
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-6 (R32)
Auckland (08-01-2018)
77
77, 0
Best: 13
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
725
725
-
-
78
78, 0
Best: 63
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
725
725
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-
79
79, 0
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
725
725
-
-
80
80, 0
Best: 77
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
717
717
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
-
81
83, +2
Best: 74
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
695
695
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
-
82
82, 0
Best: 82
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
695
701
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Kitzbühel Q (31-07-2017)
83
87, +4
Best: 46
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
689
669
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-0 (Q1)
London / Queen's Club Q (18-06-2018)
84
76, -8
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
688
731
+0 (First Round), +17 (QF)
Washington (Eliminato), Istanbul CH [SUBENTRO]
-60 (F)
Chengdu CH (31-07-2017)
85
85, 0
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
688
683
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-15 (QF)
Lexington CH (31-07-2017)
86
84, -2
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
686
686
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
-
87
90, +3
Best: 85
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
659
649
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-10 (R16)
Genova CH (04-09-2017)
88
89, +1
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
640
660
-
-20 (R16)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
89
95, +6
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
629
597
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Kitzbühel
-0 (R32)
Geneva (21-05-2018)
90
91, +1
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
619
644
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
91
92, +1
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
619
619
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
-
92
93, +1
Best: 73
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
617
617
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-20 (R32)
Washington (31-07-2017)
93
94, +1
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
599
599
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
-
94
98, +4
Best: 81
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
598
578
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-0 (R32)
Gstaad (23-07-2018)
95
88, -7
Best: 87
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
588
668
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-100 (W)
Segovia CH (31-07-2017)
96
96, 0
Best: 71
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
586
596
+0 (First Round), +8 (R16)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato), Tunis CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Estonia F1 (24-07-2017)
97
86, -11
Best: 83
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
582
682
-
-100 (QF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
98
97, -1
Best: 63
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
575
589
+0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Washington (Eliminato), Gimcheon CH [SUBENTRO]
-20 (R32)
Washington (31-07-2017)
99
99, 0
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
572
572
-
-
100
101, +1
Best: 68
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
564
544
+20 (Second Round (WC))
Washington
-0 (R32)
Atlanta (23-07-2018)
