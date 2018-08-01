Ranking Atp Live: La situazione aggiornata

Marco Cecchinato classe 1992
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
BEST RANKING
3
4, +1
Best: 4
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
+0 (First Round), +20 (R16)
Los Cabos, Delray Beach [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+0 (First Round), +45 (QF)
Washington, Shenzhen [SUBENTRO]
-500 (W)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
-300 (F)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+0 (First Round), +45 (R16)
Los Cabos, Beijing [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
-180 (SF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
BEST RANKING
21
22, +1
Best: 22
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
-20 (QF)
Biella CH (31-07-2017)
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+0 (First Round)
Washington
-180 (SF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+0 (First Round), +45 (R16)
Los Cabos, Vienna [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+0 (First Round)
Los Cabos
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
BEST RANKING
28
32, +4
Best: 32
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
+20 (R16)
Delray Beach [SUBENTRO]
-90 (QF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+8 (Q2)
US Open Q [SUBENTRO]
-110 (W)
Biella CH (31-07-2017)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
+20 (Second Round)
Los Cabos
-250 (W)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel
-250 (W)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+0 (First Round)
Washington
BEST RANKING
46
47, +1
Best: 47
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
BEST RANKING
49
53, +4
Best: 53
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-6 (Q2)
Shenzhen Q (25-09-2017)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
+16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Canada Q [SUBENTRO]
-32 (R16)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
+20 (QF)
Kaohsiung CH [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F)
Lexington CH (31-07-2017)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-35 (SF)
Segovia CH (31-07-2017)
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+20 (R16)
St. Petersburg [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-20 (R32)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
-150 (F)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+20 (Second Round)
Los Cabos
-45 (QF)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-45 (QF)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+20 (Second Round (WC))
Washington
-90 (QF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
-90 (SF)
Los Cabos (31-07-2017)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+0 (First Round)
Los Cabos
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-60 (F)
Segovia CH (31-07-2017)
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+20 (Second Round)
Los Cabos
-29 (SF)
Lexington CH (31-07-2017)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
+0 (First Round), +10 (Q2)
Washington (Eliminato), Vienna Q [SUBENTRO]
-20 (R32)
Washington (31-07-2017)
BEST RANKING
76
81, +5
Best: 80
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-6 (R32)
Auckland (08-01-2018)
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+0 (First Round)
Washington
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Kitzbühel Q (31-07-2017)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-0 (Q1)
London / Queen's Club Q (18-06-2018)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+0 (First Round), +17 (QF)
Washington (Eliminato), Istanbul CH [SUBENTRO]
-60 (F)
Chengdu CH (31-07-2017)
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-15 (QF)
Lexington CH (31-07-2017)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+0 (First Round)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato)
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-10 (R16)
Genova CH (04-09-2017)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
-20 (R16)
Kitzbühel (31-07-2017)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Kitzbühel
-0 (R32)
Geneva (21-05-2018)
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-45 (R16)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
+20 (Second Round)
Washington
-20 (R32)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
+0 (First Round)
Washington (Eliminato)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-0 (R32)
Gstaad (23-07-2018)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+20 (Second Round)
Kitzbühel
-100 (W)
Segovia CH (31-07-2017)
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
+0 (First Round), +8 (R16)
Kitzbühel (Eliminato), Tunis CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Estonia F1 (24-07-2017)
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
-100 (QF)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Washington (Eliminato), Gimcheon CH [SUBENTRO]
-20 (R32)
Washington (31-07-2017)
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
+20 (Second Round (WC))
Washington
-0 (R32)
Atlanta (23-07-2018)
