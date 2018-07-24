Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Atlanta: I risultati Live del Day 2

24/07/2018 18:17 Nessun commento
Jeremy Chardy nella foto
USA ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $668.460

STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Jeremy Chardy FRA vs Ricardas Berankis LTU

ATP Atlanta
Jeremy Chardy [6]
6
6
Ricardas Berankis
4
3
Vincitore: J. CHARDY
2. [SE] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Taylor Fritz USA (non prima ore: 18:00)

ATP Atlanta
Ramkumar Ramanathan
30
4
0
Taylor Fritz
30
6
0
3. Ivo Karlovic CRO vs [WC] Donald Young USA

ATP Atlanta
Ivo Karlovic
15
6
5
Donald Young
30
2
5
Match sospeso - Pioggia
4. Marius Copil ROU vs [5] Frances Tiafoe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Mikhail Youzhny RUS vs [WC] Emil Reinberg USA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Mike Bryan USA / Frances Tiafoe USA vs Jamie Cerretani USA / Leander Paes IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare


AJC GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Cameron Norrie GBR vs Malek Jaziri TUN

ATP Atlanta
Cameron Norrie
7
6
Malek Jaziri
5
0
Vincitore: C. NORRIE
2. [8] Ryan Harrison USA vs [PR] James Duckworth AUS (non prima ore: 18:00)

ATP Atlanta
Ryan Harrison [8]
30
3
James Duckworth
30
4
3. [Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs [Q] Noah Rubin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [SE] Tim Smyczek USA vs [7] Mischa Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Christopher Eubanks USA / Donald Young USA vs Matthew Ebden AUS / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [Q] Alex Bolt AUS vs Marcos Baghdatis CYP

Il match deve ancora iniziare