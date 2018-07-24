ATP Atlanta: I risultati Live del Day 2

ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $668.460
STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Jeremy Chardy vs Ricardas Berankis
ATP Atlanta
Jeremy Chardy [6]
6
6
Ricardas Berankis
4
3
Vincitore: J. CHARDY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
R. Berankis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
J. Chardy
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Berankis
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Chardy
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Chardy
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Chardy
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Chardy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Chardy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Chardy
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [SE] Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Taylor Fritz (non prima ore: 18:00)
ATP Atlanta
Ramkumar Ramanathan•
30
4
0
Taylor Fritz
30
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
T. Fritz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-3 → 4-3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Fritz
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
3. Ivo Karlovic vs [WC] Donald Young
ATP Atlanta
Ivo Karlovic
15
6
5
Donald Young•
30
2
5
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Karlovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
ace
4-5 → 5-5
I. Karlovic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
I. Karlovic
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Karlovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-2 → 6-2
D. Young
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
I. Karlovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
I. Karlovic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
3-0 → 4-0
D. Young
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
I. Karlovic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
D. Young
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
4. Marius Copil vs [5] Frances Tiafoe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Mikhail Youzhny vs [WC] Emil Reinberg (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Mike Bryan / Frances Tiafoe vs Jamie Cerretani / Leander Paes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
AJC GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Cameron Norrie vs Malek Jaziri
ATP Atlanta
Cameron Norrie
7
6
Malek Jaziri
5
0
Vincitore: C. NORRIE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Norrie
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
M. Jaziri
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
C. Norrie
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Jaziri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
C. Norrie
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
M. Jaziri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
C. Norrie
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
M. Jaziri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
C. Norrie
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Norrie
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Jaziri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [8] Ryan Harrison vs [PR] James Duckworth (non prima ore: 18:00)
ATP Atlanta
Ryan Harrison [8]
30
3
James Duckworth•
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis vs [Q] Noah Rubin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [SE] Tim Smyczek vs [7] Mischa Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Christopher Eubanks / Donald Young vs Matthew Ebden / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [Q] Alex Bolt vs Marcos Baghdatis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit