ATP Newport: I risultati Live del Primo Turno di Quali. Alessandro Bega al turno finale

16/07/2018 01:00 13 commenti
Alessandro Bega nella foto
USA ATP Newport 250 | Erba | $557.050 – 1° Turno Quali

CENTER 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Frank Dancevic CAN vs [8] Alex Bolt AUS

ATP Newport
Frank Dancevic
3
4
Alex Bolt [8]
6
6
Vincitore: A. BOLT


2. [2] Matthias Bachinger GER vs [WC] William Blumberg USA

ATP Newport
Matthias Bachinger [2]
5
7
6
William Blumberg
7
5
2
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER


3. Dominik Koepfer GER vs [6] Victor Estrella Burgos DOM

ATP Newport
Dominik Koepfer
2
3
Victor Estrella Burgos [6]
6
6
Vincitore: V. ESTRELLA BURGOS


4. Austin Krajicek USA vs [5] Bernard Tomic AUS

ATP Newport
Austin Krajicek
6
4
Bernard Tomic [5]
7
6
Vincitore: B. TOMIC



CENTER 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs [WC] Alex Rybakov USA

ATP Newport
Mohamed Safwat [4]
3
3
Alex Rybakov
6
6
Vincitore: A. RYBAKOV


2. JC Aragone USA vs [7] Evan King USA

ATP Newport
JC Aragone
6
6
Evan King [7]
3
2
Vincitore: J. ARAGONE


3. [1] Marcelo Arevalo ESA vs John-Patrick Smith AUS

ATP Newport
Marcelo Arevalo [1]
1
7
5
John-Patrick Smith
6
6
7
Vincitore: J. SMITH


4. [3] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs Alessandro Bega ITA

ATP Newport
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [3]
4
7
4
Alessandro Bega
6
5
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA


Bob (Guest) 16-07-2018 02:01

dopo aver perso 3 match point di fila nel secoondo, temevo crollasse, invece…adesso con TOmic non si sa mai… 😉

 13
13
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Italian_Tennis 16-07-2018 01:24

Bravissimo Bega

 12
12
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Paky 71 (Guest) 16-07-2018 01:06

Davvero bravo Alessandro

 11
11
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sandrello (Guest) 16-07-2018 01:03

Strepitoso Ale!!

 10
10
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: giuly97top10
Italian_Tennis 16-07-2018 00:10

Wow Bega..

 9
9
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Albcors84 (Guest) 15-07-2018 23:53

Vai BEGONEEE

 8
8
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mithra 15-07-2018 23:40

Bega sta stranamente vincendo…

 7
7
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Albitaglia27 15-07-2018 21:30

Forza Bernard

 6
6
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sebaSeppi 15-07-2018 19:55

Scritto da giuly97top10
Speriamo ripeta l’impresa dello scorso anno a Washington !
Qualcuno sa in che modo riesce Ale a finanziarsi delle trasferte così costose ?

È messo piuttosto bene economicamente, di sicuro non ha di questi problemi.

 5
5
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
effeddielle (Guest) 15-07-2018 19:43

@ giuly97top10 (#2156979

Ha beccato lo spot poi difficile..prima un indiano tutto serve & volley cresciuto sull'erba..eventualmente poi Tomic..fatto bene a provarci ma gli ha detto male..i primi due Spot erano meno difficili

 4
4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
luca14 (Guest) 15-07-2018 19:27

Scritto da giuly97top10
Speriamo ripeta l’impresa dello scorso anno a Washington !
Qualcuno sa in che modo riesce Ale a finanziarsi delle trasferte così costose ?

presumo metta da parte i guadagni delle vittorie futures, oltre agli ingaggi per la Serie A e qualche piccolo sponsor. A Newport peraltro anche perdendo al primo turno quali becca 1.270 dollari, quindi anche perdendo qualcosa gli rimane sicuro

 3
3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 15-07-2018 19:02

Scritto da giuly97top10
Speriamo ripeta l’impresa dello scorso anno a Washington !
Qualcuno sa in che modo riesce Ale a finanziarsi delle trasferte così costose ?

Immagino la famiglia…

 2
2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
giuly97top10 15-07-2018 18:11

Speriamo ripeta l'impresa dello scorso anno a Washington !

Qualcuno sa in che modo riesce Ale a finanziarsi delle trasferte così costose ?

 1
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!