ATP Newport: I risultati Live del Primo Turno di Quali. Alessandro Bega al turno finale

Alessandro Bega nella foto
ATP Newport 250 | Erba | $557.050 – 1° Turno Quali
CENTER 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Frank Dancevic vs [8] Alex Bolt
ATP Newport
Frank Dancevic
3
4
Alex Bolt [8]
6
6
Vincitore: A. BOLT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
F. Dancevic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
F. Dancevic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bolt
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
F. Dancevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-5 → 3-6
F. Dancevic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Bolt
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
F. Dancevic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Dancevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bolt
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [2] Matthias Bachinger vs [WC] William Blumberg
ATP Newport
Matthias Bachinger [2]
5
7
6
William Blumberg
7
5
2
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
W. Blumberg
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
M. Bachinger
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
W. Blumberg
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Blumberg
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
W. Blumberg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
W. Blumberg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
W. Blumberg
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
W. Blumberg
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
W. Blumberg
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
W. Blumberg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. Dominik Koepfer vs [6] Victor Estrella Burgos
ATP Newport
Dominik Koepfer
2
3
Victor Estrella Burgos [6]
6
6
Vincitore: V. ESTRELLA BURGOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Estrella Burgos
3-5 → 3-6
D. Koepfer
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
V. Estrella Burgos
2-4 → 2-5
D. Koepfer
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
D. Koepfer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
V. Estrella Burgos
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
V. Estrella Burgos
0-0 → 0-1
4. Austin Krajicek vs [5] Bernard Tomic
ATP Newport
Austin Krajicek
6
4
Bernard Tomic [5]
7
6
Vincitore: B. TOMIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Krajicek
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
A. Krajicek
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-4 → 3-4
B. Tomic
15-0
ace
15-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Krajicek
0-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
A. Krajicek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Krajicek
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
A. Krajicek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-3 → 3-3
A. Krajicek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Krajicek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
CENTER 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Mohamed Safwat vs [WC] Alex Rybakov
ATP Newport
Mohamed Safwat [4]
3
3
Alex Rybakov
6
6
Vincitore: A. RYBAKOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rybakov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
M. Safwat
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Rybakov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
M. Safwat
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
2. JC Aragone vs [7] Evan King
ATP Newport
JC Aragone
6
6
Evan King [7]
3
2
Vincitore: J. ARAGONE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
5-1 → 5-2
E. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
E. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. King
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. King
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
E. King
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. King
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Aragone
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Marcelo Arevalo vs John-Patrick Smith
ATP Newport
Marcelo Arevalo [1]
1
7
5
John-Patrick Smith
6
6
7
Vincitore: J. SMITH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Arevalo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
J. Smith
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Arevalo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Smith
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Arevalo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Smith
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Arevalo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Arevalo
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
J. Smith
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Arevalo
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Arevalo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. [3] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Alessandro Bega
ATP Newport
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [3]
4
7
4
Alessandro Bega
6
5
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Bega
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bega
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
dopo aver perso 3 match point di fila nel secoondo, temevo crollasse, invece…adesso con TOmic non si sa mai… 😉
Bravissimo Bega
Davvero bravo Alessandro
Strepitoso Ale!!
Wow Bega..
Vai BEGONEEE
Bega sta stranamente vincendo…
Forza Bernard
È messo piuttosto bene economicamente, di sicuro non ha di questi problemi.
@ giuly97top10 (#2156979
Ha beccato lo spot poi difficile..prima un indiano tutto serve & volley cresciuto sull’erba..eventualmente poi Tomic..fatto bene a provarci ma gli ha detto male..i primi due Spot erano meno difficili
presumo metta da parte i guadagni delle vittorie futures, oltre agli ingaggi per la Serie A e qualche piccolo sponsor. A Newport peraltro anche perdendo al primo turno quali becca 1.270 dollari, quindi anche perdendo qualcosa gli rimane sicuro
Immagino la famiglia…
Speriamo ripeta l’impresa dello scorso anno a Washington !
Qualcuno sa in che modo riesce Ale a finanziarsi delle trasferte così costose ?