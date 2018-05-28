Roland Garros Grand Slam | Terra | e36.464.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini al n.18 del mondo
28/05/2018 09:16 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (28-05-2018)
18
Best: 13
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1940
Punti
24
Tornei
50
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1045
Punti
24
Tornei
72
Best: 59
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
806
Punti
32
Tornei
74
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
780
Punti
29
Tornei
96
Best: 95
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
639
Punti
22
Tornei
115
Best: 70
--
0
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
466
Punti
25
Tornei
125
Best: 125
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
447
Punti
22
Tornei
129
Best: 36
▲
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
430
Punti
18
Tornei
143
Best: 108
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
393
Punti
23
Tornei
195
Best: 100
▲
4
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
307
Punti
23
Tornei
199
Best: 84
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
301
Punti
25
Tornei
204
Best: 204
▲
39
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
292
Punti
13
Tornei
205
Best: 152
▲
2
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
291
Punti
20
Tornei
228
Best: 156
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
255
Punti
26
Tornei
236
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
237
Punti
26
Tornei
256
Best: 153
▲
14
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
215
Punti
36
Tornei
264
Best: 165
▲
12
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
209
Punti
31
Tornei
283
Best: 118
▼
-20
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
194
Punti
36
Tornei
295
Best: 295
▲
63
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
174
Punti
20
Tornei
311
Best: 311
▲
7
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
162
Punti
23
Tornei
313
Best: 301
▼
-5
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
161
Punti
25
Tornei
314
Best: 146
▲
2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
161
Punti
27
Tornei
325
Best: 315
▲
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
154
Punti
20
Tornei
333
Best: 259
▼
-16
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
149
Punti
27
Tornei
351
Best: 290
▼
-7
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
132
Punti
23
Tornei
389
Best: 389
▲
7
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
111
Punti
30
Tornei
407
Best: 407
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
99
Punti
26
Tornei
421
Best: 375
▼
-3
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
93
Punti
15
Tornei
443
Best: 394
▼
-8
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
85
Punti
18
Tornei
475
Best: 292
▲
7
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
76
Punti
16
Tornei
476
Best: 178
▼
-12
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
76
Punti
24
Tornei
484
Best: 402
▼
-61
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
24
Tornei
504
Best: 470
▼
-26
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
69
Punti
25
Tornei
542
Best: 542
▲
21
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
60
Punti
29
Tornei
545
Best: 522
▼
-17
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
59
Punti
18
Tornei
546
Best: 541
▲
2
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
59
Punti
28
Tornei
550
Best: 204
▼
-5
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
58
Punti
17
Tornei
560
Best: 481
▼
-11
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
55
Punti
28
Tornei
573
Best: 548
▼
-3
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
53
Punti
30
Tornei
574
Best: 355
▼
-3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
53
Punti
30
Tornei
598
Best: 542
▼
-5
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
48
Punti
20
Tornei
603
Best: 375
▲
3
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
47
Punti
18
Tornei
613
Best: 327
▼
-2
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
45
Punti
23
Tornei
635
Best: 526
▲
2
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
42
Punti
24
Tornei
637
Best: 472
▲
21
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
42
Punti
32
Tornei
643
Best: 556
▼
-3
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
40
Punti
22
Tornei
644
Best: 644
▲
34
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
40
Punti
22
Tornei
657
Best: 70
▼
-1
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
9
Tornei
659
Best: 659
▲
4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
37
Punti
18
Tornei
661
Best: 661
▲
46
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
37
Punti
22
Tornei
669
Best: 465
▼
-3
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
36
Punti
23
Tornei
775
Best: 742
▼
-16
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
26
Punti
29
Tornei
796
Best: 598
▼
-25
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
24
Punti
23
Tornei
812
Best: 384
▲
14
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
22
Punti
18
Tornei
813
Best: 813
▲
123
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
20
Tornei
828
Best: 282
▼
-11
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
21
Punti
25
Tornei
921
Best: 299
▼
-106
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
15
Punti
21
Tornei
941
Best: 450
▼
-10
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
14
Punti
17
Tornei
946
Best: 937
▼
-9
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
14
Punti
24
Tornei
956
Best: 886
▼
-8
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
16
Tornei
982
Best: 222
▲
25
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
1015
Best: 1015
▼
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
10
Punti
7
Tornei
1052
Best: 945
▲
2
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1059
Best: 793
▲
46
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1063
Best: 912
▲
80
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1065
Best: 873
▲
41
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1070
Best: 989
▼
-2
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
9
Punti
23
Tornei
1087
Best: 1086
▼
-1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1103
Best: 743
▼
-4
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1106
Best: 1066
▼
-5
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1110
Best: 590
▼
-316
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1115
Best: 1001
▲
68
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
22
Tornei
1165
Best: 1133
▼
-6
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1168
Best: 903
▼
-4
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1174
Best: 1105
▼
-3
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1197
Best: 1181
▼
-1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1197
Best: 1197
▲
154
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1204
Best: 1184
▼
-3
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1211
Best: 854
▼
-2
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1259
Best: 1237
▼
-8
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1274
Best: 664
▼
-10
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1278
Best: 1278
▼
-16
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1294
Best: 1135
▼
-9
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1296
Best: 1296
▼
-8
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1313
Best: 1165
▼
-88
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1341
Best: 1307
▼
-6
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1363
Best: 1142
▼
-7
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1368
Best: 1350
▼
-7
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1375
Best: 1359
▼
-6
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1386
Best: 943
▼
-5
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1397
Best: 1119
▼
-109
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1411
Best: 1251
▼
-8
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1443
Best: 267
▼
-7
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1479
Best: 901
▼
-1
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1485
Best: 590
▲
30
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1519
Best: 1519
▼
-4
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1534
Best: 1354
▼
-3
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1534
Best: 1445
▼
-3
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1534
Best: 1442
▼
-19
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1565
Best: 1553
▼
-12
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1565
Best: 1402
▼
-12
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1565
Best: 835
▲
375
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1576
Best: 1461
▼
-7
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1598
Best: 1163
▼
-14
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1605
Best: 1580
▼
-10
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1605
Best: 1605
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1605
Best: 1580
▼
-10
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1698
Best: 1663
▼
-12
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1698
Best: 1663
▼
-12
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1698
Best: 430
▼
-12
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1781
Best: 1673
▼
-8
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1781
Best: 1743
▼
-8
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1781
Best: 1312
▼
-95
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1851
Best: 1552
▼
-4
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1851
Best: 1558
▼
-4
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1896
Best: 1676
▼
-6
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1896
Best: 1743
▼
-6
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1896
Best: 1694
▼
-6
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1896
Best: 1896
▼
-49
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1896
Best: 1793
▼
-6
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1923
Best: 1620
▼
-3
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1953
Best: 1856
▼
-13
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1962
Best: 1028
--
0
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
1
Punti
9
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
