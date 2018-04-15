ATP Marrakech 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Marrakech e Houston: Vittorie di Pablo Andujar e Steve Johnson
15/04/2018 23:08 8 commenti
ATP Marrakech 250 | Terra | e501.345 – Finale
Court Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [PR] Pablo Andujar vs [2] Kyle Edmund
ATP Marrakech
Pablo Andujar
6
6
Kyle Edmund [2]
2
2
Vincitore: P. ANDUJAR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
P. Andujar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
K. Edmund
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
P. Andujar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
P. Andujar
15-0
30-0
2-1 → 3-1
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
P. Andujar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-2
P. Andujar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
K. Edmund
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
P. Andujar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
K. Edmund
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
P. Andujar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 3-1
K. Edmund
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
P. Andujar
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 2-0
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
ATP Houston 250 | Terra | $557.050 – Finali
CENTER – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Steve Johnson vs [8] Tennys Sandgren
ATP Houston
Steve Johnson [6]
7
2
6
Tennys Sandgren [8]
6
6
4
Vincitore: S. JOHNSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
6-4
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-3 → 3-4
S. Johnson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
T. Sandgren
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
S. Johnson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-4 → 2-5
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
df
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 5-6
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
S. Johnson
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 5-4
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-3 → 4-3
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Johnson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: ATP Houston, ATP Houston 2018, ATP Marrakech, ATP Marrakech 2018
8 commenti
Meno male Johnson… Una vittoria del razzista Sandgren non l’avrei sopportata…
Speriamo che edmund con seppi giochi come oggi. Grande Pablo ma l’inglese ormai top 30 Veramente deludente.
Complimenti Pablo! Due settimane da incorniciare per lui 😉
Si vedeva chiaramente che Edmund non si è spremuto più di tanto per poter arrivare a Montecarlo in condizioni decenti, mentre per battere Adujar, che invece non giocherà Montecarlo, oggi avrebbe dovuto correrre parecchio.
Clamorosa striscia vincente dello spagnolo… Secondo torneo consecutivo vinto!!!
Complimenti…
Contentissimo per Andujar
Pablo che giocatore…
Ahh come gioca Andujar..