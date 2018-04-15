Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Marrakech e Houston: Vittorie di Pablo Andujar e Steve Johnson

15/04/2018 23:08 8 commenti
Le finali del circuito ATP
Le finali del circuito ATP

MAR ATP Marrakech 250 | Terra | e501.345 – Finale

Court Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [PR] Pablo Andujar ESP vs [2] Kyle Edmund GBR

ATP Marrakech
Pablo Andujar
6
6
Kyle Edmund [2]
2
2
Vincitore: P. ANDUJAR
Mostra dettagli



USAATP Houston 250 | Terra | $557.050 – Finali

CENTER – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Steve Johnson USA vs [8] Tennys Sandgren USA

ATP Houston
Steve Johnson [6]
7
2
6
Tennys Sandgren [8]
6
6
4
Vincitore: S. JOHNSON
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , , ,

8 commenti

goolagong (Guest) 15-04-2018 23:40

Meno male Johnson… Una vittoria del razzista Sandgren non l’avrei sopportata…

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 15-04-2018 21:20

Speriamo che edmund con seppi giochi come oggi. Grande Pablo ma l’inglese ormai top 30 Veramente deludente.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca96 15-04-2018 19:19

Complimenti Pablo! Due settimane da incorniciare per lui 😉

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
giorgio (Guest) 15-04-2018 19:03

Si vedeva chiaramente che Edmund non si è spremuto più di tanto per poter arrivare a Montecarlo in condizioni decenti, mentre per battere Adujar, che invece non giocherà Montecarlo, oggi avrebbe dovuto correrre parecchio.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ASHTONEATON 15-04-2018 19:01

Clamorosa striscia vincente dello spagnolo… Secondo torneo consecutivo vinto!!!
Complimenti…

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mitch (Guest) 15-04-2018 17:50

Contentissimo per Andujar

 3
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: mazingaz, sg
mazingaz 15-04-2018 17:18

Pablo che giocatore…

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rovescius 15-04-2018 16:31

Ahh come gioca Andujar..

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Gualtiero
-1: Rovescius