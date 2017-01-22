Challenger Rennes: Qualificazioni. Salvatore Caruso sconfitto al tiebreak del terzo set da Sidorenko
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Rennes.
Challenger Rennes CH | Indoor | e85.000
1TQ Caruso – Sidorenko (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
02:05:03
17 Aces 6
6 Double Faults 6
61% 1st Serve % 58%
48/57 (84%) 1st Serve Points Won 47/61 (77%)
20/37 (54%) 2nd Serve Points Won 21/44 (48%)
3/4 (75%) Break Points Saved 7/9 (78%)
15 Service Games Played 15
14/61 (23%) 1st Return Points Won 9/57 (16%)
23/44 (52%) 2nd Return Points Won 17/37 (46%)
2/9 (22%) Break Points Won 1/4 (25%)
15 Return Games Played 15
68/94 (72%) Total Service Points Won 68/105 (65%)
37/105 (35%) Total Return Points Won 26/94 (28%)
105/199 (53%) Total Points Won 94/199 (47%)
Caruso – Sidorenko
Dec 15, 1992 Birthday: Feb 18, 1988
24 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: France France
250 Current rank: 254
206 (Sep 14, 2015) Highest rank: 145 (May 25, 2009)
344 Total matches: 601
$134 530 Prize money: $490 508
208 Points: 202
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
8 commenti
Tb….e solitamente le porta a casa salvuccio queste partite…
@ Gian50 (#1754730)
6 match point gia’..Grande salvo, resisti
6 match point annullati… wow! Speriamo bene
sidorenko ha avuto un match point buon per Salvo che non l’ha sfruttato adesso vinci Caruso dai
non perdere adesso salvo
Tb???
Ha perso il secondo, dai Salvo tieni duro, può ancora farcela, deve stare attento alle bordate del francese.
Un buon Caruso per adesso!