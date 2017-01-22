Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Rennes: Qualificazioni. Salvatore Caruso sconfitto al tiebreak del terzo set da Sidorenko

22/01/2017 13:27 8 commenti
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Rennes.

FRA Challenger Rennes CH | Indoor | e85.000
1TQ Caruso ITA – Sidorenko FRA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

CH Rennes
Alexandre Sidorenko
4
6
7
Salvatore Caruso [8]
6
2
6
Vincitore: A. SIDORENKO
Mostra dettagli

02:05:03
17 Aces 6
6 Double Faults 6
61% 1st Serve % 58%
48/57 (84%) 1st Serve Points Won 47/61 (77%)
20/37 (54%) 2nd Serve Points Won 21/44 (48%)
3/4 (75%) Break Points Saved 7/9 (78%)
15 Service Games Played 15
14/61 (23%) 1st Return Points Won 9/57 (16%)
23/44 (52%) 2nd Return Points Won 17/37 (46%)
2/9 (22%) Break Points Won 1/4 (25%)
15 Return Games Played 15
68/94 (72%) Total Service Points Won 68/105 (65%)
37/105 (35%) Total Return Points Won 26/94 (28%)
105/199 (53%) Total Points Won 94/199 (47%)

Caruso ITA – Sidorenko FRA
Dec 15, 1992 Birthday: Feb 18, 1988
24 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: France France
250 Current rank: 254
206 (Sep 14, 2015) Highest rank: 145 (May 25, 2009)
344 Total matches: 601
$134 530 Prize money: $490 508
208 Points: 202
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

8 commenti

Ten ten (Guest) 22-01-2017 13:16

Tb….e solitamente le porta a casa salvuccio queste partite…

 8
Replica | Quota |
emilio 22-01-2017 13:15

@ Gian50 (#1754730)

6 match point gia’..Grande salvo, resisti

 7
Replica | Quota |
no_comment (Guest) 22-01-2017 13:14

6 match point annullati… wow! Speriamo bene :wink:

6
Replica | Quota |
Gian50 22-01-2017 13:09

sidorenko ha avuto un match point buon per Salvo che non l’ha sfruttato adesso vinci Caruso dai

 5
Replica | Quota |
ffedee 22-01-2017 12:58

non perdere adesso salvo

 4
Replica | Quota |
Ten ten (Guest) 22-01-2017 12:52

Tb???

 3
Replica | Quota |
Alessandro (Guest) 22-01-2017 12:26

Ha perso il secondo, dai Salvo tieni duro, può ancora farcela, deve stare attento alle bordate del francese.

 2
Replica | Quota |
no_comment (Guest) 22-01-2017 11:41

Un buon Caruso per adesso!

 1
Replica | Quota |

Lascia un commento