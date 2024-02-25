Rio de Janeiro 500 | Clay | $2100230 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Tenerife 2, Pune e Pau: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)
25/02/2024 09:24 1 commento
CHALLENGER Tenerife 2 (Spagna 🇪🇸) – Finale, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Stefano Travaglia vs [5] Matteo Gigante
ATP Tenerife 2
Stefano Travaglia
0
0
Matteo Gigante [5]•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gigante
15-0
ace
0-4
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
M. Gigante
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Gigante
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Pau (Francia 🇫🇷) – Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Court Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Leandro Riedi vs Otto Virtanen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Pune (India 🇮🇳) – Finale, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [4] Valentin Vacherot vs [3] Adam Walton
ATP Pune
Valentin Vacherot [4]•
15
3
5
Adam Walton [3]
15
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Vacherot
15-0
ace
15-15
5-3
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
4-2 → 5-2
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-1 → 4-1
A. Walton
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-0 → 3-1
V. Vacherot
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Vacherot
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
A. Walton
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-5 → 3-6
V. Vacherot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
A. Walton
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Walton
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Buona fortuna a tutti e due,
E vinca il migliore!!!