Challenger Tenerife 2, Pune e Pau: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

25/02/2024 09:24 1 commento
Matteo Gigante - Foto Daniele Combi/MEF Tennis Events
Matteo Gigante - Foto Daniele Combi/MEF Tennis Events

CHALLENGER Tenerife 2 (Spagna 🇪🇸) – Finale, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Stefano Travaglia ITA vs [5] Matteo Gigante ITA
ATP Tenerife 2
Stefano Travaglia
0
0
Matteo Gigante [5]
15
4
CHALLENGER Pau (Francia 🇫🇷) – Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Leandro Riedi SUI vs Otto Virtanen FIN
CHALLENGER Pune (India 🇮🇳) – Finale, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [4] Valentin Vacherot MON vs [3] Adam Walton AUS
ATP Pune
Valentin Vacherot [4]
15
3
5
Adam Walton [3]
15
6
3
1 commento

Ozzastru (Guest) 25-02-2024 11:32

Buona fortuna a tutti e due,
E vinca il migliore!!!

 1
