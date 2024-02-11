Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bengaluru, Cherbourg, Glasgow e Manama: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

11/02/2024 09:28 Nessun commento
Salvatore Caruso - Foto Marta Magni/MEF Tennis Events
Salvatore Caruso - Foto Marta Magni/MEF Tennis Events

🇮🇳 CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Dan Added FRA vs [WC] Karan Singh IND
ATP Bengaluru
Dan Added [2]
7
5
7
Karan Singh
6
7
6
Vincitore: Added
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Manish Ganesh IND vs [12] Raphael Collignon BEL

ATP Bengaluru
Manish Ganesh
2
2
Raphael Collignon [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Collignon
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA vs Mukund Sasikumar IND

ATP Bengaluru
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri [4]
0
6
4
Mukund Sasikumar
30
4
2
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Bernard Tomic AUS vs [WC] Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Siddharth Vishwakarma IND vs [7] Eric Vanshelboim UKR

ATP Bengaluru
Siddharth Vishwakarma
4
4
Eric Vanshelboim [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Vanshelboim
Mostra dettagli

2. Olaf Pieczkowski POL vs [9] Kris Van Wyk RSA

ATP Bengaluru
Olaf Pieczkowski
3
3
Kris Van Wyk [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Van Wyk
Mostra dettagli

3. [Alt] Jakob Schnaitter GER vs [PR] Alexey Zakharov

ATP Bengaluru
Jakob Schnaitter
5
6
1
Alexey Zakharov
7
2
6
Vincitore: Zakharov
Mostra dettagli

4. Yurii Dzhavakian UKR vs [11] Jonas Forejtek CZE (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Kaichi Uchida JPN vs [Alt] Enzo Wallart FRA

ATP Bengaluru
Kaichi Uchida [6]
3
3
Enzo Wallart
6
6
Vincitore: Wallart
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA vs [10] Vadym Ursu UKR

ATP Bengaluru
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
6
5
4
Vadym Ursu [10]
4
7
6
Vincitore: Ursu
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Adil Kalyanpur IND vs [8] Yun seong Chung KOR

ATP Bengaluru
Adil Kalyanpur
0
4
0
Yun seong Chung [8]
0
6
1
Mostra dettagli

4. [3] Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs [Alt] Evgeny Karlovskiy (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇫🇷 CHALLENGER Cherbourg (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)

Jean Jaures – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Remy Bertola SUI vs Florent Bax FRA
ATP Cherbourg
Remy Bertola [4]
0
6
4
0
Florent Bax
0
4
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Alexis Gautier FRA vs [WC] Joffrey de Schepper FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] James Trotter JPN vs [WC] Alexandre Aubriot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Adrien Gobat FRA vs [9] Kenny De Schepper FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Cyril Vandermeersch FRA vs [7] Ryan Nijboer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Tristan Lamasine FRA vs Neil Oberleitner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Tourlaville – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Nikolay Vylegzhanin vs [10] Luka Mikrut CRO

ATP Cherbourg
Nikolay Vylegzhanin
6
6
Luka Mikrut [10]
1
2
Vincitore: Vylegzhanin
Mostra dettagli

2. Buvaysar Gadamauri BEL vs [12] Mats Rosenkranz GER

ATP Cherbourg
Buvaysar Gadamauri
40
0
Mats Rosenkranz [12]
0
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Maxence Rivet FRA vs [8] Eliakim Coulibaly CIV

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Hazem Naw SYR vs Alexey Vatutin

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [5] Lorenzo Rottoli ITA vs Emilien Voisin FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Adrian Oetzbach GER vs [11] Daniil Glinka EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇬🇧 CHALLENGER Glasgow (Regno Unito) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)

Court 6 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Daniel Cox GBR vs Andrea Guerrieri ITA
ATP Glasgow
Daniel Cox [4]
0
0
Andrea Guerrieri
0
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] George Houghton GBR vs [11] Paul Jubb GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Strong Kirchheimer USA vs [PR] David Poljak CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Filip Peliwo POL vs Alexandros Skorilas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 8 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Benjamin Gusic – Wan GBR vs [8] Martyn Pawelski POL

ATP Glasgow
Benjamin Gusic - Wan
15
2
Martyn Pawelski [8]
40
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Giles Hussey GBR vs [WC] Charlie Robertson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] James Davis GBR vs [12] Harry Wendelken GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Marcello Serafini ITA vs [PR] Nicola Kuhn GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Leonardo Rossi ITA vs [7] Jacopo Berrettini ITA
ATP Glasgow
Leonardo Rossi
0
3
Jacopo Berrettini [7]
0
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [6] Hynek Barton CZE vs Stuart Parker GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Ben Jones GBR vs [10] Gianmarco Ferrari ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Nathan Ponwith USA vs [9] Alex Knaff LUX

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇧🇭 CHALLENGER Manama (Bahrain) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [Alt] Petr Bar Biryukov vs [8] Yanki Erel TUR
ATP Manama
Petr Bar Biryukov
0
0
Yanki Erel [8]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Elyas Abdulnabi BRN vs [9] Marat Sharipov

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Matthew Dellavedova AUS vs [11] Skander Mansouri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Adrian Andreev BUL vs [WC] Lilian Marmousez FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [5] Gastao Elias POR vs [WC] Marko Nikolic SRB
ATP Manama
Gastao Elias [5]
0
0
Marko Nikolic
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Cem Ilkel TUR vs Vladyslav Orlov UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Egor Agafonov vs [7] Laurent Lokoli FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Anthony Popyrin AUS vs [10] Mikalai Haliak

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [Alt] Ali Habib GBR vs [12] Viktor Durasovic NOR

ATP Manama
Ali Habib
0
0
Viktor Durasovic [12]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [6] Ergi Kirkin TUR vs Petr Nesterov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Daniel Michalski POL vs David Pichler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs Yanaki Milev BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: