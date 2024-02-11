Challenger Bengaluru, Cherbourg, Glasgow e Manama: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Salvatore Caruso - Foto Marta Magni/MEF Tennis Events
🇮🇳 CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Dan Added
vs [WC] Karan Singh
ATP Bengaluru
Dan Added [2]
7
5
7
Karan Singh
6
7
6
Vincitore: Added
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
ace
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
10*-9
6-6 → 7-6
K. Singh
15-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
6-5 → 6-6
K. Singh
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
D. Added
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
K. Singh
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
K. Singh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Added
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
K. Singh
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
D. Added
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Singh
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Added
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Singh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 5-7
D. Added
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
K. Singh
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Added
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
K. Singh
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
D. Added
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
K. Singh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
K. Singh
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
D. Added
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
K. Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
D. Added
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
D. Added
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
K. Singh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
D. Added
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
K. Singh
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
2. [WC] Manish Ganesh vs [12] Raphael Collignon
ATP Bengaluru
Manish Ganesh
2
2
Raphael Collignon [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Collignon
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Collignon
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
M. Ganesh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Collignon
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
M. Ganesh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
R. Collignon
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Ganesh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Ganesh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
M. Ganesh
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
R. Collignon
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
3. [4] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri vs Mukund Sasikumar
ATP Bengaluru
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri [4]
0
6
4
Mukund Sasikumar•
30
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
3-2 → 4-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
1-0 → 2-0
M. Sasikumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
5-4 → 6-4
M. Sasikumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
S. Vincent Ruggeri
3-2 → 4-2
M. Sasikumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
1-2 → 2-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [1] Bernard Tomic vs [WC] Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Siddharth Vishwakarma vs [7] Eric Vanshelboim
ATP Bengaluru
Siddharth Vishwakarma
4
4
Eric Vanshelboim [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Vanshelboim
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
S. Vishwakarma
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
S. Vishwakarma
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
S. Vishwakarma
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Vishwakarma
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Vishwakarma
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
3-3 → 3-4
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
S. Vishwakarma
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Vishwakarma
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. Olaf Pieczkowski vs [9] Kris Van Wyk
ATP Bengaluru
Olaf Pieczkowski
3
3
Kris Van Wyk [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Van Wyk
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Pieczkowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
df
2-5 → 3-5
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-4 → 2-4
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
K. Van Wyk
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
O. Pieczkowski
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Van Wyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
O. Pieczkowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
K. Van Wyk
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 2-3
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
O. Pieczkowski
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Van Wyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [Alt] Jakob Schnaitter vs [PR] Alexey Zakharov
ATP Bengaluru
Jakob Schnaitter
5
6
1
Alexey Zakharov
7
2
6
Vincitore: Zakharov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
J. Schnaitter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
A. Zakharov
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Schnaitter
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Zakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
J. Schnaitter
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
J. Schnaitter
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Schnaitter
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Schnaitter
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Schnaitter
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
4. Yurii Dzhavakian vs [11] Jonas Forejtek (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Kaichi Uchida vs [Alt] Enzo Wallart
ATP Bengaluru
Kaichi Uchida [6]
3
3
Enzo Wallart
6
6
Vincitore: Wallart
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
E. Wallart
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
K. Uchida
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
E. Wallart
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Wallart
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Wallart
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
E. Wallart
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
E. Wallart
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
K. Uchida
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. [Alt] Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine vs [10] Vadym Ursu
ATP Bengaluru
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
6
5
4
Vadym Ursu [10]
4
7
6
Vincitore: Ursu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
V. Ursu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
V. Ursu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 3-2
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
3-2 → 3-3
V. Ursu
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
3-4 → 4-4
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
V. Ursu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Bittoun Kouzmine
0-1 → 1-1
V. Ursu
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Adil Kalyanpur vs [8] Yun seong Chung
ATP Bengaluru
Adil Kalyanpur
0
4
0
Yun seong Chung [8]•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. seong Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Kalyanpur
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. seong Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Y. seong Chung
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Kalyanpur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kalyanpur
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. [3] Chun-Hsin Tseng vs [Alt] Evgeny Karlovskiy (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇫🇷 CHALLENGER Cherbourg (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)
Jean Jaures – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Remy Bertola
vs Florent Bax
ATP Cherbourg
Remy Bertola [4]
0
6
4
0
Florent Bax•
0
4
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bertola
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
R. Bertola
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Bax
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Bax
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Alexis Gautier vs [WC] Joffrey de Schepper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] James Trotter vs [WC] Alexandre Aubriot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Adrien Gobat vs [9] Kenny De Schepper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Cyril Vandermeersch vs [7] Ryan Nijboer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Tristan Lamasine vs Neil Oberleitner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tourlaville – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Nikolay Vylegzhanin vs [10] Luka Mikrut
ATP Cherbourg
Nikolay Vylegzhanin
6
6
Luka Mikrut [10]
1
2
Vincitore: Vylegzhanin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Vylegzhanin
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
L. Mikrut
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
L. Mikrut
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
3-1 → 4-1
N. Vylegzhanin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
L. Mikrut
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
N. Vylegzhanin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Mikrut
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Vylegzhanin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
N. Vylegzhanin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
L. Mikrut
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. Buvaysar Gadamauri vs [12] Mats Rosenkranz
ATP Cherbourg
Buvaysar Gadamauri•
40
0
Mats Rosenkranz [12]
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Rosenkranz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Maxence Rivet vs [8] Eliakim Coulibaly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [2] Hazem Naw vs Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [5] Lorenzo Rottoli vs Emilien Voisin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Adrian Oetzbach vs [11] Daniil Glinka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇬🇧 CHALLENGER Glasgow (Regno Unito) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Daniel Cox
vs Andrea Guerrieri
ATP Glasgow
Daniel Cox [4]
0
0
Andrea Guerrieri•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Cox
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Guerrieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. [WC] George Houghton vs [11] Paul Jubb
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Strong Kirchheimer vs [PR] David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Filip Peliwo vs Alexandros Skorilas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Benjamin Gusic – Wan vs [8] Martyn Pawelski
ATP Glasgow
Benjamin Gusic - Wan•
15
2
Martyn Pawelski [8]
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Pawelski
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Pawelski
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Giles Hussey vs [WC] Charlie Robertson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] James Davis vs [12] Harry Wendelken
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [2] Marcello Serafini vs [PR] Nicola Kuhn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Leonardo Rossi
vs [7] Jacopo Berrettini
ATP Glasgow
Leonardo Rossi
0
3
Jacopo Berrettini [7]•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Rossi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
2. [6] Hynek Barton vs Stuart Parker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Ben Jones vs [10] Gianmarco Ferrari
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Nathan Ponwith vs [9] Alex Knaff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇭 CHALLENGER Manama (Bahrain) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [Alt] Petr Bar Biryukov vs [8] Yanki Erel
ATP Manama
Petr Bar Biryukov
0
0
Yanki Erel [8]
0
0
2. [WC] Elyas Abdulnabi vs [9] Marat Sharipov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Matthew Dellavedova vs [11] Skander Mansouri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Adrian Andreev vs [WC] Lilian Marmousez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [5] Gastao Elias
vs [WC] Marko Nikolic
ATP Manama
Gastao Elias [5]
0
0
Marko Nikolic
0
0
2. [2] Cem Ilkel vs Vladyslav Orlov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Egor Agafonov vs [7] Laurent Lokoli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Anthony Popyrin vs [10] Mikalai Haliak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [Alt] Ali Habib vs [12] Viktor Durasovic
ATP Manama
Ali Habib
0
0
Viktor Durasovic [12]
0
0
2. [6] Ergi Kirkin vs Petr Nesterov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Daniel Michalski vs David Pichler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Salvatore Caruso vs Yanaki Milev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
