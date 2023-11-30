Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023

30/11/2023 08:45 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Bocchi nella foto
Lorenzo Bocchi nella foto

TUN M25 Monastir 25000 – 2nd Round
Julian Ocleppo ITA vs [2] Laurent Lokoli FRA ore 09:30

ITF Monastir
J. Ocleppo
40
6
5
L. Lokoli [2]
A
4
3
Mostra dettagli


TUR M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
Samuele Pieri ITA vs Kanan Gasimov AZE ore 10:30

ITF Antalya
S. Pieri
6
6
K. Gasimov
2
3
Vincitore: S. Pieri
Mostra dettagli


CYP M15 Limassol 15000 – 2nd Round
[6] Lorenzo Bocchi ITA vs Petros Chrysochos CYP 2 incontro dalle 11:00

ITF Limassol
L. Bocchi [6]
40
5
P. Chrysochos
40
2
Mostra dettagli


BOL M15 Santa Cruz 15000 – 2nd Round
[6] Arklon Huertas del pino PER vs Giuseppe La vela ITA ore 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
Andrea Fiorentini ITA vs [7] Vadym Ursu UKR 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
A. Fiorentini
15
1
0
V. Ursu [7]
40
6
0
Mostra dettagli

[1] Marat Sharipov RUS vs Alexandr Binda ITA ore 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
M. Sharipov [1]
6
7
A. Binda
1
6
Vincitore: M. Sharipov
Mostra dettagli


MAS M15 Kuala Lumpur 15000 – 2nd Round
[8] Andrea Bacaloni ITA vs Zhao Zhao CHN ore 17:00

ITF Kuala Lumpur
A. Bacaloni [8]
7
7
Z. Zhao
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bacaloni
Mostra dettagli


ITA M15 San Gregorio di Catania 15000 – Quarter-final
[1] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs [8] Gabriele Maria Noce ITA ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[4] Gabriele Piraino ITA vs Filippo Romano ITA ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Reitano ITA vs [3] Gabriele Pennaforti ITA 2 incontro dalle 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: