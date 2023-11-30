Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023

Lorenzo Bocchi nella foto
M25 Monastir 25000 – 2nd Round
Julian Ocleppo vs [2] Laurent Lokoli ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
J. Ocleppo
40
6
5
L. Lokoli [2]•
A
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Lokoli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
L. Lokoli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Lokoli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Ocleppo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
L. Lokoli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
L. Lokoli
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Lokoli
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
L. Lokoli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
Samuele Pieri vs Kanan Gasimov ore 10:30
ITF Antalya
S. Pieri
6
6
K. Gasimov
2
3
Vincitore: S. Pieri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Gasimov
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
K. Gasimov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
S. Pieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
K. Gasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Gasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
K. Gasimov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
S. Pieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
K. Gasimov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Limassol 15000 – 2nd Round
[6] Lorenzo Bocchi vs Petros Chrysochos 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Limassol
L. Bocchi [6]•
40
5
P. Chrysochos
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Bocchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
L. Bocchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
P. Chrysochos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
L. Bocchi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Chrysochos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Santa Cruz 15000 – 2nd Round
[6] Arklon Huertas del pino vs Giuseppe La vela ore 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
Andrea Fiorentini vs [7] Vadym Ursu 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
A. Fiorentini•
15
1
0
V. Ursu [7]
40
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Fiorentini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
V. Ursu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Fiorentini
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
V. Ursu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Fiorentini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
V. Ursu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
[1] Marat Sharipov vs Alexandr Binda ore 10:00
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
M. Sharipov [1]
6
7
A. Binda
1
6
Vincitore: M. Sharipov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
ace
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
ace
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Binda
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
M. Sharipov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Sharipov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Binda
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Sharipov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
M. Sharipov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 5-1
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Sharipov
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Kuala Lumpur 15000 – 2nd Round
[8] Andrea Bacaloni vs Zhao Zhao ore 17:00
ITF Kuala Lumpur
A. Bacaloni [8]
7
7
Z. Zhao
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bacaloni
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
Z. Zhao
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
Z. Zhao
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
Z. Zhao
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
Z. Zhao
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
A. Bacaloni
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-2
df
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
ace
6-6 → 7-6
A. Bacaloni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Z. Zhao
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Z. Zhao
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Z. Zhao
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bacaloni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bacaloni
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M15 San Gregorio di Catania 15000 – Quarter-final
[1] Salvatore Caruso vs [8] Gabriele Maria Noce ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[4] Gabriele Piraino vs Filippo Romano ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Reitano vs [3] Gabriele Pennaforti 2 incontro dalle 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit